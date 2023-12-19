686
  1. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    I am very tempted to get on Nkunku extremely early.

    The way I see it, I need to downgrade Haaland to afford a midfield upgrade and the only forwards that seems worth it are Solanke, Jesus and Nkunku.

    Nkunku has better fixtures and better ceiling. He will also be needed while Jackson is away at AFCON. Its risky but I think it's mostly upside with not a ton of downside since forwards are all mostly disappointing anyway.

    Think I'd bench him this week since I don't think he'll start and then put him in for the next home game where I think he starts.

    Too risky? Picking Jesus or Solanke seems so dull...

    1. The Big Fella
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      Suppose it depends what your rank is. If you’re doing very well then you will need a differential to jump that little higher. If you’re running a little higher, I’d go with the dull, safe option until you get to around 200-300k

    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Chelsea fan here - I wouldn't be bringing in Nkunku this early.

      Poch is being very protective with his minutes and it will continue to be a slow ramp-up than consecutive 90 mins any time soon.

      The Christmas fixture congestion (which we do have a lot of) also complicates this as we need to rotate, but also need to protect him.

      We have multiple options in our attack: Jackson, Broja, Sterling, Mudryk, Palmer, sometimes Gallagher/Enzo at 10 - (discounting Madueke mostly) and also Nkunku. Of course Nkunku is the premier option - but he's only just back to getting a few minutes off the bench.

      He most likely doesn't even have penalties right now. Palmer took out 1st penalty in the shootout last night & after netting his last 4 in PL & that one last night, have to think they're his to keep until he misses/Nkunku up to more speed.

      We're also coming into fixtures where we're playing more low blocks where we don't know what to do with the ball, so expect frustration.

      Understand your comment on January, but why not just wait till then? I don't think there's a ton of gain Nkunku will give you till then - and by then you'll have a better picture of what he can handle, how is output is & make sure he doesn't pick any any knock (happens often after returns from a long lay-off).

      1. jackothedon
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Agreed, Nkunku needs time, he won't be starting for a few weeks yet.

        I am doubling up on Sterling and Palmer for my sins lmao.

    3. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Is ur avatar Cheryl Cole?

