With only two pre-match press conferences taking place on Thursday, it’s time to bring you all the early team and injury news for Gameweek 12 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

This initial rundown gives an overview of all 20 Premier League sides, including all the latest updates from the midweek European ties.

We’ll be back with another article round-up on Friday, summarising all the news from the day’s pressers.

Our team news tab and injuries and bans page are the places to go for more information as the deadline nears.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS V TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Destiny Udogie and Cristian Romero will be suspended for one and three Premier League matches respectively, following their red cards on Monday night.

The loss to Chelsea came at a further cost, with James Maddison (ankle) and Micky van de Ven (hamstring) exiting just before half-time. Ange Postecoglou thought the latter’s issue was a “pretty significant” one.

Manor Solomon (knee), Ivan Perisic (knee) and Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) remain long-term absentees, while news is awaited on Ben Davies after he missed Gameweek 11 with a knock.

Richarlison, meanwhile, announced this week that he was set for pelvic surgery – although it’s not clear whether he would undergo an operation before the clash with Wolves or during the international break.

“Look, the last few months haven’t been easy for me. I’ve also been suffering with my health, I think I’ve already spoken to the doctors and I’ll soon have pubic surgery. “I’ve been suffering for eight months, fighting, looking at the team, at the club and I didn’t look for me. I think the time has come to rest, take a break. Let’s see the next few days, soon I’ll do what’s best for me.” – Richarlison

Wolves will be without Joe Hodge (shoulder), Hugo Bueno (knee) and Pedro Neto (hamstring).

ARSENAL V BURNLEY

Thomas Partey (muscle), Jurrien Timber (knee) and Emile Smith Rowe (knee) are unavailable, while Gabriel Jesus (muscle) is thought to remain out – but he has been named in the Brazil squad for the upcoming internationals, to add to the intrigue.

Martin Odegaard (hip) has been absent for the last two matches in league and cup, while Eddie Nketiah (knock) missed Wednesday’s win over Sevilla – a match that Bukayo Saka (knock) limped out of.

“It was just a kick and I was told by the physios on the radio that he wasn’t happy to continue so he will have some discomfort but hopefully, I want to assume that he will be ok.” – Mikel Arteta on Bukayo Saka’s midweek substitution

“They are racing against the clock to be fit and they are trying their best and they tried to be here today with us. It wasn’t possible and now we have another 48 hours before we play Burnley. We will try again and we will see because we need players at the moment.” – Mikel Arteta on Martin Odegaard and Eddie Nketiah

Vincent Kompany said last week that Lyle Foster (illness) may be missing until after the international break.

Aaron Ramsey (knock) has also been sidelined of late.

In better news, Manuel Benson (unspecified), Hjalmar Ekdal (knee) and Michael Obafemi (hamstring) all featured for the under-21s last Saturday – so they may be in contention for this weekend.

Josh Cullen also returns from a ban.

CRYSTAL PALACE V EVERTON

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (hamstring) has joined Dean Henderson (thigh), Nathan Ferguson (hamstring) and James Tomkins (calf) on the injury list but Michael Olise (hamstring) was set to return to full team training before the November international break, so there is a chance he could potentially feature against Everton this weekend.

The Toffees are closer to getting Seamus Coleman back: the veteran full-back, who has recovered from a knee injury, featured for the under-21s last weekend in a bid to build match fitness.

Amadou Onana only missed the draw with Brighton and Hove Albion with a tight calf, meanwhile, so he could be back.

Long-term absentees Dele Alli (hip) and Andre Gomes (calf) remain out.

MANCHESTER UNITED V LUTON TOWN

Jadon Sancho (disciplinary), Luke Shaw (muscle), Amad Diallo (knee) and Tyrell Malacia (knee) remain out for the Red Devils, while Erik ten Hag confirmed earlier this week that he wasn’t expecting Casemiro (ankle) or Lisandro Martinez (foot) back in 2023.

Jonny Evans may have joined them on the sidelines after coming off against Copenhagen on Wednesday night with what looked like a muscular issue.

