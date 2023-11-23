Spot the Differential puts the spotlight on three players who all have an ownership of 5% or less in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Nottingham Forest, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, who we think have the potential to make an impact.

MORGAN GIBBS-WHITE

FPL ownership: 1.2%

1.2% Price: £5.7m

Morgan Gibbs-White (£5.7m) has struggled to repeat his 2022/23 form for Nottingham Forest so far this season, with no goals and just three assists in 12 matches.

However, he is Forest’s leading man for shots, key passes, penalty box touches and successful dribbles, and could benefit from some favourable fixtures in the next six Gameweeks.

Steve Cooper’s side host Brighton and Hove Albion in Gameweek 13, who are one of just four clubs yet to keep a clean sheet, before facing Everton, Fulham and Wolverhampton Wanderers in quick succession. A home match with Bournemouth is on the horizon, too.

Admittedly, Forest aren’t in great form, but injuries have had an impact and they remain unbeaten against teams ranked ninth and below this season, with most of their defeats so far against much ‘bigger’ clubs, such as Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool.

It’s also worth noting that despite just one win in four, they’ve still scored six goals, so there are signs of progress in attack.

As for Gibbs-White, he played a major role in keeping Forest in the Premier League last year, racking up 17 attacking returns.

His role has been tweaked since (he’s now playing off the right), but he remains his team’s creative spark and could be a decent midfield differential to target, with set-pieces and penalties only adding to his appeal.

REECE JAMES

FPL ownership: 4.4%

4.4% Price: £5.3m

Reece James (£5.3m) missed over two months of football after suffering a hamstring injury in Gameweek 1 but has impressed in his three starts since returning.

In that time, Chelsea have beaten Blackburn Rovers and Tottenham Hotspur. They have also drawn with champions Man City, a match in which James claimed his first assist of the season.

Given the 23-year-old’s notorious injury history, we know the risks, but moving early on him might just pay off. Firstly, with so few clean sheets about, why not target one of the top-flights most attacking defenders?

James has only featured in five Premier League matches so far this season but is averaging 1.7 shots per 90 minutes and has already created five ‘big chances’.

His partnership with Cole Palmer (£5.2m) is developing nicely too, with the playmaker’s infield movements opening up space down Chelsea’s right for James to attack.

In addition, James did not join up with the England squad for the recent matches against Malta and North Macedonia, instead staying behind at Chelsea to work on his match fitness.

“I haven’t felt this good in a long time. I definitely feel my strength and fitness building up again. Recently, I’ve been able to play consistently. I haven’t been able to play 90 minutes yet, but I’m training and playing hard, and pushing the limits every day to get back to my best level. I’m happy to be helping the team again as well.” – Reece James

With just one loss in their last six league matches, Mauricio Pochettino’s new-look Chelsea team is starting to make progress ahead of Saturday’s visit to Newcastle United.

It’s admittedly not the easiest of fixtures, but the Magpies are severely depleted due to injuries and have suffered back-to-back defeats to Bournemouth and Borussia Dortmund.

Brighton and Manchester United follow, but the fixtures really pick up from Gameweeks 16, making James a risky but exciting differential defender to own.

DEJAN KULUSEVSKI

FPL ownership: 2.0%

2.0% Price: £7.0m

Following the inclusion of Brennan Johnson (£5.8m) in our Gameweek 12 differential picks, this time it’s the turn of Tottenham Hotspur team-mate Dejan Kulusevski (£7.0m).

The Swede got on the scoresheet against Chelsea in Gameweek 11, taking his tally to three in 12 starts.

He is yet to record an assist, but that perhaps undersells his contribution, given that he has racked up 24 key passes, more than any other FPL midfielder bar Bruno Fernandes (£8.3m), Dominik Szoboszlai (£7.1m) and James Maddison (£7.9m).

Recent performances suggest Kulusevski is right back at it this year and in Maddison’s absence, Ange Postecoglou will want him to step up another level. He was certainly one of Spurs’ better performers at Molineux in Gameweek 12, helping to make the opening goal for Pedro Porro (£5.3m) and working tirelessly up and down the right flank.

Tottenham’s match against Aston Villa on Sunday offers further encouragement Kulusevski can deliver.

Unai Emery’s men consistently employ a high line which can leave large amounts of space in behind during transition. The 23-year-old will also be attacking Pau Torres (£4.6m) and Lucas Digne (£4.7m), who have been caught out when faced with direct runners and pace in away matches this term.

Kulusevski has all the attributes to thrive in Postecoglou’s system and could be a nice pick for those on the lookout for a nailed-on midfield differential.