  1. Hktrader88
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 7 mins ago

    Areola
    Cash Tsimikas Burn
    Salah Son Maddison Bowen
    Haaland Alvarez Watkins

    Udogie Taylor Chukwue

    Original plan was to load up on Brighton, but with the striker rotation I think I need to sort out injuries and focus on nailed players.

    A . Burn to Trippier, Maddison to Gordon. Leaves 0 ITB
    B. Burn to Lascelles. Maddison to Fernandes, Leaves 0.4 ITB
    C, Burn to Lascelles, Maddision to Gordon, leaves 3m ITB for future upgrades

    1. J ⚒ Gimme ur Mané
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      A

    2. JammySprat
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      Is Maddison ruled out?

      1. Royal5
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        No

  2. Eastman
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 7 mins ago

    Think I'll have to burn a transfer (have 2) unless any ideas please:

    Areola
    Gabriel Cash Guehi
    Saka Salah Son Bowen Gordon
    Haaland Watkins

    Turner Tsimikas Archer Taylor

    1. JammySprat
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      Guehi > Tripper

    2. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      3 hours ago

      Shift Turner think he’s now 2nd in line

    3. Chazz Reinhold
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      Burn transfer is quite popular this week.

      However, tou might need a Seagull. Maybe Archer to Fergie? And bench Gordon?

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        Bench Gordon v Bournemouth?!

    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      It would help to know how much funds you have ITB. Downgrade bench options or bring a move forward by 1GW.

      1. Geriatric Unathletic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        'Downgrade bench options' - To what, lol? He only has Tsimikas that could possibly be downgraded, or am I missing something here?

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 40 mins ago

          Turner to 3.9 GK and releasing 0.1m as example is much better than burning a FT

          1. Geriatric Unathletic
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            2 hours, 39 mins ago

            I'll give you that one :).

            1. AIRMILES
              • 12 Years
              2 hours, 33 mins ago

              Or Taylor (4.0) to Baldock (3.8 and playing), giving 0.2m

              1. Tonyawesome69
                • 4 Years
                2 hours, 27 mins ago

                Yup but I would be reluctant to do that move with BGW18 in mind if not FHing

                1. Eastman
                  • 6 Years
                  2 hours, 20 mins ago

                  Thanks for all your replies. Have 0 itb by the way

                  1. Crunchie
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    2 hours, 15 mins ago

                    Lascelles if you can get him, not sure who for Cash/Tsiikas/Taylor (if you can afford)

  3. Tonyawesome69
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    Transfer thoughts with 2FTs.

    Few options to replace Cash in Saliba (exact funds), Estupinan and Livramento. Selling Cash may not pay off this GW but feel when I weigh up long term fixtures and cost of FT/burn FT then I'm happy to sell this GW if alternative transfers below don't appeal.

    Alternative transfers are Taylor to Lascelles (exact funds) or Turner to Strakosha (release 0.1m)

    2FTs 0.1ITB
    Areola
    Cash Gabriel Tsimikas
    Salah Adingra Saka Bowen Son
    Haaland Watkins
    (Turner Guehi Archer Taylor)

    1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      Despite the fixtures I personally wouldn't double up on Arsenal defence, Livramento might be a fine punt in your case given you have Guehi and Taylor on your bench so you're fairly covered if he doesn't get the nod in some games. Taylor to Lascelles also looks fine but if you're looking to free up funds then the Cash move is probably best

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 42 mins ago

        Not high on Arsenal CS prospects? I guess one downside of the defence double up is blocking a 2nd Arsenal attacker but difficult to fit another one in.

        One thing I need to keep in mind is the busy Christmas period and more thoughts towards players that are nailed.

        1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 35 mins ago

          I think they're fine but something still feels a bit off, enough for me to feel like one defender is enough for now despite the fixtures

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 30 mins ago

            Gabriel doesn't count...

    2. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      I'd do Taylor to Lascelles. Not very exciting, but a good, cheap route into Toon's defence.

      1. Geriatric Unathletic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 46 mins ago

        Agreed.

      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        Yeah like the move to a Newcastle defender especially with BGW18 in mind

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      Hmm it is difficult to do much with this structure where 6 of your front 7 are virtually locked in. The Cash move seems fine although I'd be inclined to bring in someone cheaper like Lascelles so that you'd have a little wiggle room to upgrade Areola or Adingra. I'm still a bit sceptical about Livramento tbh - not as a player but just for xMins.