“I’m not sure in this moment. He has to come off. I think it was a pity because he was part of it from that good part in the game where we were controlling, very composed and calm, it’s the way I see my team. Yeah, but he had to come off and I think still we are in control, still we are leading. So we have to see how bad it is.” – Erik ten Hag on Jonny Evans, speaking on Wednesday night

Luton were six players down in Gameweek 11, with Luke Berry (calf), Daniel Potts (ankle), Mads Andersen (hamstring), Amari’i Bell (hamstring), Reece Burke (hamstring) and Albert Sambi Lokonga (hamstring) all out of action for the visit of Liverpool.

Jordan Clark (ankle) returned as an unused substitute, however.

BOURNEMOUTH V NEWCASTLE UNITED

Newcastle are into double figures for flagged players heading into Saturday’s match.

Harvey Barnes (toe), Jacob Murphy (shoulder), Elliot Anderson (back), Matt Targett (hamstring) and Dan Burn (back) are on the longer-term injury list, while Bruno Guimaraes is banned for Gameweek 12 and Sandro Tonali is serving a 10-month suspension.

Sven Botman (knee) is also thought to remain out as Newcastle assess whether he needs surgery, while Alexander Isak (groin) isn’t expected back before the November international break.

Fringe players Javier Manquillo (groin) and Alex Murphy (hamstring) have similarly been sidelined for some time.

There was another possible addition to the injury list in midweek, with Callum Wilson substituted at half-time of the defeat to Borussia Dortmund because of hamstring tightness.

Tyler Adams (hamstring) and Murara Neto (ankle) remain out for the Cherries, while long-term absentees Ryan Fredericks (calf) and Emiliano Marcondes (foot) are closer to a comeback but had yet to rejoin team training as of last week.

Andoni Iraola also confirmed after Gameweek 10 that back-up goalkeeper Darren Randolph has been unavailable for some time with a “health issue”.

The latest worry is Alex Scott, who exited the defeat to Manchester City with a knee injury. Andoni Iraola hoped the problem wasn’t too serious but a timeframe for his recovery is awaited.

Lewis Cook is back from a three-match ban, at least.

ASTON VILLA V FULHAM

Long-term Aston Villa absentees Tyrone Mings (knee) and Emi Buendia (knee) will remain out for potentially all of 2023/24, while Jacob Ramsey (foot) won’t return before the international break.

Jhon Duran (toe) is newly available, however, while Matty Cash has swiftly shrugged off a shoulder injury to make Villa’s squad for their UEFA Europa Conference League clash with AZ Alkmaar.

“He (Matty Cash) is ready. He had a small problem but he’s available.” – Unai Emery, speaking on Wednesday

Fulham’s Issa Diop (foot) remains out but Tosin Adarabioyo (groin), Adama Traore (hamstring) and Kenny Tete (groin) are closing in on returns, having narrowly missed out on the Manchester United match last weekend.

The fresh concern is Rodrigo Muniz, who departed the clash with the Red Devils in tears after picking up a knee injury.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION V SHEFFIELD UNITED

Solly March (knee), Danny Welbeck (muscle) and Julio Enciso (knee) are on the longer-term injury list, while Tariq Lamptey (muscle) has also been newly ruled out despite seemingly returning to fitness last week.

Jakub Moder (knee) is currently getting game-time with the under-21s after 18 months on the sidelines.

Someone who is available is Pervis Estupinan (muscle), who may be involved in Thursday’s UEFA Europa League clash with Ajax in some capacity.

“Estupinan is with us tomorrow, coming on the bench. Maybe he can play some part of the game. I wouldn’t like to take risks with him but now we have not too many solutions in that position. “We are trying to put him in the condition to play tomorrow, one a part of the game, or Sunday. Because on Sunday we have another important game (at home to Sheffield United).” – Roberto De Zerbi, speaking on Wednesday

John Egan (foot), Tom Davies (thigh), Chris Basham (leg), Rhys Norrington-Davies (hamstring) and Daniel Jebbison (illness) are all on the sidelines for Sheffield United.

In better news, Max Lowe (ankle), Oli McBurnie (groin) and Anel Ahmedhodzic (hamstring) were all scheduled to return to training this week.

