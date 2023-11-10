FPL Gameweek 12 team news: Friday’s live injury updates

We’re hoping to hear from 18 Premier League managers on Friday – and we’ll be bringing you the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team news for Gameweek 12 as it arrives.

The headline updates from yesterday’s two press conferences, staged by the managers of Everton and Burnley, are also to be found at the foot of this piece.

Aston Villa’s Unai Emery is the only other Premier League boss not listed in the press conference time list below but we have belatedly received some team news from him, too.

This is a ‘live’ article and will be updated as and when the press conferences are staged on Friday. Make sure to hit refresh for the latest injury updates.

FPL GAMEWEEK 12 TEAM NEWS: INJURY UPDATES

FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

(above times in GMT)

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

James Maddison pulled out of the England squad because of an ankle injury on Friday morning and Ange Postecoglou confirmed in his lunchtime presser that the midfielder would now be out until January.

Micky van de Ven (hamstring), who exited the defeat to Chelsea at the same time as Maddison, will also be out until the New Year.

“Micky, obviously, with a hamstring injury that we kind of knew was fairly significant. Probably a couple of months for him, looking into the New Year. “Madders, a lot worse than we thought. He came off with the ankle injury but the next day, wasn’t great. We sent him off for a scan, not great for him. Again, probably into the New Year for him.” – Ange Postecoglou

Elsewhere, Destiny Udogie and Cristian Romero will be suspended for one and three Premier League matches respectively, following their red cards on Monday night.

Richarlison, meanwhile, has undergone pelvic surgery this week and will be out for a month.

Manor Solomon (knee), Ivan Perisic (knee) and Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) remain long-term absentees but Ben Davies is available after he missed Gameweek 11 with a knock.

Postecoglou also confirmed that Pedro Porro was fine, amid unsubstantiated reports that he too was a concern.

ARSENAL

Mikel Arteta revealed in his pre-match presser that Bukayo Saka “didn’t train” on Thursday, having been forced off against Sevilla on Wednesday with a knock.

The winger was, at least, included in Gareth Southgate’s England squad on Thursday.

“B had to leave the pitch because he was in quite a lot of pain. He didn’t train yesterday and let’s see if he can make it tomorrow.” – Mikel Arteta

Someone who didn’t make the cut in the Three Lions squad was Eddie Nketiah (knock) but Arteta implied that it was Southgate’s decision, rather than injury-enforced.

“I don’t know the real reason, that’s a question for Gareth. I know how important it is for him to be in the national team, how much he enjoyed the last few experiences. That’s a decision that is not in my hands.” – Mikel Arteta on Eddie Nketiah’s England squad omission

Arteta was as clear as mud on the team news, only ruling out Thomas Partey (muscle), Jurrien Timber (knee) and “probably” Emile Smith Rowe (knee).

“There might be a few more [out]”. – Mikel Arteta

Gabriel Jesus (muscle) was an interesting omission from the above list – he has been named in the Brazil squad for the upcoming internationals, to add to the intrigue.

“We always try to speak with the national teams and find some common sense. The only important thing here is the interest of the player, and after that, when we have secured that, what’s the best interest for the national team and the club, and we would like it the same exact way.” – Mikel Arteta on Gabriel Jesus’ call-up

Martin Odegaard (hip) has been absent for the last two matches in league and cup and he too hasn’t been ruled out of Gameweek 12 contention.

“He is still racing [to be fit], he is trying everything that he can. Let’s see, it is a possibility.” – Mikel Arteta on Martin Odegaard

“We have a few are still in contention. We need to give them 24 more hours to give them a chance to be involved in the game, but we won’t know anything until tomorrow.” – Mikel Arteta

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Newcastle are into double figures for flagged players heading into Saturday’s match against Bournemouth.

Harvey Barnes (toe), Jacob Murphy (shoulder), Elliot Anderson (back), Matt Targett (hamstring) and Dan Burn (back) are on the longer-term injury list, while Bruno Guimaraes is banned for Gameweek 12 and Sandro Tonali is serving a 10-month suspension.

Fringe players Javier Manquillo (groin) and Alex Murphy (hamstring) have similarly been sidelined for some time.

Sven Botman (knee) also remains out as Newcastle continue to keep an eye on his recovery, while Alexander Isak (groin) isn’t expected back before the November international break.

There was another possible addition to the injury list in midweek, with Callum Wilson substituted at half-time of the defeat to Borussia Dortmund because of hamstring tightness.

Howe gave an update on Botman, Isak and Wilson in Friday’s presser.

“That’s what he had, a tight hamstring. We’re doing various tests. He’s been called up for England so we’re waiting to see if he’ll be fit for this game and then make a decision after. “We’re going to see how he arrives this morning. “Gareth [Southgate] and England and ourselves will be in constant communication, as we are with all our international players, to make sure their welfare is thought about at all times.” – Eddie Howe on Callum Wilson

“Alex is doing well, he’s in the throes of building up his load and making sure he’s robust enough to return. Working on his fitness levels. I think his groin at the moment, touch wood, feels good. He’s on plan to return after the international break. “No massive news regarding Sven, he’s progessing well. He’s been away in Holland getting specialist treatment there. I think he’s back here today, so I’ll have a chat with him and see how he’s getting on.” – Eddie Howe on Alexander Isak and Sven Botman

Howe’s latest update on Barnes may be of interest to Gordon’s owners in FPL.

