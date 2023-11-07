126
  1. Walter White (ww)
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Bellingham injured? My bad if already mentioned

    1. Paul Psychic Octopus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      He'll be fine.
      Training with the team.

      1. Walter White (ww)
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Good. Probably not worth a hit to ditch. Thanks for the update

  2. jamichael
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Diaby to Doku or Gordon? Thx

    1. La Roja
      • 11 Years
      25 mins ago

      Why to sell Diaby?

    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      22 mins ago

      Slightly less enthusiastic about selling Diaby now given the Spurs injuries (but Udogie will be back for that), but do understand the reasoning... although it's too late for me!

      Would go for Gordon (I have). Pep may do Pep things in the next few. 'tricky' fixtures.

    3. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Was thinking of Diaby to Gordon this week myself but think I'm holding off now. Home fixture this week, then Spurs with no VDV or Romero, then Bournemouth

  3. Haa-lala-land
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Surely this Sheff U game will see De Zerbi finally unleash Fati from the start.

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      I hope so, but I was kind of expecting him to start v Everton. He's very much on my radar but might end up starting at Ajax & then benched again.

    2. The Night Trunker.
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Lip up Fati

    3. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/13002605/richarlison-confirms-surgery-tottenham-striker-set-for-spell-on-sidelines-with-pubic-bone-issue

      Richarlison set to undergo surgery. Brennan Johnson set for a good run of games?

    4. All For One
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Areola
      Cash, Guehi, Tsimikas
      Salah, Bowen, Maddison, Son
      Watkins, Haaland

      Turner, Archer, Taylor, Burn

      Cash, Maddison, Haaland injury doubts.

      A)Burn>Gabriel
      B)-4 Haaland>Nunez/ Nketiah, Burn>Trippier

      Which option guys?

      Thanks

      What to do guys?

    5. dshv
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      If maddy is going out,
      Maybe i will go again in Bruno at that price..

      1. Kane Train
        • 8 Years
        57 mins ago

        Maddison will be fine. Said after the game he is fine. He was fine to continue but Ange didn’t want to take any risks

        1. dshv
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Thanks

    6. Ronnies
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Areola
      Cash Schar Tsimi Gabriel
      Salah Son Saka Mbeumo
      Haaland Watkins

      Turner Palmer Archer Kabore

      0.3m ITB 1 FT
      A) Roll transfer
      B) Look to get Nketiah in, but it would have to be for a hit.

      Cheers.

    7. sankalparora07
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Areola Turner
        Cash/Burn/Guehi/Van de ven/ Taylor
        Salah/Son/Saka/ Bowen/ Chuk
        Haaland/ Watkins/ Wissa

        Got 2 FT's and was originally planning to use those to get rid of Wissa and get Gordon.... however, not sure what to do now with so many defensive injuries in my team.
        What should I do??

        1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
          • 3 Years
          6 mins ago

          That's a rough hand you've been dealt. Realistically you know Burn is out long-term and VDV will surely be at least 2-3 games if not more so one of them should be your main targets to sell. But you might be lucky with Cash, maybe just selling one will be enough this week?

          1. sankalparora07
              just now

              Yeah, that's what I am thinking... maybe get rid of Burn and get Laschalles and hope Cash plays...then use 2 transfers next gameweek to remove Wissa

        2. Kane Train
          • 8 Years
          1 hour ago

          Best option?

          A) Alvarez & Al Dakhil > NKetiah & Saliba
          B) Al Dakhil > Maguire
          C) Matty Cash > Saliba
          D) Tsimikas & Alvarez > Archer & Trippier

          1. ryacoo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            A

        3. ryacoo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          57 mins ago

          Burn to:

          A) Gabriel
          B) Lascelles

          1. All For One
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            A

        4. Black Knights
          • 11 Years
          51 mins ago

          New article:
          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/11/07/the-best-ucl-fantasy-players-for-matchday-4-2/

