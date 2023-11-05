7
7 Comments
  1. Royal5
    • 12 Years
    30 mins ago

    Anoyone else thinking Alvarez > Nketiah?

    1. Onz
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Jesus is out until December so that gives him Burnley, Brentford and may be Wolves

  2. FDMS All Starz
    • 8 Years
    20 mins ago

    Would you do Maddison/Gvardiol to Son/Taylor for -4?

    (1FT & 0.6itb)
    Pickford
    Cash Udogie Tsimikas
    Salah Saka Gordon Diaby Maddison
    Haaland Watkins

    Turner Gvardiol Kabore Osula

  3. Goat
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    All the Nketiah buyers from last week are now all Doku buyers this week.

    Why even play the game if you’re this stupid?

    1. Grande Tubarão
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      I can’t even imagine being this upset over what other people are doing in a fantasy game

