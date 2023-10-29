The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers from a bumper Sunday of FPL action.
The goals, assists and projected bonus points come courtesy of LiveFPL.
And we’ve also got a selection of the Opta stats – from shots to expected goals (xG) – that can be found in our Premium Members Area almost immediately after full-time.
The regular Scout Notes reviews will follow.
GAMEWEEK 10: SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS POINTS
GAMEWEEK 10: SUNDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS
TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS
|Team
|Total
|Liverpool
|21
|Man City
|21
|Brighton
|18
|Aston Villa
|17
|West Ham
|12
|Everton
|10
|Fulham
|10
|Nott’m Forest
|9
|Luton
|7
|Man Utd
|7
TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)
|Team
|Total
|Man City
|3.94
|Liverpool
|2.84
|Aston Villa
|2.39
|Brighton
|1.32
|Man Utd
|1.03
|Fulham
|0.71
|West Ham
|0.59
|Everton
|0.54
|Luton
|0.48
|Nott’m Forest
|0.45
PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)
|Man Utd
|0 – 3
|Man City
|Liverpool
|3 – 0
|Nott’m Forest
|Brighton
|1 – 1
|Fulham
|Aston Villa
|3 – 1
|Luton
|West Ham
|0 – 1
|Everton
