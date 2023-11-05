180
180 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    Should I start Ødegaard (h) to Burnley on the hope he plays or just start Díaz/Mbeumo @ Anfield?

    Will be selling Ødegaard after the gameweek.

    Open Controls
  2. FATHERLESS SON
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    How disgusting would the SCENES be on here if Salah was benched?

    Open Controls
    1. Please Help I Don't Kn…
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      We don't speak of such things.

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        it just hardly ever happens. He's their key man and consistent and always available to play.

        he'd probably be benched in the Europa rather than Premier League anyhow.

        Open Controls
    2. nerd_is_the_werd
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      If Klopp wants to jeopardise his chances of winning the title, and get himself fired then yeah, it's definitely possible.

      I'm more keen to see the scenes if he gets at least 2 penalties which are both converted.

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        you tell them nerdy.

        Open Controls
    3. SE25
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      He doesn't need a rest because he doesn't run anymore, his technique and decisions have improved but is currently relying on Darwin to do the running. Arguably he's been lucky to get a couple of pens and Turner gifting him an open goal...

      Open Controls
  3. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    2FT's. Need to improve my bench, who to get rid of first Udogie or Kabore? (assuming Haaland is fit)

    Areola
    Trippier Cash Tsimi
    Salah Son Bowen Gordon
    Haaland Alvarez Watkins

    Turner McAtee Udogie Kabore

    Open Controls
    1. OneTeamInBristol
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        Have you got anything in the bank? If so, upgrade Kabore to Mitchell. If not, downgrade Udogie to Mitchell and roll the other.

        Open Controls
        1. _Ninja_
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 2 mins ago

          Cheers, nowt in the bank

          Open Controls
    2. Eze Really?
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      I want too many players next Gw and none the one after (smile)

      Open Controls
    3. OneTeamInBristol
        2 hours, 55 mins ago

        Can someone advise what to do with the below please:
        2 ft. 0.4 in the bank

        Areola
        Trippier Cash Gabriel
        Miotoma Saka Son Bowen Salah (c)
        Darwin Watkins

        Subs: Strakosha, Tsimikas, Alvarez, Taylor

        Thanks.

        Open Controls
        1. Get up ya bum
          • 14 Years
          2 hours, 5 mins ago

          Areola to Johnstone and roll imo

          Open Controls
          1. OneTeamInBristol
              2 hours, 4 mins ago

              Thanks, interesting. Hadn't thought of a GK transfer!

              Open Controls
              1. Get up ya bum
                • 14 Years
                2 hours, 3 mins ago

                No worries

                Open Controls
        2. FATHERLESS SON
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 54 mins ago

          Feeling a punt next week - Nketiah or Joao Pedro?

          Open Controls
          1. OneTeamInBristol
              2 hours, 34 mins ago

              Nketiah

              Open Controls
              1. FATHERLESS SON
                • 6 Years
                2 hours, 34 mins ago

                Thanks

                Open Controls
            • Get up ya bum
              • 14 Years
              2 hours, 34 mins ago

              Tossing up Nketiah or Ferguson myself

              Open Controls
              1. FATHERLESS SON
                • 6 Years
                2 hours, 34 mins ago

                Cool

                Open Controls
          2. FATHERLESS SON
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 52 mins ago

            Actually just realised the punt would either be:

            A) Nketiah & Maddison
            B) Joao Pedro & Bruno Fernandes

            Open Controls
            1. Eze Really?
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 28 mins ago

              Bruno Knee jerk maybe? Pedro minutes?

              Open Controls
              1. FATHERLESS SON
                • 6 Years
                2 hours, 27 mins ago

                Yeah but also Luton at home

                Open Controls
                1. Eze Really?
                  • 9 Years
                  2 hours, 26 mins ago

                  Does not change the narrative though. You are taking about 1 week.

                  Open Controls
                  1. FATHERLESS SON
                    • 6 Years
                    2 hours, 25 mins ago

                    Yeah hence them being punts

                    Open Controls
                    1. Eze Really?
                      • 9 Years
                      2 hours, 9 mins ago

                      Not knocking you bud but pointing out pitfalls

                      Open Controls
          3. SpaceCadet
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 51 mins ago

            Best use of 2 fts here? 0 itb

            areola
            cash tsimikas Gabriel
            salah son saka bowen palmer
            haaland watkins

            strakosha burn archer Taylor

            Open Controls
            1. OneTeamInBristol
                2 hours, 30 mins ago

                The only thing you can do is downgrade Haaland to free up funds.

                Open Controls
              • FATHERLESS SON
                • 6 Years
                2 hours, 29 mins ago

                Burn to Lascelles and save the other?

                Open Controls
              • Get up ya bum
                • 14 Years
                2 hours, 29 mins ago

                Is Saka/Archer to martinelli/Nketiah affordable

                Open Controls
            2. Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 46 mins ago

              Tsimikas benched rumours flying around. (Unconfirmed for now.)

              Open Controls
              1. FATHERLESS SON
                • 6 Years
                2 hours, 35 mins ago

                Benched who for though, can’t see it

                Open Controls
                1. Hazz
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 37 mins ago

                  Joe Gomez.

