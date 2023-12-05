51
  1. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    45 mins ago

    I'm in the minority tonight. I forgot to change my team and so armband is still on Haaland.

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Lesson learned, setup bus team once the game is updated

    2. SHOOTER MCGINN
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I was playing with ideas earlier and then forgot the deadline. Martinelli on the bench for me so great to see him starting...

  2. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    44 mins ago

    I really enjoy no-context latest comments on the homepage. It reads like the script for a surrealist play. No editing whatsoever has occurred.

    “12 unless replies don't count?”
    “Sweep the leg”
    “have you seen the Babybel that is 4 inch across?”
    “that's not true attention seeking?”
    “Jonny, you're too bad.”
    “This makes 3 already!”
    “agreed. can you not have both?”
    “Thanks you too”
    “Would be even suprised to see him start tbh”
    “I didnt have my glasses on and thought you'd written slide tackled with wife Fair enuff lol”

    1. Traction Engine Foot
      • 5 Years
      27 mins ago

      Joycean!

      1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        26 mins ago

        LIQUID THEATRE!

      2. AIRMILES
        • 12 Years
        19 mins ago

        Ulysses. If ever there was a book I wish I hadn't started.

        1. Traction Engine Foot
          • 5 Years
          13 mins ago

          You should try Finnegans Wake.

          1. Ze_Austin
            • 5 Years
            12 mins ago

            Run far away. Run very very far away from this...

            1. AIRMILES
              • 12 Years
              10 mins ago

              I'm thinking by 'should', Traction actually means 'shouldn't'.

              1. Ze_Austin
                • 5 Years
                8 mins ago

                I know. Still, scary stuff

    2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Omg I'm famous

      1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        No wait I'm not!

  3. CHICKENDINNER3000
      42 mins ago

      wonder if that guy on here actually captained zinchenko

    • Zenith UK
      • 7 Years
      41 mins ago

      Starting on -14.7% red arrow because of my -4. Let's see how we do!

      1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        19 mins ago

        Luckily I'm so far down and buried among the dead teams that it's only a -4.97% for me...

    • The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      39 mins ago

      I own 4 of the top 6 threats to my rank.

      And I just sold one of the others.

      Do we all have the same team…?

    • Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      35 mins ago

      Cmon Wolves! I trust the team with the 9th best manager of the league who was appointed by a Bournemouth that was by far the worst team and he saved them and now he went to Wolves whose previous manager (Lopetegui) left them bec he was sure they were gonna get releagted after no transfers were made in the summer but O'Neil made a great side

      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        9 mins ago

        I need Wolves to win to stay in my last man standing competition

        1. Munchen KFC
          • 9 Years
          just now

          You're not in a Glasgow league by any chance? 3 left in it

      2. F4L
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        dont think sarabia should be starting over bellegarde. hwang pushed wider now

    • Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      34 mins ago

      Relevant news: Fabian Schar (23k) & Antony Gordon (7.4m) both had Pope in their FPL teams.

      Both sold him for... Leno.

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        Schar is leaving the 3rd spot open for Livramento... *clutching at straws*

      2. Toon lurk
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Damn 23k rank... is there anything that bloke can't do

      3. Silecro
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Damn, Schar boy sitting at 23k, elite stuff there

    • Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      28 mins ago

      Damn you Morris. You’re my only bench player. Keep fit and starting the rest of ya!

      1. Ze_Austin
        • 5 Years
        14 mins ago

        Gonna need a stable bench...

    • Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      24 mins ago

      Would have been pretty cool from Brownhill if that worked out, but alas

    • Bubz
      • 10 Years
      23 mins ago

      Charlie Taylor haul loading

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        18 mins ago

        Chauly Taylor!

    • FER FUSCH AKE
      • 6 Years
      21 mins ago

      Who is Raya Martin? Thought it's David Raya. Ffscout always trying to be cheeky.

    • Atimis
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      Probably just keeping FT

    • tim
      • 14 Years
      19 mins ago

      Funny how people forget the deadline yet are here to make a note of it

      1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
        • 3 Years
        14 mins ago

        Same every week

      2. El Presidente
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Indeed

    • FantasyTony
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      Taylor finding his range

    • Barnaby Wilde
        16 mins ago

        Most nailed Chelsea defenders?

        1. Ze_Austin
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Sanchez, Thiago and a fit(!) James

      • Feanor
        • 14 Years
        14 mins ago

        Is Charlie related to Matt?

      • Shark Team
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        14 mins ago

        Bad news for those who own both Zinchenko and Koleosho as the first one is benched and the second is injured

        1. KingZamalek
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Zinchenko and *see grav*

      • ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
        • 7 Years
        11 mins ago

        He might not end up keeping a CS here but looks like Taylor is becoming an asset who could be fine to play when he has a great fixture

      • ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
        • 13 Years
        7 mins ago

        Burnley are awful

        1. F4L
          • 8 Years
          4 mins ago

          *wolves

        2. WVA
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          They were the best team in the world last game week and it was so obvious to start Taylor despite them never keeping a clean sheet

        3. Bubz
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Been the better team?

      • ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        OMG hwang

      • g40steve
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Hwang G

        1. g40steve
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Cunha A

      • F4L
        • 8 Years
        just now

        hwang goal! Cunha assist

      • Walter White (WW)
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Cunha assist

      • JBG
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Wonder how many started Taylor this GW, who didn't last GW? Sucks to be them I guess.

      • Tcheco
        • 6 Years
        just now

        My season defining GW begins with a Hwang goal

