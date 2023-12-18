239
239 Comments Post a Comment
  1. klopptimusprime
    • 7 Years
    1 day, 14 hours ago

    1.8m ITB 2FT.

    Currently on A, but thoughts?
    a) Darwin + Chukwuemeka -> Solanke + Bailey
    b) Chukwuemeka -> Bailey
    c) Chukwuemeka -> Andreas

    Dubravka
    TAA - Trippier - Porro
    Salah - Son - Saka - Palmer
    Watkins - Darwin - Alvarez

    Areola - Baldock - Chukwuemeka - Alvarez

    Open Controls
    1. klopptimusprime
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 14 hours ago

      Oops Gabriel on bench

      Open Controls
  2. AF90
    • 11 Years
    1 day, 14 hours ago

    I own Areola & Turner but I'm WC in GW20. Rest of team looks ok this week. Would you make a GK transfer or roll for 2 punts next week?

    Areola
    Porro Lascelles Cash/Tsimikas(?)
    Salah Son Saka Palmer Hwang
    Solanke Watkins

    Turner Gabriel Mubama

    Open Controls
  3. Podorsky
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 day, 14 hours ago

    How long will Mcguire be out for. Is Evans an option next 3-4 games?

    Open Controls
  4. mrtapio
    • 8 Years
    1 day, 14 hours ago

    Start two:
    1. Tsimikas
    2. Colwill
    3. Soucek

    Or use 1 FT, Soucek > 5.4m max (who?) and start that player along with Colwill og Tsiminas. Benching Haaland and happy with the rest of my team.

    Open Controls
  5. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    1 day, 14 hours ago

    New Post

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/12/18/fpl-gameweek-18-early-scout-picks-villa-triple-up/

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.