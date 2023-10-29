100
  1. A Fat Spanish Waiter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Best Neto Replacement?

    1. MikeS
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Luiz?

      1. MikeS
        • 9 Years
        1 hour ago

        Or hee chan

    2. Grande Tubarão
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Salah

      1. A Fat Spanish Waiter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        Funny. Fortunately, I have him. That said, I probably should have said at a “similar” price bracket.

        1. Grande Tubarão
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          3 mins ago

          Yeah, always easier if we know who you have, what your budget is, and who you’re considering. Gordon would be my preference

          1. Grande Tubarão
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            I do like Palmer but looking at their fixtures, when would you actually play him? Hwang I’d be a bit worried about the impact no Neto would have on him. I could see Gordon even playing up front at times (Isak’s out and Wilson simply won’t play twice a week)

    3. gart888
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      I like Palmer if you can't get to a better player.

      1. A Fat Spanish Waiter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        It’s kinda between Palmer, Hee Chan or Gordon, unless anyone has any bright ideas about others.

        1. gart888
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          I see the appeal of both of those other guys, but at the end of the day I'd just take Palmer because of his penalty duties for (what's supposed to be) a big team.

          Is this your 7th or 8th attacker?

          1. A Fat Spanish Waiter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            Ya. My team right now is:

            Areola Turner
            Trips tsimi Gabriel Cash Taylor
            Salah diaby Bowen Saka Neto
            Haaland Watkins archer.

            Pretty darn template.

            1. gart888
              • 9 Years
              2 mins ago

              No Son or Alvarez. Blow it up!

              (I have 11 of the same players as you lol)

    4. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
      • 10 Years
      50 mins ago

      Hwang

  2. gart888
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Have a FT to burn. Who to drop for Tsimikas?

    A) Burn
    B) Gabriel
    D) Porro

    1. A Fat Spanish Waiter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Tough one. Newcastle and Arsenal play each other next week, so if you were on a one week punt, I’d take out Burn.

      However, if you are playing the long game, I think I’d take out Porro. Arsenal go on a nice run after newcastle, and I think Gabriel was benched due to minutes, not because he is out of favor for some reason.

      For me, I just did Udogie to Tsimi to beat the price changes.

    2. Bleh
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      B. Not worth the headache.

      1. A Fat Spanish Waiter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        I totally disagree with this. Players get benched. Gabriel had played 90 minutes in 9 (I think) consecutive game for club and country. Arteta was quoted as saying that they actually did an analysis of minutes played, and that’s why ode and Gabriel were benched. obviously, if he is benched against newcastle, that’s a sign of a problem, but I’m not convinced this was anything more than a normal rest.

        1. gart888
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Yeah, especially since Gabriel didn't even get a cameo. If he stays on the bench when he gets rested once every two months... I can live with that.

        2. Bleh
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Saliba for example won’t get “rests” because he is critical to Arsenal. Gabriel, as we have seen, is not. He’s just not worth the hassle in my opinion, especially with plenty of better options around the same price.

          1. gart888
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            For what it's worth, Gabriel played 3 more games than Saliba over the last month before this weekend (League cup vs. Brentford, and two international matches), so was legitimately more in need of a rest than Saliba.

    3. Grande Tubarão
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      I’m intrigued as to what happened to C

      1. gart888
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Was Matty Cash. Took him off the ballot before hitting "post".

  3. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    I really enjoyed mine flirtation with a no-Haaland team! Interestingly, mine recent purchase of Watkins coincides with bin night! He is kindly taking them out as we speak - SHUT THE DOOR, LOCK IT, LOCK IT!

  4. Bleh
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Botman > Tsimi FT done. Rest GTG?

    Areola
    Cash, Burn, Tsimikas
    Salah, Son, Mbeumo, Mitoma
    Haaland, Alvarez, Watkins

    (Turner, Palmer, Udogie*, Gusto)
    0 FT, 0.9 ITB

    1. Eightball
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      If udogie is fit I would play him but yes looks good.

