  1. Randaxus
    • 2 Years
    24 mins ago

    Saka went from being +90% on a price rise to -76% on a rise fall in one day, before Burnley at Home, and he will probably not be injured people really don't know how to play this game.

    1. Oscar Slater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Sakassist non-essential V Burnley Ladies

  2. romperstomper
    • 14 Years
    23 mins ago

    Cash play tonight? I tried BBC & F365 and couldn't figure this out

    1. Alan The Llama
      • 14 Years
      4 mins ago

      Came on 74th minute.

    2. Oscar Slater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Cash now non-essential.

  3. toerag
    • 13 Years
    18 mins ago

    Doh
    I have a team full of demics

    Maddison Saka (both broken), Salah Diaby Mitoma (all fine)
    Foster Burn Lamptey (all broken) Cash Tsimikas Porro (all fine)

    2FT and 0.2 itb

    any obvious swaps for some of my broken bits??

    Thanks

  4. RICICLE
    • 1 Year
    18 mins ago

    A little help if you could please guys.

    Team is:

    Areola
    Cash - Trippier - Zouma*
    Diaby - Son - Salah - Maddison* - Palmer
    Haaland - Watkins
    __________________________________
    Turner: Archer: Kaboré: Burn*

    2FT’s, 0.0 ITB

    Which option would you prefer?

    A) Burn + Maddison > Gabriel/Andersen + Bowen/Martinelli
    B) Burn + Maddison > Lascelles + Saka (Exact funds)
    C) Burn + Maddison > Saliba + Mitoma
    D) Something else?

    Getting a bit trigger happy now as I’m fearing a Burn price drop to complicate things a tad.

    Cheers chaps!

    1. Randaxus
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      I like option B the best.

    2. Randaxus
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      Lascelles is going up in price, if you want to make that move you have to do it today.

      1. toerag
        • 13 Years
        10 mins ago

        is lascelles going up due to people missing out on Gordon??

        1. Randaxus
          • 2 Years
          8 mins ago

          Because Botman seems to be injured for a long time, it seems that Lascelles will be nailed until Botman is fit, which may be a couple of months.

          1. toerag
            • 13 Years
            2 mins ago

            i see. thnks

      2. RICICLE
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        I know yeah, it’s a tasty move I’ve had my eye on all week, it’s just praying that Saka is ok and plays

    3. toerag
      • 13 Years
      11 mins ago

      couple of days till burn drop, wait to see the pressers to decide the saka move, c most steady move

      1. RICICLE
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        You reckon so? It appears Burn is really close to a drop even tonight? Plus would we get news on Saka tomorrow from pressers?
        I may actually have to bite the bullet and just do the move 🙂

  5. Da_Peachtree
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    11 mins ago

    Do we think Calum Wilson gets the start?

  6. Kantelele
    • 1 Year
    8 mins ago

    What to do with Udogie : ? (other def -Tsimikas,Guehi,Cash,Taylor)
    A) hold
    B) sell

  7. Smudger’s Dirty Dozen
    • 12 Years
    7 mins ago

    Team for the GW - 2FT

    Pickford (Turner)
    Trippier, Tsimikas Saliba (Cash, Colwill)
    Maddison, Saka, Bowen, Salah (C), Mitoma
    Watkins, Alvarez (Nketiah)

    Best move?
    A Turner out for ?
    B Cash out for ?
    C Maddison out for ?

    1. toerag
      • 13 Years
      just now

      ive got a similar headache, 2 ft nothing obvious jumping out.
      Cash only needs an assist and he wont go down
      johnstone for turner?
      Maddison - im awaiting presser

  8. Viper
    • 13 Years
    6 mins ago

    I want to generate some extra funds to replace Neto, which one of these would you downgrade to Lascellas?

    A. Porro

    B. Tsimikas

  9. ran
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    Areola
    Cash Gabriel Tsimikas
    Salah Maddison Bowen Saka
    Watkins Haaland Alvarez

    Turner Palmer Lascelles Taylor

    2FT, 0.5itb

    Any transfer/s to make for this team?

    1. Viper
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Alvarez -> Nunez