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        Bowen and Adingra to Mbeumo and Palmer are moves I have planned in 13-14.

        Understandable with the xMins risk vs Hall. Currently feel the upside slightly outweighs the safe Lascelles pick.

        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          For nailed ness at the moment Lascelles (if Botman needs surgery), not really kept up with everything this week), is out until the new year, and Taylor seems a good pick, but so does Cash to Livermento, but is he as nailed as Lascelles. If you think yes, then he does have more upside. Is Taylor nailed as well? He did not start the season, played welll against Palace, probably their best defender

  4. Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    Thoughts on

    Gibbs-White -> Gordon (-4)?

    1. Geriatric Unathletic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Not for a -4.

  5. popcoin
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    Looking ahead to next week…

    Top 3 teams for a clean sheet in GW13?

    Tricky one.

    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Palace and Newcastle I'd say.

    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Palace for sure

      1. Royal5
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        Luton away is not that easy

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      I'm not sure there will even be 3 CS tbh.... but I'll go for Palace, Wolves, Newcastle

      1. Geriatric Unathletic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        Palace
        WHam
        Fulham

      2. AIRMILES
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        Newcastle, Fulham

  6. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    Estu is SO tempting but still too early isn't it ? Cheers

    1. I Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      My feeling is that he gets minutes off the bench today and then starts on Sunday.

    2. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      I think so; that said, if he plays a part tonight and looks decent you could steal a march on everyone else by jumping on him immediately.

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Maybe not - it does sound like RDZ plans to start him on Sun

    4. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      I don't think he'll start Sunday personally. Getting a few mins tonight after a decent layoff followed by 60+ mins 3 days later just seems far too much

    5. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Thanks all

  7. Kitman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Who best to plug the midfield gap until I get in Mbeumo;

    A) Mitoma (SHU, NFO)
    B) Martinelli (BUR, BRE)
    C) Eze (EVE, LUT)

    Or d) just bring in Mbeumo now

    1. popcoin
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      D

    2. Geriatric Unathletic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      I'd punt on Martinelli, then Mitoma and lastly Eze

    3. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      B

    4. Cojones of Destiny
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      A

    5. Shauno_444
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Martinelli. Most potential upside.

  8. raoulduke71
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Do we think Tsimikas will start or get rid?

    1. popcoin
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Check lineup in europa tonight

      1. Now I'm Panicking
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        What do you think that will tell us?

    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      I am selling regardless just bought him and want to correct my mistake asap

      1. Now I'm Panicking
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        Would love too, but I've got Burn and Lamptey as well (fetches noose)

  9. popcoin
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    Villa or Liverpool for a cleanie this week?

    Fixture says Villa but team says Pool

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Villa I think. They will give up some chances but the bluntness of Fulham's attack is much more reassuring than Mbeumo & co on the break

    2. Cojones of Destiny
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Villa

    3. Shauno_444
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Villa. Brentford will get a goal on the break at some point I feel.

  10. Atimis
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    Alvarez to Ferguson or keep FT?
    Other ideas with 1FT and 0.1ITB?

    Areola
    Cash/Gabriel/Tsim
    Salah/Son/Saka/Bowen
    Haaland/Watkins/Alvarez

    Turner/Taylor/Lamptey/4.3

  11. popcoin
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Lamptey to Lascelles

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Easy move

    2. Atimis
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      why not

    3. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Yes

  12. Big Weng
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    2FT 1.4ITB, what to do? need to burn a FT
    Areola | Turner
    Tsimikas | Trips | Cash (Kabore, Lamptey)
    Saka | Salah | Son | Bowen | Diaby
    Watkins | Darwin (Alvarez)

    1. Atimis
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Diaby to Mitoma?

    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      One of the 4 m Def to lascelles.

    3. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Surely that team is not real??? You got me there ...

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        My bad didn't notice you didn't have haaland haha

  13. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    NEW ARTICLE POSTED

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/11/09/the-scout-squads-best-players-for-fpl-gameweek-12/

  14. popcoin
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Alvarez > Gordon?

    (343 > 352)

  15. Cojones of Destiny
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    who scores more in next 4?
    a. Gordon
    b. Bowen