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        28 mins ago

        Udogie likely fit imo

        1. Bleh
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Thanks, would prefer to play Udogie over Burn so may start him.

    2. A Fat Spanish Waiter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      55 mins ago

      Yup. Excellent team.

      1. Bleh
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers!

  5. Pep's Money Laundry
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Trippier, Neto & Watkins to Tsimikas, Son & Darwin (-4).

    Exact money for these moves, what do you guys think?

    1. gart888
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Seems pretty sideways, but I personally like the new ones more (and none are hurt).

    2. A Fat Spanish Waiter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Be careful not to chase the points (or the fact that trips and Watkins blanked). This is a funny one because Tripper has a bad run coming and Neto is probably out a while. That said, Watkins has a great run for the next few.

      Son has a pretty bad run, but might be fixtureproof, and tsimi and Darwin have a great run. Probably a coin flip. What about trips to tsimi and Neto to Maddie. Do you have the funds for that?

      1. Pep's Money Laundry
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        I do have the funds for the Maddy move too, I'll give that move a think too. Thanks

    3. A Fat Spanish Waiter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      I’d also say that trippier looked pretty fatigued today. CL is going to be tough on Newcastle I think.

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        I agree. However, even tired ones can assist

  6. Sid07
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    who to get rid for tsimikas
    1) burn
    2) udogie
    3) gabriel

    Open Controls
    1. A Fat Spanish Waiter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      I just did this exact move with Udog, so that would be my vote.

    2. gart888
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Considering between burn/porro/gabriel. Think in your shoes I go Udogie because his fitness is a question mark. Otherwise Burn, but I don't love it.

  7. RICICLE
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Hi chaps, trying to figure out what moves are worth here.

    Areola
    Burn - Cash - Trippier
    Palmer - Maddison - Salah - Son - Diaby
    Haaland - Watkins
    _________________________________
    Turner: Zouma: Archer: Kabore

    1FT, 0.0 ITB

    I could do a simple Burn/Zouma > Tsimikas move or something, but hearing in mind I’ll need Saka by GW 12.
    So I may need to use Trippier as the cash cow depending on which Midfielder I move on.
    Leaves me with 2 options as far as I can see:

    A) Burn + Maddison > 4.0 DEF + Saka (exact money)
    B) Trippier + Diaby > 4.8 DEF + Saka (If Gabriel then again, exact money)

    I can’t really think of anything else as I wanna keep the rest.

    Anything I’m glaringly missing?

    Cheers for any advice gents 🙂

    1. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      54 mins ago

      bearing in mind*

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        23 mins ago

        Just get Tsimikas

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          21 mins ago

          You want Saka after Burnley. Even Hwang is better option now.

          1. RICICLE
            • 1 Year
            17 mins ago

            Cheers buddy!

            Really though? I was under the impression it’d be a wise thing to get him from the Burnley game onwards?

            1. Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              13 mins ago

              Your team is not linked. Hwang without Neto will suffer. But not against weak oppositions.

              1. RICICLE
                • 1 Year
                just now

                https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/269622/history

                That’s my team anyway as posted above.

                I see your point, but I would have thought targeting Saka from the Burnley onwards would have of been the thing to do? Hwang I don’t really want in my team hehe

            2. Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              11 mins ago

              Yes, yes. That's correct.

            3. Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              6 mins ago

              Shu and Burnley are teams to attack. Hwang first, then Saka. I wouldn't start Saka vs New.

              1. RICICLE
                • 1 Year
                just now

                I know haha! But how am I then raising funds for Saka without moving the likes of Tripper or Burn down to a 4.0 defender?
                I’d do Diaby > Hwang for example, but then that leaves me shy of affording Hwang > Saka come GW 12 for free.

                So if I did Trippier down to Tsimikas, I could then do either of Diaby/Maddison > Saka, you get me? Haha

    2. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      47 mins ago

      zouma to tsimikas is all you need do

      1. RICICLE
        • 1 Year
        43 mins ago

        Cheers mate!