“I think he’s still on schedule. He has just started running, he had to let his bone heal in his toe. Fingers crossed he’s on the right path. He’ll probably be one that wouldn’t be too far away after the international break, certainly wouldn’t be ready when we return, but hopefully wouldn’t be too far away.” – Eddie Howe on Harvey Barnes

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Roberto De Zerbi said on Friday that he wasn’t expecting Pervis Estupinan, Lewis Dunk and James Milner to feature in Sunday’s clash with Sheffield United.

The trio picked up injuries in Thursday’s win over Ajax.

Solly March (knee), Danny Welbeck (muscle) and Julio Enciso (knee) are on the longer-term injury list, while Tariq Lamptey (muscle) has also been newly ruled out despite seemingly returning to fitness last week.

Jakub Moder (knee) is currently getting game-time with the under-21s after 18 months on the sidelines.

MANCHESTER CITY

Kevin De Bruyne (hamstring) remains out in the medium term, while Sergio Gomez (ankle) isn’t expected back until after the November international break.

Tuesday’s win over Young Boys came at a cost, with John Stones (muscle) replaced at half-time and now unavailable.

“He’s injured, he’s not ready for tomorrow. We’ll see when we come back from the international break. “I don’t know [if he’ll be fit for Gameweek 13]. “The doctor says to me it’s not as bad [as first feared] but still I do not know”. – Pep Guardiola on John Stones

Manuel Akanji (back), who pulled out of the starting XI in midweek, is available, however.

“He trained today and trained good”. – Pep Guardiola on Manuel Akanji

LIVERPOOL

Jurgen Klopp didn’t bring us any fresh injury news in his Brentford preview.

Earlier in the week, however, he had given us a comprehensive update on his team’s fitness ahead of the trip to Toulouse.

Andrew Robertson (shoulder), Stefan Bajcetic (calf) and Thiago Alcantara (hip) are long-term absentees, while Curtis Jones is out with a “low-grade hamstring injury” and Alexis Mac Allister is suspended after picking up five yellow cards.

On top of that, Ryan Gravenberch is a doubt with a knee issue.

Centre-back Virgil van Dijk (illness) should at least be available, despite being ruled out of Thursday’s UEFA Europa League clash.

“Virgil is a little bit ill. It will not be a big thing but we did not want to have him on the plane, if some others have it as well. I have it a little bit but for me, it is not a problem, that’s why we left him at home. He should be absolutely alright for the weekend.” “Ryan got a little niggle of the knee. It is not major, he was running already today, but [there was] no chance for this game. We hope there is a chance for Brentford, and he will definitely be back after the international break. That’s why he’s not here. “Curtis had a hamstring [injury] last week. Not massive. After the international break he will be back, but not before.” – Jurgen Klopp, speaking on Wednesday

With so many central midfielders out, Klopp admitted that Trent Alexander-Arnold was “a possibility [to play in midfield]”.

ASTON VILLA

Long-term Aston Villa absentees Tyrone Mings (knee) and Emi Buendia (knee) will remain out for potentially all of 2023/24, while Jacob Ramsey (foot) is close to returning to training but won’t be available before the international break.

Jhon Duran (toe) and Matty Cash (shoulder) recovered from injury to make Villa’s squad for their UEFA Europa Conference League clash with AZ Alkmaar.

Diego Carlos came off late in the game against AZ and Unai Emery admits that it will be “difficult” for the defender to recover in time for Sunday.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Jadon Sancho (disciplinary), Luke Shaw (muscle), Amad Diallo (knee) and Tyrell Malacia (knee) remain out for the Red Devils, while Erik ten Hag confirmed earlier this week that he wasn’t expecting Casemiro (ankle) or Lisandro Martinez (foot) back in 2023.

Jonny Evans has joined them on the sidelines after coming off against Copenhagen on Wednesday night with what looked like a muscular issue.

“We didn’t fully finish the assessment, so we don’t have all the details, but for tomorrow he is out.” – Erik ten Hag on Jonny Evans

CHELSEA

The Blues will again be without Ben Chilwell (hamstring), Romeo Lavia (ankle), Christopher Nkunku (knee), Wesley Fofana (knee), Trevoh Chalobah (hamstring) and Carney Chukwuemeka (knee).

Armando Broja (knee) could be involved against Manchester City on Sunday, however.

BRENTFORD

Mark Flekken has recovered from a dead leg to be passed for Sunday’s trip to Anfield.

Shandon Baptiste (shoulder) could also be involved, having featured for the B team to build match fitness.

Brentford will again be without Mikkel Damsgaard (knee), Aaron Hickey (hamstring), Kevin Schade (muscle), Rico Henry (knee) and Ivan Toney (suspended).

