  Viper
    13 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Eze is a strong option now. He's a good price with lovely fixtures. If I don't go for Eze, how does this look for 2Fts?

    Porro & Neto -> Maguire & Mitoma

  Nate(U)dog(ie)
    3 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    I'll wait on Olise to return to look at getting Eze (or Olise himself, as I'd probably prefer him even though Eze is likely a better pick), but definitely a tempting run. Mitoma still picking up returns despite Brighton not looking great is good for owners but stats certainly seem indicative of a side that's struggling with injuries and extra games. Longest break between games they have between Nov 25th and December 21st is 4 days so not getting much better any time soon

    Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      My mid line up looks like this:

      Salah Son Saka Mitoma Gordon

      Would it be worth to do Gordon > Eze? Probably not for now.

    Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      I think we will see Eze back against Everton and Olise coming of the bench,, as we saw with Eze against Burnley. I expect both to start against Luton

  Yozzer
    6 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Alvarez to Nketia will be popular . Think I'm heading this way to free up funds and play the fixtures. Thoughts?

    waltzingmatildas
      13 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Hmm, actually thinking of Watkins to Nketiah next week.

    Woy_is_back
      6 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Nketiah is garbage but they are playing Burnley afterall. Dont know when Jesus is back

      Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        5 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Classic hokey cokey for peps.

        Alvarez and Watkins turn now to run riots 😛

    ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      13 Years
      27 mins ago

      It’s for one week. Nketiah is rubvish but so are Burnley

      But he won’t play when Jesus is back probably after the international break

      Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        5 Years
        just now

        It early December. GW14 15 and 16 start on the 2nd and finish on the 10th. Can't see Jesus playing in all 3. I remember when he came back last season it was from.the bench. He will eat into his minutes for sure. If he is back by then.

  waltzingmatildas
    13 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Like most people, had a terrible gw.
    Would you:
    A) WC
    B) Roll and next week do Luiz, Watkins to Bowen, Nketiah

    Flekken Turner
    Trippier Cash Tsimi Tark Baldock
    Salah Son Mitoma Diaz Palmer
    Haaland Alvarez Watkins
    0itb, 1ft

    Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      I would want either ARS def or mid for BUR at home

      Open Controls
  Woy_is_back
    6 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Got Eze since my wild card. He got injured the week after lol

    Feanor
      14 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Garbage team lol

  Woy_is_back
    6 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Any Haaland injury updates?

    Firmino
      8 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Training normally

      g40steve
        5 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Link?

    Better off with a pin and a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      11 Years
      1 hour ago

      He's a "doubt" for the CL game tomorrow:
      https://www.football365.com/news/pep-guardiola-erling-haaland-injury-update-bournemouth-young-boys-man-city

      Doesn't sound very serious from those comments, but I wouldn't say he's sure to play Sunday either.

  Tripleh123
    3 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Sell Cash/Porro to:

    a. Gabriel
    b. Zinchenko
    c. Guehi
    d. Mitchell
    e. Stick

    I am 42
      10 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      C (if injured) to c.

    Cojones of Destiny
      5 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      c

    Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      A or C

    Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 Years
      1 min ago

      A or C but only if Cash is injured

  I am 42
    10 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    score prediction for Spurs vs Chelsea?

    my guess 1-0

    Nate(U)dog(ie)
      3 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      The way this week is going I'll say 0-1. On a more normal week I'd say 2-0

      g40steve
        5 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        True some unowned players to boot

    Cojones of Destiny
      5 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      1:0 either way

    Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      1-1 Kulusevski Sterling

  Cojones of Destiny
    5 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    pick one in each
    a. Wilson
    b. Nketiah

    1. Gordon
    2. Mitoma"

    Tripleh123
      3 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Depending on your team.For next week only B2

    Batman1983
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Tough decision at the moment. I'd wait until after the European games in mid-week before choosing.

    Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      B2 for GW12

  BucketHead
    10 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Hi all
    This week's transfer if you could all advise me is between
    A.bowen
    B.saka
    Will be maddison out and may do archer to nketiah for a hit too.

    Thanks guys

  chocolove
    12 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Rashford absence because of birthday party or injury?

    g40steve
      5 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Both

      Kloppage Time
        8 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        He got the injury at the bithday party

        Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          5 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          This

        G-Whizz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          6 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          😆

  LUHG18LUHG
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    12 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Udogi availability?

  g40steve
    5 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Good start to week, Haaland, Cash yellow, Burn & Udogie orange?

  The Left Duke #3
    9 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Gents, quick question

    would you start Gordon (away to Bou) ahead of Alvarez (away to Che) this GW only?

    Cojones of Destiny
      5 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      tough that probz yes

    Batman1983
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Yeah - probably.

    Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      I would not

    Yes Ndidi
      4 Years
      37 mins ago

      50:50
      Only thing I would say is that Alvarez is capable of doing a Doku against anyone.
      Gordon isn't.
      I'm starting both.

    Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
      5 Years
      26 mins ago

      Yes definitely if its just between the two

    ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      13 Years
      21 mins ago

      Difficult one. Chelsea are awful so I’d be inclined to alvarez

    Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 Years
      1 min ago

      Chelsea defence is their strength when you look at the data. Tough one.

