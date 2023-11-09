240
240 Comments
  1. Messi_88
      9 mins ago

      Areola

      Gvardiol Trippier White

      Son Bowen Salah(VC) Palmer Saka (75%)

      Watkins (C) Wilson (75%)

      Subs: Trafford Boly Cunha Romero(Red Card)

      What do you think of the team and what should I change cos I'm really struggling right now!

      1. _Ninja_
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        4 mins ago

        Team looks good i'd save

        1. _Ninja_
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          4 mins ago

          Looks terrible, i'd WC..... 😛

        2. Rasping Drive
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          3 mins ago

          Since you asked twice, I guess you must be desperate for advice. My advice is to roll your FT. Your squad looks fine, apart from the need to get rid of Romero, but you can do that during the IB.

        3. Messi_88
            1 min ago

            @Rasping Drive I'm saving it for the cups

        4. _Ninja_
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          8 mins ago

          2 FT's. Best option here?

          A. Udogie/McAtee -> Lascelles/Palmer?
          B. Udogie -> Gabriel/Mitchell?

          Areola
          Trippier Cash Tsimi
          Salah Son Bowen Gordon
          Haaland Alvarez Watkins

          Turner McAtee Udogie Kabore

          1. Cojones of Destiny
            • 5 Years
            just now

            b

        5. Tonyawesome69
          • 4 Years
          7 mins ago

          Both Gomez and Tsimikas start this evening. I wonder if that is positive for Tsimikas starting at the weekens

          Kelleher, Gomez Matip Quansah Tsimikas, Elliott Endo Mac Allister, Doak Gakpo Diaz

          1. FOO FIGHTER
            • 4 Years
            3 mins ago

            It will be Nunez time again over the weekend.

            1. x.jim.x
              • 9 Years
              1 min ago

              Klopp would be mad not to start Jota instead

          2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            One of them is starting this weekend and one of them is not. Timing of subs will provide more info.
            A trial run/minutes for Endo, if he doesn't start at the weekend then he never will, with MacA suspended.

        6. G-Whizz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 6 Years
          5 mins ago

          Footballer Luis Díaz's father freed by Colombian guerrillas...

          https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-latin-america-67372903

          1. Rasping Drive
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            2 mins ago

            Hooray!

        7. Alan The Llama
          • 14 Years
          5 mins ago

          Great news about Papa Diaz.

          Are there any traps in buying Lascelles? My defence is getting close to what I consider to be suspiciously cheap.

        8. The 12th Man
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          Alvarez > Ferguson for free. Yes or no?