                  I can see reasons for it, to be honest: https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/11/03/why-the-lack-of-a-template-makes-for-a-great-fpl-season/?hc_page=4&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_26217642

                  Open Controls
                  1. FATHERLESS SON
                    • 6 Years
                    1 hour, 20 mins ago

                    That will be me with 2 defenders 2 weeks in a row then as Lamptey didn’t feature!

                    Open Controls
              2. Philosopher's Stones
                • 3 Years
                2 hours, 32 mins ago

                Quite possible given the season I'm having and I brought him in this GW.

                Open Controls
                1. Crunchie
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  2 hours, 31 mins ago

                  me too, and i was going to roll, but thought Newcastle home, even a good Arsenal defence wont keep them out, so took the punt

                  Open Controls
              3. Crunchie
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                2 hours, 32 mins ago

                in the 61st minute hopefully

                Open Controls
              4. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
                • 10 Years
                2 hours, 25 mins ago

                Here comes the one pointer wow Im a pro at breaking players

                Open Controls
              5. Walter White (ww)
                • 2 Years
                2 hours, 18 mins ago

                Source or ban!

                Open Controls
              6. JBG
                • 5 Years
                2 hours, 16 mins ago

                Oh I hope so.. and that he doesn't play. Will get Lascelles 9pts.

                Open Controls
            3. Please Help I Don't Kn…
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 45 mins ago

              Wiener about everyone's thoughts on this. I feel as though the pricing of players has been messed up this season. With the departure of Kane, there's only 2 truly pricey players in Salah and Haaland. You can easily fit both of them into your team and have a good squad. This means that the template demands only these two elite players, rather than having to choose between 3 elite players like usual.

              Also, there are so many lowly priced midfielders that you never really have to stretch your finances.

              Never thought I would be saying this, but the prices ought to be pushed up so that when one chooses a layer it truly feels as though it has a consequence on who else you can afford.

              Open Controls
              1. Please Help I Don't Kn…
                • 6 Years
                2 hours, 44 mins ago

                Wow, on my super insightful post I begin with the word wiener. That should be wonder *

                Open Controls
                1. G-Whizz
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 6 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  😆

                  Open Controls
              2. Eze Really?
                • 9 Years
                2 hours, 42 mins ago

                Same for all; the 2 expensive players represents 3 scores out of 12. The rest is far from template and the more expensive the stronger the template in many cases.

                Open Controls
              3. _Ninja_
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 13 Years
                2 hours, 40 mins ago

                To be fair, FPL didn't know for defo that Kane would be sold, or that KDB would be out long term or the likes of Rashford would be so poor. Things have fallen into place where we have a template that can accommodate almost anyone you want.

                Open Controls
              4. AIRMILES
                • 12 Years
                2 hours, 38 mins ago

                I think the issue has been with a lot of midfielders being underpriced, rather than Salah and Haaland being underpriced (not that you're saying that). For a lot of midfielders they should have been pushed up 0.5, and some of the defenders/strikers too. Personally I only have Salah atm, as having both him and Haaland would restrict me too much in other places.

                Open Controls
                1. Please Help I Don't Kn…
                  • 6 Years
                  2 hours, 15 mins ago

                  I also only have Salah, but I'm struggling to use all my finances. I have VVD and TAA simply because they're expensive.

                  Open Controls
                  1. AIRMILES
                    • 12 Years
                    2 hours, 14 mins ago

                    Yeah in fairness I have 4.0 itb right now!

                    Open Controls
            4. New article...
              AIRMILES
              • 12 Years
              2 hours, 41 mins ago

              New article: https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/11/05/forest-v-villa-team-news-turner-benched-awoniyi-starts/

              Open Controls
            5. It’s gonna Ben Mee
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 41 mins ago

              When will Estupinan be back? Mitoma as wingback isn’t making anyone happy.

              Open Controls
            6. Crunchie
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 35 mins ago

              This Is Anfield
              @thisisanfield
              ·
              4h
              Mikel Arteta when Liverpool are denied a legitimate goal:

              "We need to understand that mistakes happen."

              Mikel Arteta when it's his team getting a decision against them:

              "It's embarrassing, it's a disgrace. That's what it is, a disgrace."

              Against Palace "It was a definitely penalty. There was no mistake".

              Open Controls
              1. Eze Really?
                • 9 Years
                2 hours, 7 mins ago

                Everyone does it mate. Hard not to be biased. A human trait I think.

                Open Controls
            7. FATHERLESS SON
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 20 mins ago

              Cash cleanie gone 🙁

              Open Controls
            8. FATHERLESS SON
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 20 mins ago

              Wish we could play 1-6-3 formation with just Trippier at the back

              Open Controls
              1. EffPeeEll
                • 3 Years
                2 hours, 18 mins ago

                yep.
                My best defender apart from Tripps has been Johnstone in goal.
                I'm keeping both.

                Open Controls
            9. FATHERLESS SON
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 10 mins ago

              This isn’t the Villa I have been watching in recent weeks

              Open Controls

            10. Comment removed. Please refer to our terms and conditions on posting comments.

            You need to be logged in to post a comment.