      2. A Fat Spanish Waiter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        42 mins ago

        This. Zouma has been a terrible defender since he was at Chelsea. He got booed when touched the ball today.

        1. RICICLE
          • 1 Year
          40 mins ago

          Cheers bud, yeah I was lucky enough to get his 7 points off the bench the week I WC’d in GW7 when Botman didn’t play, since then I’ve not really needed.
          Just baring in mind Saka and how to raise the funds for him as I’ll surely want him soon

          1. A Fat Spanish Waiter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            31 mins ago

            Totally fair. At 4.5, zouma is cheap and serves a purpose (I’m a Chelsea supporter, and you probably heard my bias).

            As for Saka, you can skip him this in GW 11, but as I think you know, you want him after.

            1. Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              8 mins ago

              If you need funds, Trippier out solves that issue. I am not selling him yet, but...

              1. RICICLE
                • 1 Year
                2 mins ago

                Yeah true, it’s a tricky move, especially when he has BOU in 12

            2. RICICLE
              • 1 Year
              8 mins ago

              Haha yeah exactly, so trying to see where I can raise the funds for Saka come GW 12 by making a transfer in GW 11 first to pace way for it, or simply roll the FT and do it with 2FT’s come GW 12

          2. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            28 mins ago

            Or Burn to Tsimi(?)

            1. RICICLE
              • 1 Year
              1 min ago

              Could do but like I say, need to raise funds for Saka

    3. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Cheers lads, I left any transfers for tonight anyway, likely I’ll end up using Trips as the cash cow so can afford anyone and Tsimikas with the price rise even.

  8. Warby84
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Areola
    Cash Virgil Romero
    Diaby Saka Son Salah Hwang
    Alvarez Haaland (c)

    Turner Saliba Gusto Semenyo

    Going Hwang for JWP, all good to go?

    1. A Fat Spanish Waiter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      44 mins ago

      That’s really good. Surprised that is affordable.

  9. GreatCarragherReef
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Neto out. Who is best for 6.6m? 0.1 off Diaby unfortunately

    A) Mitoma
    B) Douglas Luiz

    I don’t want Hwang without Neto feeding him

    1. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      25 mins ago

      Mbeumo.

      Wolves now more dependant on Hwang goals without Neto. O'Neill will find some way of feeding him.

      1. GreatCarragherReef
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Oh cheers I’d read his price as 6.7. Liverpool and Arsenal upcoming isn’t ideal but probably the best option

    2. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      B

    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      C, yes you do for one week. If not, Palmer

    4. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      A

  10. Tripleh123
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Current team:

    Areola
    Porro - Cash - Trippier- Tsimikas
    Gordon- Bowen - Salah - Son - Saka
    Haaland

    Turner Morris Archer Kabore

    1FT, 0.4 ITB

    Leaing towards option A, Morris to Foster this week to free up funds for Gordon to Mitoma the following week. Could go from Porro to Guehi as well. Any advice ?

    A) Morris > Nketiah/ Foster
    B) Gordon > Hwang C) Porro > Guehi/ Anderson D) Save & Roll

    1. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      D.

      Mitoma has 46 points, 20 of them from 8 games. He's a better footballer but not an FPL upgrade on Gordon for me. Even in allegedly easier fixtures he'll still be splitting points with a big pool of Brighton attacking talent.

      1. Tripleh123
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        Understand. But looking to get rid of Morris soon. He is due for a price fall. Nketiah or Foster ?Leaning towards Foster atm.

        1. GreennRed
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          Foster yes. Nketiah if Jesus was gonna be out long term but could be back on 11th.

  11. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    1 hour ago

    Price changes 30 October

    Risers: Virgil (6.1), Douglas Luiz (5.6), Hee Chan (5.5), Andersen (5.0)

    Fallers: Martial (6.4), Raúl (5.2), Kovačić (4.8), Reed (4.7), Fabianski (4.2)

    1. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      24 mins ago

      Cheers Rainy.

    2. No Salah
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      Did Udogie to Tsimiskas to beat the price changes

      Could’ve waited!