Keane Lewis-Potter (calf) and Josh Dasilva (hamstring) have made a part-return to team training this week, so this game will very likely come too soon.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (hamstring) has joined Dean Henderson (thigh), Nathan Ferguson (hamstring) and James Tomkins (calf) on the injury list but Michael Olise (hamstring) has returned to full team training this week and will feature against Everton.

Cheick Doucoure has also shrugged off a minor problem to be passed fit for Saturday’s match, while the fit-again Eberechi Eze came through his Gameweek 11 cameo unscathed.

WEST HAM UNITED

Lucas Paqueta and Edson Alvarez return from suspension this weekend but West Ham United continue to monitor the fitness of Kurt Zouma (knee), who missed out in Gameweek 11.

David Moyes, delivering his press conference early on Friday morning, said it was too soon to make a call on Zouma’s fitness or to know about any other fresh concerns as the Hammers had only been in UEFA Europa League action some 12 hours earlier.

“I really don’t know [about any new injury concerns] yet! Your early press conference makes it really difficult for me to give you any update. “We’ll have another look [at Zouma] this morning. As I said, not really had a chance to get in and assess and hear what the medical staff have said. Hopefully he’s making some progress and getting closer to playing.” – David Moyes

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Wolves will again be without Joe Hodge (shoulder) and Pedro Neto (hamstring) but Hugo Bueno (knee) returns to the matchday squad.

Gary O’Neil hopes to have Neto back after the November international break but admitted that there were no guarantees.

Youngster Nathan Fraser also misses out with a sore quad.

FULHAM

Fulham’s Issa Diop (foot) remains out but Tosin Adarabioyo (groin), Adama Traore (hamstring) and Kenny Tete (groin) are closing in on returns.

They will be assessed in training to see if they can be involved on the bench against Aston Villa.

Rodrigo Muniz, who departed the clash with the Red Devils in tears after picking up a knee injury, will be out for 3-4 weeks.

SHEFFIELD UNITED

John Egan (foot), Tom Davies (thigh), Chris Basham (leg), Rhys Norrington-Davies (hamstring) and Daniel Jebbison (illness) are all on the sidelines for Sheffield United.

Rhian Brewster (hamstring) has joined them after limping off last weekend.

In better news, Max Lowe (ankle), Oli McBurnie (groin) and Anel Ahmedhodzic (hamstring) were all in training this week.

McBurnie and Ahmedhodzic are “touch and go” to feature.

BOURNEMOUTH

Tyler Adams (hamstring), Ryan Fredericks (calf) and Emiliano Marcondes (foot) remain out for the Cherries, while Andoni Iraola said after Gameweek 10 that back-up goalkeeper Darren Randolph has been unavailable for some time with a “health issue”.

The latest addition to the injury list Alex Scott, who exited the defeat to Manchester City with knee damage.

Murara Neto (ankle) is back in training, at least, while Lewis Cook returns from a three-match ban.

“How long is always difficult to say because it depends on the evolution, the medical staff, what they think. He has an MCL sprain, a grade II, I think Tavernier had the same injury in pre-season. It’s in the other knee, it’s nothing involved with his previous injury.” – Andoni Iraola on Alex Scott

LUTON TOWN

Luton were six players down in Gameweek 11, with Luke Berry (calf), Daniel Potts (ankle), Mads Andersen (hamstring), Amari’i Bell (hamstring), Reece Burke (hamstring) and Albert Sambi Lokonga (hamstring) all out of action for the visit of Liverpool.

Rob Edwards implied that that sextet remains unavailable, while Cauley Woodrow has been added to the injury list for “a few weeks” with a calf injury.

EVERTON

The Toffees are closer to getting Seamus Coleman back: the veteran full-back, who has recovered from a knee injury, featured for the under-21s last weekend in a bid to build match fitness.

Sean Dyche implied that the trip to Selhurst Park may come too soon, however.

“Seamus is still coming back to true fitness but he’s doing great. He’s put a lot of effort into getting back to real fitness levels and he’s desperate to get back involved, as you can imagine. But he’s been terrific since he’s been back amongst the group and that helps.” – Sean Dyche

Long-term absentees Dele Alli (hip) and Andre Gomes (calf) also remain out.

Amadou Onana (calf), Jarrad Branthwaite (knock) and Abdoulaye Doucoure (illness) have all trained are expected to be fit.

“We’ve got a couple of knocks with Amadou and Jarrad has got a bit of a knock but we’re not expecting too much drama. Doucs had a bit of sickness – but they’ve all been out on the grass today [Thursday], so we’re hopeful on them. “I think [Onana] should be [available]. As I say, they’ve been out on the grass and as we know, we’ll see how it reacts tomorrow but he’s managed it well and done well to get through the games he did. Hopefully we’ve managed that well with him as well and it’s calmed down.” – Sean Dyche

BURNLEY

Burnley confirmed on Thursday that Lyle Foster, who has been absent of late, was suffering with his mental health.

Aaron Ramsey (knock) has also been sidelined recently, although we didn’t get an update on him.

In better news, Manuel Benson (unspecified), Hjalmar Ekdal (knee) and Michael Obafemi (hamstring) all featured for the under-21s last Saturday. Of that trio, Ekdal seems to stand the best chance of being involved.

Josh Cullen also returns from a ban.