Gameweek 15 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) follows hot on the heels of Sunday’s action and kicks off this evening, with two matches taking place.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Burnley gets us underway at 7.30pm GMT, with Luton Town v Arsenal three-quarters of an hour later.

At Molineux, Gary O’Neil makes four changes to the Wolves team beaten at Arsenal.

David Bentley comes in for the injured Jose Sa, while Mario Lemina and Joao Gomes return from suspension and replace Boubacar Traore and Tommy Doyle in midfield. The other change sees Pablo Sarabia handed a rare start over Jean-Ricner Bellegarde.

Opponents Burnley make just one alteration, meanwhile. Defender Jordan Beyer is suspended, so Hjalmar Ekdal slots into the back four.

In the later kick-off, Mikel Arteta makes three changes for the trip to Kenilworth Road, with the players coming in giving Arsenal a bit more height.

Jakub Kiwior, Ben White and Kai Havertz start, with Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Leandro Trossard making way. The latter two are on the bench but Tomiyasu is absent from the matchday squad.

As for Luton, they make four alterations to the side that started the 3-1 defeat at Brentford in Gameweek 14. Alfie Doughty, Andros Townsend, Jacob Brown and Elijah Adebayo come into the starting XI, replacing the injured Tom Lockyer, Chiedozie Ogbene, Tahith Chong and Carlton Morris.

GAMEWEEK 15 LINE-UPS

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Bentley, Kilman, Dawson, Toti, Semedo, Lemina, Gomes, H Bueno, Sarabia, Hwang, Cunha

Subs: King, S Bueno, Doherty, Doyle, Bellegarde, Chirewa, Traore, Silva, Kalajdzic

Burnley XI: Trafford, Vitinho, O’Shea, Ekdal, Taylor, Larsen, Berge, Brownhill, Koleosho, Amdouni, Rodriguez

Subs: Muric, Delcroix, Al Dakhil, Redmond, Gudmundsson, Ramsey, Odobert, Tresor, Zaroury

Luton Town XI: Kaminski, Mengi, Osho, Bell, Kabore, Mpanzu, Barkley, Doughty, Brown, Townsend, Adebayo

Subs: Krul, Ogbene, Berry, Morris, Chong, Clark, Giles, Johnson, Nelson

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Rice, Odegaard, Havertz, Saka, Martinelli, Jesus

Subs: Ramsdale, Nketiah, Cedric, Trossard, Jorginho, Nelson, Elneny, Zinchenko, Walters

