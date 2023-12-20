639
639 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Sz21
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    56 mins ago

    Which move here looks best?
    1. Tsimikas -> Pau/Konsa.
    2. Alvarez -> Solanke.
    3. Save or something else?

    Dubravka.
    Gabriel, Trippier, Porro, Tsimikas.
    Salah, Palmer, Son, Martinelli, Luiz.
    Watkins.
    Areola, Archer, Beyer, Alvarez.
    1ft, 6.5m ITB

    Open Controls
    1. sirmorbach
      • 7 Years
      26 mins ago

      I'd probably save.

      Open Controls
    2. NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      2 or save imo

      Open Controls
  2. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    49 mins ago

    Anyone capping Salah?

    Open Controls
    1. Letsgo!
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      Not me.

      Open Controls
    2. Slam
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      o/

      Open Controls
      1. Slam
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Watkins a trap, just like GW10 vs LUT(H)

        Open Controls
  3. Kane5
    • 5 Years
    48 mins ago

    Which GK would you bring in for the next couple of months?

    A) Raya
    B) Martinez
    C) Vicario

    Open Controls
  4. WhatWouldYourZlatanSay
    • 8 Years
    45 mins ago

    Currently…

    Dubravka (Areola)
    TAA-Gabriel-Lascelles (Myko*-Kabore)
    Salah-Saka-Son-Bowen-Adingra
    Darwin-Watkins (Archer)

    1 FT 3.4 itb

    A. Mykolenko>Konsa bench Lascelles/Adingra
    B. Adingra > Palmer (he’ll be off soon anyway to Asian Cup
    C. Darwin > ?

    Thoughts appreciated.

    Open Controls
  5. GnT
    • 8 Years
    42 mins ago

    The majority seems to have taken that surprisingly well.

    Open Controls
  6. MaestroMostar
    • 3 Years
    40 mins ago

    Any advice what to do here?

    Dubravka
    Tsimi Lascelles Senesi Colwill
    Salah Son Saka Adingra Gordon
    Watkins

    Kelleher Gabriel Alvarez* Haaland*
    1FT, 0.8 MITB

    Sell Alvarez for Solanke, something else or just roll?

    Open Controls
    1. WhatWouldYourZlatanSay
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      I’m considering Adingra to Palmer - our midfields are similar and we’re both losing 3 players in a couple of weeks.

      Open Controls
  7. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    36 mins ago

    My OR has gone down by 11k since the points got taken away. And I don’t own any player from that game 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Slam
      • 8 Years
      35 mins ago

      haaland autosubs & VC's

      Open Controls
      1. SpaceCadet
        • 10 Years
        23 mins ago

        Makes sense. Have the league tables been updated yet?

        Open Controls
    2. Oscar Slater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      29 mins ago

      Congratulations, you've just been benchwanked. Personally, I played Trippier and had TAA as my first sub but Haaland (c) was the main protagonist.

      Open Controls
  8. Saka Rice
    • 9 Years
    35 mins ago

    Best keeper to own? Not too expensive

    Open Controls
    1. NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      I'm looking at Leno

      Open Controls
  9. Slam
    • 8 Years
    34 mins ago

    Gordon -> Richarlison -4 worth it?
    Got him at 5.6 and only Archer(avl) first sub

    Open Controls
    1. SpaceCadet
      • 10 Years
      31 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
  10. Ask Yourself
    • 7 Years
    30 mins ago

    Anyone think joao Pedro is a decent option now that Europe is out of the way until March ? He scored 6 in 6 in Europe. Less games hopefully means less rotation now and surely he is in RDZ’s main XI

    Open Controls
    1. NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      Just don't trust anyone is safe from rotation with RDZ personally

      Open Controls
    2. Letsgo!
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      I would have think so but now welbeck is back and this de zerbi always like to play him which i dont understand why. Welbeck suxxx

      Open Controls
  11. NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
    • 12 Years
    29 mins ago

    So many moves I'd like to make, Haaland money itb but only 1ft. What's most urgent? And which are worth -4?

    A. Change GK
    B. Get Porro (for Lascelles?)
    C. Swap fodder 5th mid for Son/Richarlison and bench a defender
    D. Lose Alvarez
    E. Trent

    Currently on:

    Turner
    Trip Gabriel Tsimi Lascelles
    Salah Saka Palmer Bowen
    Watkins Solanke

    Areola Taylor Alvarez Ahamada

    Open Controls
  12. Eastman
    • 6 Years
    28 mins ago

    Any chance Cash starts

    Open Controls
    1. Letsgo!
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Very very high so i am starting

      Open Controls
      1. Eastman
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks, think I’ll risk it too

        Open Controls
  13. GoonerSteve
    • 14 Years
    27 mins ago

    I've gone off Trippier, which was my original plan. I'm tempted by Trent but he makes Haaland back in very tricky and fixtures aren't great.

    Is McTominay to Richarlison worth a punt? Leaves enough for Halland in next week for either Solanke or Alvarez.

    Dubravka
    Tsimikas, Porro, Lascelles
    Salah, Son, Saka, Palmer, McTominay*
    Solanke, Watkins (C)
    (Areola, Zinchenko, Taylor, Alvarez)
    1ft. 9.2itb.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.