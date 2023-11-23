33
  1. Madge From Neighbours
    • 4 Years
    45 mins ago

    Who am I?

    ~Sri Ramana Maharshi

    1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      43 mins ago

      I think your abilities may be best suited to a role other than quizmaster

    2. toerag
      • 13 Years
      29 mins ago

      Bouncer!

  2. HD7
    • 6 Years
    38 mins ago

    Best move here, mates?
    1ft and 1.4 in the bank. Mitoma to Mbeumo?

    Leno
    Cash Schar Trippier
    Salah Saka Bowen Mitoma
    Haaland Alvarez Archer

    Areola Taylor Tsimikas Ahamada

    1. KirkhamWesham
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I would

  3. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    35 mins ago

    Cooper's press conference is happening as we speak and still no press conference times! 😡

    FPL isn't officially BACK until we get the first lot of press conference times 🙁

    1. La Roja
      • 11 Years
      26 mins ago

      Chill out Norman

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I prefer "relax Max" from the Shania Twain song.

    2. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      24 mins ago

      You're not getting them until you buy some merch first!

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        😆 😆

        I've bought an e-christmas card with a personalised video message from David Munday ... Will that do?

    3. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Neale if you're reading this

      Please don't post the times
      Please don't post the times
      Please don't post the times
      Please don't post the times

  4. KirkhamWesham
    • 2 Years
    30 mins ago

    Any suggestions with this lot? 0.4m itb and 1ft

    Areola
    Gabriel Cash Lascelles
    Saka Gordon Salah Mbeumo Son
    Watkins Haaland

    Turner Archer Branthwaite Taylor

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Save FT

  5. aapoman
    • 10 Years
    25 mins ago

    Who are people captaining this week? Not a fan of capping a player from the first fixture of the gameweek since that has never worked out (Gandhi...) so might take a punt on Son or Bowen*

  6. toerag
    • 13 Years
    24 mins ago

    well hello,

    not looked at any footy for 2 weeks
    or FLP since the week b4

    I have Cash and Bowen and 2 ft
    anything immediate i need to do??

    cheers!!

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Not until we receive confirmed info on injury updates

  7. We Go Again
    • 9 Years
    20 mins ago

    Currently have 2 fodder defences and Gabriel, Cash, Guehi.

    With the Christmas period soon upon us, would it be sensible to move Bowen to Palmer (assuming Bowen is confirmed out tomorrow) and upgrade a fodder to Saliba?

  8. Tonyawesome69
    • 4 Years
    17 mins ago

    Interesting insight on taking short corners

    https://twitter.com/jj_bull/status/1727396717849657427?t=20AQoDW6EpTNFlWriOsjqg&s=19

    1. toerag
      • 13 Years
      just now

      interesting ty.

  9. Buck The Trent
    • 12 Years
    17 mins ago

    Who would you sell first ?

    A Watkins
    B Alvarez

    1. toerag
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      i think they could both still do ok, but who would you swap for? for how long?

  10. toerag
    • 13 Years
    13 mins ago

    just checking team

    areola turner
    andersen trippier porro tsimikas cash
    salah saka gordon son bowen
    alvarez watkins darwin

    if i swap bowen and cash to palmer and saliba..... is it worth a bench boost??

    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Will Turner play?

      1. toerag
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        yeah, thought that. prob not, ah well

        1. toerag
          • 13 Years
          just now

          dont vey often get a FULL team of useful players, usually fodder somewhere

  11. Sfowl123
    • 1 Year
    11 mins ago

    Diaby to Mbuemo this week? Or would you roll the transfer?

    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Roll

  12. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    Play Luiz this week or transfer out for Palmer?

  13. Bucket Man
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    Team as ever not looking good. But tempted to save FT. Play Archer over Mitoma if need be?

    1FT 0.7ITB

    Areola
    Gabriel, Udogie*, Mitchell
    Salah, Son(C), Saka, Mitoma*, Hwang
    Haaland*, Watkins
    Turner, Archer, Cash*, Taylor

    Tired of wasting transfers on defenders just as bad. Mbuemo has a tough fixture this week maybe him and Palmer maybe a -4 next week?

  14. URSUCHAKAREN
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    Around 48h to go and then it's five weeks of FPL mayhem, joys and tears. 🙂

    This IB I felt like Cartman waiting for the Wii but now so close I think I might be able to handle it without hibernation tactics.

  15. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    A) Bowen, Cash to Mbuemo, Saliba for -4
    B) Bowen, Nketiah, to Mbuemo, Darwin for -4
    C) Bowen, Cash, Nketiah to Mbuemo, Darwin, Gabriel/Zinchenko for -8?

  16. TheTinman
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Watkins surely a great captaincy pick against that Spurs high line.

  17. D.Glynn
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Would you WC this team?
    Pickford Turner
    Cash Zinchenko Tsmakis Guehi Kabore
    Salah Saka Son Diaby Bowen
    Haaland Ferguson Mubama

