  1. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    39 mins ago

    Which players are nearing dungeon more like it!

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      37 mins ago

      Noonan four days dungeon.

      1. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        37 mins ago

        Eight hours a day listening to nudist RMTs!

        1. The Knights Template
          • 9 Years
          35 mins ago

          Make that twelve.

  2. Gooner Kebab
    • 11 Years
    28 mins ago

    Archer's 9pt and Kabore's 8pts on my bench laughing at my entire front 7

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      23 mins ago

      Kabore to Barcelona rumours.

      1. Gooner Kebab
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Archer to Arsenal in January

    2. Cilly Bonnolly
      • 12 Years
      18 mins ago

      The two of them on my bench have outscored my entire team.

  3. Nate(U)dog(ie)
    • 3 Years
    20 mins ago

    Areola
    Digne Gabriel Andersen
    Saka Salah Son Maddison Diaby
    Haaland Nunez
    (Turner Branthwaite Kabore Osula)
    0.4itb

    A) Areola ➡️ Johnstone
    B) Digne/Kabore ➡️ Lascelles
    C) Diaby ➡️ Gordon
    D) Roll

    Undecided here. Realistically, I think A is probably the most sensible, B is also very sensible (would play Digne if I keep but even against a toothless Fulham Villa will probably still concede, although he's looked good in the last 2 games), C is probably least needed especially with Diaby having a home game, but I think it's the move with highest upside this week. Any thoughts?

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      I think going into IB with 2 free transfers would be good so, assuming Haaland is ok, then D

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Think I would stick with Digne for Fulham; pretty solid CS % and if Cash is injured I think Villa setup more asymmetrically like earlier in the season and his attacking threat gets a nice bump. A & C both look good. Personally I'm looking to move Diaby on this week

  4. Razor Ramon
    • 7 Years
    19 mins ago

    Just seen Darwin's miss from Salah, ouch. Wonder what the xG on that was?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      17 mins ago

      XG - expected Guffaws! Very high indeed.

      1. Razor Ramon
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Lol, stuff of nightmares for him, his team, fans and FPL owners.

    2. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      He missed it because of his gout, surprised Klopp risked him.

    3. JBG
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Salah missed it first.... watch from an angle behind Salah, he was trying to head it towards goal, missed the ball and direction and it ended up looking like an attempted assist. But Darwins miss was way worse.

  5. Cilly Bonnolly
    • 12 Years
    17 mins ago

    Could really do with Udogie not playing so I get Schar’s five points, and Chelsea scoring tonight.

  6. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    17 mins ago

    Double ARS or CRY defence?
    A. Saliba Gabriel
    B. Guehi Andersen
    C. Just one each

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      Anderson Saliba would be my choice

    2. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      A

  7. Tic Tacs
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    14 mins ago

    I could really do with Porro attacking returns tonight...

  8. Gooner Kebab
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    Just as xmas songs started playing in radio and shops - my team decides to light up like xmas tree.

    Haaland, Cash joining the list 🙁

  9. CRAZY TRAIN
    • 12 Years
    5 mins ago

    So 21 pts for the gw doesn't sound half bad based on some of the comments I've read on here!. I have momentarily slipped to second in my ML but I do have some sympathy for the league leader....who TC'd Haaland!

  10. drughi
    • 14 Years
    just now

    Which combo would you prefer coming weeks ?

    A. Trippier and Gordon
    B. Saka and Nkethia

