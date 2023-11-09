Spot the Differential puts the spotlight on three players who all have an ownership of 5% or less in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

This time, we’ve selected low-owned midfielders at Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace and West Ham United, who we think have the potential to make an impact.

BRENNAN JOHNSON

FPL ownership: 0.3%

Brennan Johnson (£5.8m) has impressed for Spurs in recent weeks, despite limited minutes.

The former Nottingham Forest man supplied an assist at Selhurst Park in Gameweek 10 and was unlucky not to get a second against Chelsea on Monday, when he set up Son Heung-min (£9.6m) for an early effort which was disallowed for offside by VAR.

Unfortunately, Johnson had to be sacrificed when Cristian Romero (£5.0m) was sent off in the first half, but he’ll get plenty more opportunities in the coming weeks and months, with positional rival Richarlison (£6.7m) set for surgery on a long-standing injury issue.

Always exciting on the ball, the Welshman racked up three shots in the box, two big chances and one key pass in his previous start prior to Gameweek 11, highlighting his potential when on the pitch. The forthcoming matchups feel like a good fit, too.

James Maddison (£8.1m) was forced off through injury in Gameweek 11 but Ange Postecoglou sounded upbeat after the game. If he is fit, you can see his through balls troubling Craig Dawson (£4.5m) and Max Kilman (£4.5m), with Johnson and Son the likely beneficiaries. Both players will also carry a threat in behind in Gameweek 13, when Spurs will be up against Aston Villa’s high defensive line.

It could result in goals for Johnson but there is also real assist potential at Molineux, with Wolves ranked among the bottom three sides for chances created conceded from their right flank.

As for Spurs, they sit second for shots (186) in 2023/24, having scored in every match so far. At just £5.8m, Johnson provides a cheap route in and, as a result, is a differential worth considering.

EBERECHI EZE

FPL ownership: 3.2%

Eberechi Eze (£6.1m) returned from a hamstring injury for Crystal Palace’s 2-0 win over Burnley in Gameweek 11.

Initially named as a sub, the 25-year-old was introduced on the hour mark and made an instant impact, supplying the assist for Tyrick Mitchell’s (£4.6m) late goal.

Now, having signed a new three-year contract on Thursday, he feels like a great under-the-radar pick for the next four Gameweeks, with Palace topping the ticker in that period and set to face Everton, Luton Town, West Ham and Bournemouth.

The latter three are particularly vulnerable from set-pieces, ranking among the worst four sides for shots from set plays conceded, which bodes well for Eze, who is on free-kicks and corners. He might be on penalties, too, further boosting his appeal.

Eze has established himself as a key player under Roy Hodgson.

In the 18 matches he’s played since his appointment, he’s scored seven goals and assisted four. Crucially, he’s taking lots of shots, averaging an attempt every 24.6 minutes this season, the fastest rate of any player who has started more than one match.

He’s also among the top-flights leading creators, supplying a chance for his team-mates every 35 minutes, so there are various routes to points.

With Eze back in the Palace XI, you’d expect them to create far more opportunities, making him a nice differential punt with an ownership of just 3.2%.

MOHAMMED KUDUS

FPL ownership: 0.8%

Mohammed Kudus (£6.5m) has been gradually integrated into West Ham’s first XI by David Moyes since joining the club, but has now started each of his side’s last four matches in all competitions.

In that time, he’s grabbed two goals and one assist, with his performances showing just why he should be in the first team.

The Ghana international, who was signed in the summer from Ajax for a reported £38m, was a particularly strong performer in Gameweek 11, with his scissor kick goal and assist at Brentford resulting in 11 FPL points.

The haul was backed up by some decent underlying numbers, with his four goal attempts, three shots in the box and two chances created all match-leading totals.

In the next six Gameweeks, West Ham sit top of the Season Ticker, with appealing clashes against Nottingham Forest, Burnley, Crystal Palace, Fulham and Wolves, all of whom sit in the bottom half for ‘big chances’ conceded in 2023/24.

He might even get something at Spurs, given their high defensive line, so it’s a very appealing run of fixtures.

Kudus’ presence offers something different to the Hammers’ attack and as his confidence grows, he’s only going to get better, making him an appealing alternative to the 22.4% owned Jarrod Bowen (£7.5m).