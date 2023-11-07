The best UCL Fantasy players for Matchday 4

The 2023/24 UEFA Champions League (UCL) continues on Tuesday – which means it’s also time for the competition’s official Fantasy game.

With plenty of UCL Fantasy articles coming throughout the season, our in-house expert FPL Reactions (aka Louis) picks out the most appealing assets of Matchday 4. It’s the Champions League version of our Scout Picks, done on a €100m budget.

But if you’re playing a chip this week, make sure to check out our best UCL Fantasy Wildcard + Limitless teams for Matchday 4. If you’re new to the game or need reminding of the rules, check out our ‘how to play’ guide below.

There’s also a fixture ticker put together by Louis – and don’t forget to sign up to our mini-league to win prizes!

UCL FANTASY MATCHDAY 4

GOALKEEPERS

The lack of clean sheets is a serious concern so the chances of an expensive goalkeeper outscoring a cheaper one are low. With that in mind, spending as little as possible between the sticks leads us to the first pick, Dmytro Riznyk (€4.0m). He faces Barcelona at home this week so it could be tough.

However, Shakhtar Donetsk’s stopper does have the potential to rack up save points. If Ryznyk fails to deliver then Yann Sommer (€4.5m) is an excellent alternative. Inter managed a huge eight clean sheets in their 22/23 UCL campaign and that defensive stability has continued into their new season domestically.

DEFENDERS

Real Sociedad have been a surprise package and they continue to supply us with great value options. One of which is Hamari Traore (€4.5m). The full-back has claimed two clean sheets and a huge 22 ball recoveries from his three matches. Furthermore, his side comes up against goalless Benfica.

The lack of clean sheets pushes us towards defenders with a strong attacking threat and Barcelona full-back Joao Cancelo (€6.0m) offers exactly that. So far, he’s managed four attacking returns for the Spanish giants and has the potential to add to that versus Shakhtar.

Leipzig are very reliant on their attacking full-backs and that is evident with the recent performances of David Raum (€4.5m). The German takes corners for an additional potential route to points but he’s also already registered a cool seven goal contributions in all competitions. Raum also scored past Crvena Zvezda in Matchday 3.

No defender in Europe has produced as many attacking returns as Denzel Dumfries (€5.5m) this season for both club and country (nine). Playing in a wing-back role, it means he has the license to advance into some of the most threatening positions. He’s also started all three of Inter’s Champions League matches which is huge considering the rotation implemented by Simone Inzaghi.

Napoli are considerably stronger at home and face a Union Berlin side on an incredible streak of 12 successive defeats. With his six attacking returns in mind, Giovanni Di Lorenzo (€5.5m) is a very easy inclusion.

MIDFIELDERS

The rumours suggesting that Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham (€7.8m) has dislocated his shoulder are enough to exclude him this week. Staying with Napoli, their opponents aren’t just losing each week, they’ve conceded two goals or more in eight of the dozen. So investing in Khivicha Kvaratskhelia (€9.5m) could be wise, having bagged six attacking returns in his last six matches for club and country. He also has a very high likelihood of winning Player of the Match awards in dull games due to his flair.

Meanwhile, Leipzig are averaging 2.5 goals per domestic game, which isn’t far off their 2.3 average in the Champions League. Even more impressive considering one of the three matches was against Manchester City. One nicely priced route into this frontline is Xavi Simons (€6.5m), whose performances have been excellent and are finally starting to translate into UCL Fantasy points. With three goals and six assists in just 10 Bundesliga games, he has a great opportunity to secure a second consecutive double-digit haul.

Arsenal are considerably stronger at home and we saw that in their 4-0 dismantling of PSV Eindhoven in Matchday 1. Benefitting from that is Bukayo Saka (€9.6m). Seven goal contributions have arrived in just 10 Premier League matches, likely taking penalties too.

Bayern are in excellent scoring form, netting a whopping 37 goals in their last 10 matches in all competitions. Investing in those numbers feels crucial and one of the better routes is via Leroy Sane (€9.1m). He has been brilliant all season, banking 16 attacking returns since the start of the campaign. Opponents Galatasaray side have conceded at least twice in all three Champions League matches.

Back to Real Sociedad, Brais Mendez (€6.8m) has become their talismanic UCL figure by bagging three goals and one assist. UCL Fantasy’s top scorer also takes his side’s corners as an added benefit.

FORWARDS

Manchester City are averaging three goals per Champions League game, excel at home and have hugely appealing assets about to host Young Boys. The minor injury to Erling Haaland (€11.5m) means it could be safer to opt for team-mate Julian Alvarez (€7.3m) instead. It’s a move that also releases funds into the midfield. Alvarez isn’t merely a Haaland replacement, he’s managed 20 UCL Fantasy points in just 120 minutes.

Elsewhere, it would be unwise to leave out the most efficient striker in Europe who plays for a relentless Bayern frontline. Harry Kane (€10.0m) is storming his debut season in Germany, registering a monstrous 15 goals and five assists in the Bundesliga.

Celtic have constantly flopped in recent Champions League campaigns and most of their issues lay in defence. A huge challenge awaits them when travelling to Atletico Madrid. The Spanish side has averaged two goals per game, highlighting the potential of Alvaro Morata (€7.6m) as a great pick. He has netted in his last two UCL matches, so he has the form to punish a poor Celtic backline.

CAPTAINCY

TUESDAY

If Haaland is confirmed as a starter by a trustworthy source, finding a way to bring him and strap on the armband will be crucial. He’d be Tuesday’s standout captaincy pick by far due to his relentlessness and penalty-taking. However, if we do not receive any clarity on his status, Alvarez could well be the best captain.

Some could opt for a high-ceiling pick like Leipzig full-back Raum, who scored in two of his last four matches and offers clean sheet potential. Another viable pick is Morata, having racked up 16 goal contributions this season for club and country.

WEDNESDAY

Not many players in Europe can match Kane’s impressive output and that makes him a clear favourite for the armband. Some looking for a differential could even select his team-mate Sane. Being a midfielder ensures the latter will receive an additional point for each goal plus one for a clean sheet.

UCL FANTASY MATCHDAY 4 PICKS