      I'd say Gordon

  The Left Duke #3
    9 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    2 FT 0.2m ITB

    Areola Turner
    Trent Porro Gabriel Cash Taylor
    Salah Son Saka Bowen Gordon
    Watkins Alvarez Nunez

    Team looks ok for this week so want to roll a FT. What 1 FT should I make do you think?

    A) Trent -->> Tsimikis
    B) Porro -->> Lascelles
    C) Alvarez -->> Nketiah
    D) Something else?

    Tripleh123
      3 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      B or Porro to Palace defender

      The Left Duke #3
        9 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Interesting. They have nice 4 fixtures before Pool & City then. Think Newcastle might be better long run. Wouldn't have minded Mitchell this week. Mental GW

  Tripleh123
    3 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Which is a better option?

    A) Nketiah

    B) Ferguson

    Cojones of Destiny
      5 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      A nailed B not

      Tripleh123
        3 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        I understand, but u reckon Ferguson could be a good differential with Welbeck injured & Pedro starting midweek games?

  TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    14 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Update (1041 teams)

    Current safety score = 16 including autosubs.
    Top score = Kevin Mitten with 54 on bench boost

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    I am 42
      10 Years
      44 mins ago

      when is the last game week to enter?

      i dont wanna get booted out lol

      TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        14 Years
        28 mins ago

        End of January - GW22

        I am 42
          10 Years
          1 min ago

          thanks

    Better off with a pin and a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      11 Years
      40 mins ago

      Thanks TM. Still clinging on this season. Many poor weeks, no disasters (yet).

    Yes Ndidi
      4 Years
      just now

      Bench Boost!

      Fair play.

  Steve McCroskey
    10 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Alvarez and Bowen > Nketiah and Saka for free?

    Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      13 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      no ,first 2 are much better

    Batman1983
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Nope, not for me

    F4L
      8 Years
      56 mins ago

      only caught the highlights but Bowen looked to playing striker vs Brentford and was very unlucky not to get 13. cant sell with his fixtures and with how lively hes looking. saka is out of form

    Botman and Robben
      7 Years
      53 mins ago

      Why sell Bowen?

    Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 Years
      15 mins ago

      I was thinking the other way around Saka > Bowen, but BUR fixture scares me ... so maybe just stick with what I've got

    ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      13 Years
      just now

      Getting rid of Alvarez ahead of Chelsea?

  Burn out for two months
    bench boost for every gamew…
    6 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Burn out for a long period, according to Howe. Livramento time? That's insane value if he plays right back.
    And Trippier might play left back which will decrease his value, hm. Interesting line up tomorrow.

    F4L
      8 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      whether Tripps plays LB or not, all these injuries makes me want to sell anyways. very frustrating

    Tonyawesome69
      4 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Yeah likely Livramento RB and shift Trippier LB but I wouldn't completely rule out Hall getting nore game time at LB

      Tonyawesome69
        4 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        More*

      Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        5 Years
        2 mins ago

        I wonder how this will effect the bonus points magnet on the left? Mmm
        Still on set pieces but will he cross more or make Gordon even more attractive at his price point?

    Gaffer1984
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 Year
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Where's that come from ???

      Tonyawesome69
        4 Years
        34 mins ago

        Newcastle UCL presser

        https://twitter.com/SkySportsNews/status/1721577912799838634?t=dJFyCONDe6hODy1Izo-omA&s=19

    4. Atimis
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Libra could be sort of a game changer

    5. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      49 mins ago

      Is Lascalles still an option? Is it Botman that will take his place once fit?

      1. Fabreghastly
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        17 mins ago

        Yes and yes

        I think I saw something on Botman maybe needing surgery

        1. DavvaMC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          9 mins ago

          Who would you go for, Livrameto or Lascalles?

          1. The FPL Units
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            just now

            Be good to hear views on this

    6. Piggs Boson
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Damn. That's my FT then...

      Wonder what impact that will have on Newcastle's defence. That's two key players gone from the backline now...

  20. R.C
    • 6 Years
    58 mins ago

    Targett and Lewis Hall are also competition so Livramento not that nailed right?

    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 6 Years
      45 mins ago

      Targett's just been ruled out for three months, too! Hall definitely a possibility, yeah, although Howe has so far been keener to play Livramento and he's generally reluctant to rotate his back four in the PL/UCL.

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Neale. Should be for you this one. I wonder how this will effect the bonus points magnet on the left? Mmm
        Still on set pieces but will he cross as often from the left or potentially make Gordon even more attractive at his price point?

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      43 mins ago

      Targett out long term

      He's seeing a specialist tonight but it won't be a short-term fix. "He will probably be out around three months. "That's a rough estimate."

    3. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Targett is out long term

  21. Warby84
    • 8 Years
    52 mins ago

    Cash/Alvarez to Guehi/Wilson -4??

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Just Cash > Guehi for me

      1. Botman and Robben
        • 7 Years
        just now

        +3

  22. Gazwaz80
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Don’t ask for much in life but a return from Son, Maddison and Romero would make my gameweek score slightly less pathetic 😀