Rhian Brewster and Gustavo Hamer were both forced off in the win over Wolves but Paul Heckingbottom said after full-time in that match that Brewster was only feeling minor discomfort in his knee and was scheduled to come off anyway.

LIVERPOOL V BRENTFORD

Andrew Robertson (shoulder) will be out until the New Year, while Liverpool have some real problems in central midfield ahead of Brentford’s visit.

Stefan Bajcetic (calf) and Thiago Alcantara (hip) are long-term absentees, while Curtis Jones is out with a “low-grade hamstring injury” and Alexis Mac Allister is suspended after picking up five yellow cards.

On top of that, Ryan Gravenberch is a doubt with a knee issue.

Centre-back Virgil van Dijk (illness) should at least be available, despite being ruled out of Thursday’s trip to Toulouse.

“Virgil is a little bit ill. It will not be a big thing but we did not want to have him on the plane, if some others have it as well. I have it a little bit but for me, it is not a problem, that’s why we left him at home. He should be absolutely alright for the weekend.” “Ryan got a little niggle of the knee. It is not major, he was running already today, but [there was] no chance for this game. We hope there is a chance for Brentford, and he will definitely be back after the international break. That’s why he’s not here. “Curtis had a hamstring [injury] last week. Not massive. After the international break he will be back, but not before.” – Jurgen Klopp, speaking on Wednesday

Brentford will again be without Josh Dasilva (hamstring), Aaron Hickey (hamstring), Kevin Schade (muscle), Rico Henry (knee) and Ivan Toney (suspended) but a few others are nearing a return.

Keane Lewis-Potter (calf) and Mikkel Damsgaard (knee) have been back on the grass and were expected to make a part return to team training this week, while Shandon Baptiste (shoulder) has already featured for the B team to build match fitness and could be involved.

Mark Flekken was only substituted because of a dead leg last weekend, so is expected to make a recovery.

WEST HAM UNITED V NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Lucas Paqueta and Edson Alvarez return from suspension this weekend but the Hammers continue to monitor the fitness of Kurt Zouma (knee), who missed out in Gameweek 11.

“We’re still waiting a little bit on Kurt Zouma. He didn’t train on Wednesday morning but has done a little bit inside, so we’ll have a look at Kurt tomorrow and see how he is.” – David Moyes, speaking ahead of West Ham’s Thursday night clash with Olympiacos

Divock Origi (hip), Callum Hudson-Odoi (hamstring), Chris Wood (hamstring) and Gonzalo Montiel (calf) remained unavailable for Forest last Sunday, while Felipe (knee) failed to feature despite being seen on the training ground recently.

Harry Toffolo seemed to be forced off against Aston Villa in Gameweek 11, so further news is awaited on him in Steve Cooper’s presser.

CHELSEA V MANCHESTER CITY

Kevin De Bruyne (hamstring) remains out in the medium term, while Sergio Gomez (ankle) isn’t expected back until after the November international break.

Tuesday’s win over Young Boys came at a cost, with Manuel Akanji (back) pulling out of the starting XI and John Stones (muscle) replaced at half-time.

Stones’ injury looks more serious.

“John felt it again. I feel so sorry for him. It’s a big loss for us. John is so important for what he does. But recover and the season is long; he will be back stronger. I think he will be out for a while. “It was a problem with [Akanji’s] back. He was training. When this happened, he looked like 75 years old. He could not play. That’s why Kyle replaced him in the last moment. Hopefully will not be a big issue and he could be ready for Sunday.” – Pep Guardiola, speaking after the win over Young Boys

As for the hosts, they are expected to again be without Ben Chilwell (hamstring), Romeo Lavia (ankle), Christopher Nkunku (knee), Wesley Fofana (knee), Trevoh Chalobah (hamstring) and Carney Chukwuemeka (knee).

Mauricio Pochettino said last week that Armando Broja, who “continues to receive treatment for irritation on the knee”, was hoping to be on the bench for Monday’s clash with Spurs – but the Albania international failed to make the squad.