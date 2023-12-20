Fantasy Premier League (FPL) confirmed this evening that all points from the abandoned Gameweek 17 match between Bournemouth and Luton Town are to be voided.

The decision comes off the back of the announcement from the Premier League that the fixture, which was called off following an on-field medical emergency involving the Hatters’ Tom Lockyer, is to be replayed in its entirety at a later date.

Gameweek 17 is now closed, with auto-substitutions and vice-captaincies being processed and leagues and ranks set to be updated.

WILL A SUBSTITUTE REPLACE MY BOURNEMOUTH OR LUTON PLAYER?

Players from the abandoned match are effectively treated as if they missed out on an appearance in Gameweek 17.

So, they will be replaced by a substitute from your bench – if you have one that played, of course.

The usual squad selection criteria have to be fulfilled, too.

FPL managers’ XIs must contain:

One goalkeeper

At least three defenders

At least one forward

So, if Dominic Solanke (£6.8m) was your only starting forward, and you had a bench of Jamaal Lascelles (£4.2m), Cameron Archer (£4.6m) and Will Osula (£4.3m) in that order, you’d get the points from Archer subbed in.

WILL A VICE-CAPTAIN REPLACE MY BOURNEMOUTH/LUTON CAPTAIN?

Again, usual captaincy rules apply.

If an FPL manager had captained a player from the Bournemouth v Luton match, which will very likely be Solanke, then their vice-captain will now earn double points.

If the vice-captain also did not play in Gameweek 17 for whatever reason (Erling Haaland (£13.9m), perhaps), there will be no double points scored.

WHEN WILL BOURNEMOUTH V LUTON BE REPLAYED?

The Premier League statement merely said that the fixture “will be rescheduled for later in the season, with a date to be confirmed following consultation with relevant parties”.

Gameweeks 34 and 37 will very likely be ‘doubles’ later in the campaign, due to the free midweek that follows each one. The match could thus slot into one of those Gameweeks.

With neither the Cherries nor the Hatters involved in European competition or still active in the EFL Cup, the Premier League also has myriad other midweek options if they aren’t too bothered about it clashing with another game from a different competition.

Due to it not being a marquee fixture and the game not being televised, there’s an increased chance of this happening.

It won’t be before Gameweek 21, of course, due to the tight turnaround between the next three Gameweeks.