      1. the dom 1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        haha same but that was always going to be my transfer this week so better late then never lol

    3. NotReadyForPrimeTime
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Cheers, Rainy!

  12. SpaceCadet
    • 9 Years
    58 mins ago

    Best Gabriel replacement here?

    Areola strakosha
    Cash gabriel burn tsimikas Taylor

    1. chocolove
      • 12 Years
      53 mins ago

      Just lol

    2. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      35 mins ago

      Guehi, Van de Ven, Castagne

      1. SpaceCadet
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Thanks

    3. Casual Player
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Saliba, White, Zinchenko

  13. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    54 mins ago

    Current team:
    Areola/Turner
    Cash,Trippier, Tsimi, Andersen, U-dog
    Salah, Son, Bowen*, Palmer, Marvelous
    H-land, Watkins, Alvarez
    0.5 itb, 0 ft, red arrow

    Not the best week. Bad luck or bad team?

    1. The Pretender
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Bad luck I think - team looks pretty good though midfield is a bit shallow because your DEF is so strong. Thats what it costs this year to have Salah and Haaland.

      I wish I could afford Salah in my team, but I just cant squeeze him in.

    2. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Good team. Not bad luck, some weeks are better than others. 28 to go. Maybe downgrade a defender to likes of Taylor, Branthwaite, and get a keeper about 4.5m with more scope for cleansheets?

  14. Tripleh123
    • 3 Years
    37 mins ago

    Best replacement for Porro for upcoming weeks?
    1) Gabriel
    2) Anderson
    3) Zinchenko

    1. lugs
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      2 if you must

    2. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      2

    3. La Roja
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      I’d keep

  15. GreennRed
    • 12 Years
    35 mins ago

    Injury table -

    https://www.premierinjuries.com/injury-table.php

  16. La Roja
    • 11 Years
    30 mins ago

    What to do here chaps?

    Areola
    Tsimikas Porro Cash
    Mitoma Son Maddison Salah
    Watkins Haaland Alvarez

    Turner Gabriel Taylor Chukwu*

    1FT & 0.1 ITB

    A) Mitoma ➡ Mbeumo
    B) Watkins ➡ Darwin
    C) Save FT

  17. Randaxus
    • 2 Years
    22 mins ago

    Interviewer: Why did Palhinha elbow that guy in the face
    Silva: It was raining a lot

    1. Grande Tubarão
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      We’ve all been there

  18. Sz21
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    15 mins ago

    Anything worth moving on here we reckon?

    Flekken.
    Udogie, Trippier, Cash.
    Salah, Luiz, Mitoma, Son, Maddison.
    Haaland(c), Alvarez.
    Areola, Archer, Beyer, Kabore.
    1ft, 0.2m. WC gone.

  19. gellinmagellan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    Areola Turner
    Cash Udogie Burn Kabore Taylor
    Son Salah Maddison Neto Bowen
    Watkins Haaland Archer

    2 FY 0.4 ITB. Any suggestions on what I should do here?!

    1. lugs
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Neto to Hwang, Kabore to Palace

      1. Ask Yourself
        • 7 Years
        just now

        This but Tsimikas over Palace defender for me

  20. Mumfie
    • 2 Years
    11 mins ago

    Reversing my idiotic decision to lose Haaland. Apart from tumbling down my ML also the pain of watching City dismantle my team.

    As part of a -4 would you pair him with Mbeumo, Diaby or Mitoma?

    Or anyone else up to 6.7m?

    1. Grande Tubarão
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Referee and VAR ruined what would have otherwise been a good game.

      I’d go Diaby

      1. Mumfie
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Thanks and to top it off I’d had Diaby for weeks and moved him on last week.

        He’s top of the list for me.

  21. Casual Player
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Seeing a lot of people post GW10 asking questions about using Hwang, wanting to play with their Hwang for the very first time.

    I don't know if he's going to be as effective without Neto

    Always more pleasurable to hold Hwang with the aid of a partner.

