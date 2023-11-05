48
  1. syke63
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    Archer 9 pointer only shining light this week. I think he's worth keeping with BOU and bur to come.

    1. Boberella
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Second on bench for me. Highest scoring player in my team 🙂

      1. Boberella
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        … ahead of Kabore who was third on my bench!!

        1. syke63
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 5 mins ago

          I guess you were never playing Kabore but I played Archer before Burn and Gabriel so he was an option.

          1. Boberella
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 3 mins ago

            Totally. Tempted to play kabore against Man U next week now though. He had a cracking game v Liverpool.

    2. Boberella
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Well done for playing him! Definitely a keep

  2. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    Luton at home is not easy fixture

    1. Boberella
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Agree

    2. syke63
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      They'll be tested with CPL, ARS, CIT, NEW, CHE ,BRI next home games.

  3. Boberella
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    So which place defender to get in - not Anderson?

    A) Guehi
    B) Mitchell

    1. Boberella
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      *palace def

    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      2 hours ago

      Mitchell has no competition but is not going to score every week. Guehi if it were me.

  4. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Repost for overnight article

    Last Man Standing Update (1041 teams)

    Current safety score = 16 including autosubs.
    Top score = Kevin Mitten with 54 on bench boost

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    1. Danno - Emre Canada
      • 8 Years
      1 hour ago

      Thanks TM, well I’ll see you next season with my worst GW score ever of 15 with Son to play. Bang goes my top 50k OR

  5. Content creators are for Ki…
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Which manager is gracious in defeat?

    1. lugs
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Pep usually is tbf

    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Ancelotti often was

    3. Walter White (ww)
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Honest Wenger 🙂

    4. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      56 mins ago

      Show me a good loser and I'll show you a loser. So they reckon.

    5. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      21 mins ago

      Those with a lot of practice!

  6. Firmino
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Areola
    Cash Gabriel Tsimikas
    Salah Son Maddison Diaz
    Haaland Watkins Alvarez

    Turner; Lamptey, Taylor, Chukwuemeka

    2FT 0.1ITB

    I was thinking Diaz&Alvarez to Saka&Nketiah. Thoughts?

    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Saka has not been great of late, even with a phantom assist; I remember seeing Nketiah live looking clueless on loan in the Championship to the extent he was hooked at half time, I also had him for a fair chunk last season where he was distinctly underwhelming; but BUR is a pretty good place to try to turn those things around.

    2. Boberella
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Not sure about Saka and Nketiah tbh. Would rather keep Diaz and Alvarez personally.
      Maybe look at Cash out if his shoulder injury is confirmed.

    3. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      You have two flagged players - difficult week for early transfer decisions

  7. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Best duo tia
    1 madds bowen
    2 salah dluiz

    1. Boberella
      • 6 Years
      2 hours ago

      1

    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      1 if you have other cap options

    3. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      I have 1, thinking going for 2, only way to get salah...even if keeping son?

    4. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      This doesnt work unkess dluiz is just a flash in the pan..think dluiz will continue delivering, no?
      Cause madds and biowen will deliver

      1. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        Do it then. Villa are playing in a way that works for Luiz (plus pens).

        1. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          Good reminder the pens

          1. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 20 mins ago

            But yeah, on paper tough to loose bowen mads for.salah

            1. The Knights Template
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Lose Bowen or loose bowel?

  8. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Did Diaz + Udog -> Jota + Tsimikas this week. Would've started Trippier if I'd kept Udog. Just can't catch a break this season and pretty close to quitting tbh.

    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      In theory, sound moves. It happens. Who'd have though Haaland and Salah would both blank?

  9. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Price changes 6 November

    Riser: Romero (5.0)

    Fallers: Welbeck (5.7), Vinícius (4.7), Shea (4.3)

    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      What is life? It is the flash of a firefly in the night. It is the breath of a buffalo in the wintertime. It is the little shadow which runs across the grass and loses itself in the sunset.

      1. The Night Trunker.
          21 mins ago

          It's the Buffalo shite you fall head first into.

      2. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Alpha Romero
        Welback, Vinicius Cycle, Shea'ved

        Yes it's recycling [puns] night.

      3. NotReadyForPrimeTime
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        23 mins ago

        Cheers, Rainy! Not a game week that I'll want to remember, with Archer and Kaboré too deep on the bench to make the team.

    2. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Cheers, Rainy
      There goes Felbeck - what a Sheam

    3. Vasshin
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      2 ft and 0 itb

      What should be by transfer this week for this team:

      Turner Areola
      Cash Burn Taylor Lamptey Gabriel
      Salah saka bowen son Anderson
      Hojlund haaland alvarez

      I was planning on doing
      Hojlund Anderson to Archer Mitoma

      But all the injuries this week might mean I can’t take out player that is not injured

      So what should i do?
      1. Wait for transfer until deadline ignoring any price changes.
      2. Transfer Burn to Lascelles right now to avoid one price changes and use another ft towards the deadline.
      3. Burn and Lamptey to Mitchell (or any 4.5 defenders) and Lascelles right now since there is exact fund available for the transfer
      4. Anything else

      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Difficult as we don't know the extent of the injuries yet and there are midweek European matches. I'm holding off making transfers and hopefully many others will see the sense of this and we won't get massive price changes.

    4. SpaceCadet
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Wow 18 from 9. Worst gw ever!

    5. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Does Ogbene look like he could keep improving, go to a bigger club and improve even more?

      1. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 6 Years
        30 mins ago

        He's like a firework that’s been let off by accident indoors.

        1. GreennRed
          • 12 Years
          2 mins ago

          Not got great skills but he's quick and hard to match him for workrate. Rumour has it that Tsimikas begged Klopp not to start him as he burned him in Dublin a few weeks ago.

      2. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        18 mins ago

        Kabore will go on to bigger things.

