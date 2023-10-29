188
  1. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    32 mins ago

    Thoughts,

    Bowen & Trippier > Son > 4.7? -4

    1. Touré De Force
      • 13 Years
      19 mins ago

      Not for me, Trippier is a hold for now. In the same camp though, need to accomodate Son. Probably via Haaland

    2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I like it, with Tsmikas

  2. Toon lurk
    • 6 Years
    29 mins ago

    were west ham booed off today?

  3. FATHERLESS SON
    • 6 Years
    27 mins ago

    69 points this week, it’s a sign

    1. Warby84
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      2 fat ladies for me…. Oh dear

      1. FATHERLESS SON
        • 6 Years
        15 mins ago

        Lucky you!

      2. Philosopher's Stones
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Love them bbw

    2. NZREDS
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      69 also, let’s tee up a date

      1. FATHERLESS SON
        • 6 Years
        15 mins ago

        Do you wanna be the 6 or the 9?

        1. NZREDS
          • 10 Years
          14 mins ago

          Hahah good lord

  4. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    26 mins ago

    Team GTG for next week?

    Areola
    Trippier - Tsimikas - Cash
    Salah - Son - Ode - Bowen - Luiz
    Haaland - Alvarez

    Taylor, Lamptey, Mubama, Strakosha

    1. NZREDS
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      Looks good to me!

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        just now

        thanks

  5. FDMS All Starz
    • 8 Years
    24 mins ago

    Do I try and fit Son into this team or just roll the FT?

    (1FT & 0.2itb)
    Pickford
    Cash Estu Gvardiol
    Salah Maddison Gordon Diaby Saka
    Haaland Watkins

    Turner Udogie Kabore Osula

  6. Flynny
    • 8 Years
    23 mins ago

    Likely bringing in tsimikas this week. Who do I lose?

    A....Burn
    B...gabriel

    Thanks

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      17 mins ago

      b. he should be nailed until robertson is back, right?

    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      B

      1. Flynny
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Cheers....just don't understand what's going on with gabriel. Would love to keep! Thanks

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          If you don't understand, you should at least understand that you must have only players whose situation you understand.

          1. Flynny
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Fair. Understood!

  7. CheesyZoot
    • 4 Years
    22 mins ago

    Considering the situation with Diaz, would you sell for Bowen this week?

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      yes

    2. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      Are we assuming he won't play next GW?

    3. NZREDS
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      Depends what eventuates, keep an eye out for news, might start if all sorted out, move on it late if you do

      1. CheesyZoot
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        Even if it goes get sorted, I’m worried his head might not be in it, and in honesty I’d be surprised if he didn’t start from the bench next week

        1. NZREDS
          • 10 Years
          5 mins ago

          Yeah fair enough, guess what I was saying is you don’t need to rush into a move, Bowen a good option though, probably won’t be in the right head space you’re right

  8. Sprinterdude
    • 2 Years
    21 mins ago

    Any obvious changes here for next gw 1 free transfer

    Turner/Areola
    Burn saliba cash estupinan porro
    Son Maddison Diaby Diaz Gordon
    Watkins Nunez Haaland

  9. Coaly
    • 10 Years
    20 mins ago

    Best move?

    a) JWP to Hwang
    b) Gabriel to Tsimi

    2FT

    1. NZREDS
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      B

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Both? B first

  10. I am 42
    • 10 Years
    14 mins ago

    took my 1st hit of the season and didnt went well

    i hope this is the only time i wished i miss the deadline lol

  11. Gazza2000
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    13 mins ago

    If I do Udogie to Tsimikas tonight I have the exact money to do Maddo to Saka in GW12.

    Would you pull the trigger tonight or forget Tsimikas and get another 4.5 defender for Udogie?

    1. FATHERLESS SON
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      I’d just keep Udogie

      1. Gazza2000
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        7 mins ago

        Need the funds to get Saka in though.

    2. Salarrivederci
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      I'd do it tbh.

      Did Udogie to Taylor friday night to make sure I have the cash for Maddi -> Saka after Newcastle.

      1. Gazza2000
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        5 mins ago

        Don’t like early transfers but I otherwise I will be priced out.

    3. Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Saka will probably rise again anyway so you'll be priced out regardless, unless Mads also rises and you make 0.1 on him

  12. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    12 mins ago

    Areola 3 pointer was my best gk score of the season lol

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Same

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Onana 9 gw1

  13. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    Anything you’d bother changing here? Probably just roll

    Areola
    Tsimi Guehi cash
    Neto salah son Bowen
    Haaland Alvarez Watkins

    Turnip udogie palmer burn

    3 bench options so not to worried about neto

    0 itb

    1. Gazza2000
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yeah roll and play Palmer over Neto

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Neto to Hwang 😉

  14. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Just finished watching Severance, what a great first season. So well written and great cast. Really interesting concept and gripping throughout.

  15. jammie26
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    I have a weaker bench following so need to get rid of Neto, no idea who for though.

  16. Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    See Watkins has reverted from Brazilian Ronaldo to good old hit and miss Ollie as soon as I buy him

  17. Claudio555
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Neto to Hee Chan?

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I would, but only for one week.

