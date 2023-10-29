The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers from a bumper Sunday of FPL action.

The goals, assists and projected bonus points come courtesy of LiveFPL.

And we've also got a selection of the Opta stats – from shots to expected goals (xG).

The regular Scout Notes reviews will follow.

GAMEWEEK 10: SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 10: SUNDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS

Team Total Liverpool 21 Man City 21 Brighton 18 Aston Villa 17 West Ham 12 Everton 10 Fulham 10 Nott’m Forest 9 Luton 7 Man Utd 7

TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)

Team Total Man City 3.94 Liverpool 2.84 Aston Villa 2.39 Brighton 1.32 Man Utd 1.03 Fulham 0.71 West Ham 0.59 Everton 0.54 Luton 0.48 Nott’m Forest 0.45

PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)

