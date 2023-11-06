The yellow cards are really starting to rack up now for a number of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players.

In this weekly article, we detail the Fantasy assets who are just one booking away from a ban.

We also reveal when the cut-off dates are for suspensions and how many bookings our players have to avoid in order to dodge a ban.

Finally, there is a round-up of who is already suspended going into Gameweek 12.

This piece will be updated after Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea on Monday evening.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

The table above is taken from the Football Association website and details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

The one we’re concerned about right now is the five-caution mark, an unwanted target that Premier League players will have to avoid for their team’s first 19 league matches of the season.

That’ll be Gameweek 19 in most cases. Manchester City and Brentford, who contest their 19th fixture in Gameweek 20, are the exceptions.

Of course, any postponements, whether they be weather-related or otherwise, would change that situation.

Punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

ON FOUR/THREE YELLOW CARDS

Of the 15 players who are sitting on four yellow cards, eight joined the list in Gameweek 11.

They are Kai Havertz (£7.1m), Boubacar Kamara (£5.0m), Jordan Ayew (£5.4m), Jarrad Branthwaite (£4.0m), Joao Palhinha (£5.0m), Marvelous Nakamba (£4.4m), Sean Longstaff (£4.9m) and Craig Dawson (£4.5m).

Douglas Luiz (£5.6m) and Bruno Fernandes (£8.3m), who have double-digit ownerships in FPL, are still sat precariously on four cautions.

There are 30 other players one booking further back.

Kieran Trippier (£7.0m), Matty Cash (£5.2m), Destiny Udogie (£4.8m) and Kaoru Mitoma (£6.5m) are among the most significant names on three yellow cards, all of them with FPL ownerships of 10%+.

WHO IS CURRENTLY SUSPENDED – AND WHO WILL RETURN FROM A BAN IN GAMEWEEK 12?

Two influential central midfielders, Alexis Mac Allister (£5.8m) and Bruno Guimaraes (£5.8m), picked up their fifth bookings of the season at the weekend and will now serve one-match bans in the Premier League.

Ivan Toney (£7.9m) is not available until mid-January, while Sandro Tonali (£5.3m) won’t be able to kick a ball competitively until late August 2024.

Josh Cullen (£5.0m), Lucas Paqueta (£6.0m), Edson Alvarez (£5.0m) and Lewis Cook (£5.0m) all return from suspension this weekend.

Keep your eyes peeled on our Suspension Tightrope widget over the coming weeks and months, as we’ll be updating that after every Gameweek to keep you informed on the latest disciplinary developments.