  1. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 3 Years
    27 mins ago

    Andersen Palmer > Tsimikas Hee Chan ?
    2FT and exact money if I act early.

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      25 mins ago

      Go for it.

    2. RichRover
      • 11 Years
      20 mins ago

      Nice

    3. I Member
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      Why sell Palmer?

      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 3 Years
        16 mins ago

        Can he score besides penalties?

        1. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          15 mins ago

          Yes

    4. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      Wouldn’t bother- Anderson Tsimikas running out of decent fixtures- Palmer the only option I would want from these 4 and better option than Hwang

    5. FPLEL
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Not my favourite moves. I think 2 additional days of info will probably be worth holding off for now.

  2. Royal5
    • 12 Years
    18 mins ago

    Who is the best Gabriel replacement?

    1. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      17 mins ago

      City defender maybe?

      1. Randaxus
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Man City are 100% a worse defence than Arsenal, no one can defend anymore haha.

        1. Royal5
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Actually true. Need a wing back to get some def points this season.

    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      Porro or James

      1. Royal5
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Both better options than Ars atm

    3. Snake Juice
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Depends on your setup really, are you running 3 defenders + 2 4.0s?

      1. Royal5
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        Tripper - Gabriel - Tsimi - Mitchell - Lamptey

        Play 3 every week. Lamp rotting on the bench 🙁

        1. Royal5
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          Mitchell also terrible fixtures

        2. Snake Juice
          • 7 Years
          just now

          If you really want to get rid of him, I'd go Porro or James

    4. I Member
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      I'm thinking Chelsea. James or Colwill.

      1. Royal5
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Yeah, both got some attacking potential. Reece always a high risk though.

    5. Randaxus
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Maybe we should make a defender dart board and just throw the dart and see which one it lands on, I have no idea anymore.

  3. Randaxus
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    I am going to do defender transfers for the next 10 weeks in a row haha.

