22
  1. Freund88
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    I don't fully understand why everyone is rushing to sell Haaland. Assuming you have substitutes who can play, you are committing yourself to 1-2 subs to get him back during a busy time or even possibly forcing an early wildcard. With many issues in Jan like Afcon and Asia games it seems clear you want to own Haaland then. Worst case you miss 3 gameweeks. Is it really that bad?

    1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      If I had him now I'd certainly keep, yeah. The time to sell was last week, wouldn't worry much about him just yet given the next PL game is 5 days after the CWC final, see how things look midweek

    2. BrockLanders
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Why hold though? You could drop in rank dramatically over those 3 weeks while others spread the funds and benefit

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        If you spend transfers selling & getting him back the likely hits will also drop your rank. If there were no transfer penalisation it's a different story.

    3. Studs Up
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      i guess most played 2 up front with little to no money itb for upgrades...

    4. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Probably depends on the state of your team & injuries. For some a sale makes sense but for others, less so.

      E.g. My tean

      Leno
      Trippier Porro Gusto
      Salah Son Gross Gordon Palmer
      Watkins Solanke
      Areola // Gabriel Taylor Haaland

      Starting XI is fine. Have the top FWD picks already. If there's injuries/rest I have 2 on the bench to cover. GW19 looks okay for my players too so far so can afford to bench. Want to hold a very soon to have 2 FT ready to sell Salah/Son - selling Haaland doesn't make much sense if there's a chance he's back for 20/21.

      But if you no playing fodder, or a couple of injuries/rotation risk players etc - then I can totally understand selling Haaland for this period.

    5. Sharkytect
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      I've still got my first wildcard available 🙂

  2. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    12 mins ago

    Zophar is currently the highest ranked CC in the great Hall of Shame!

  3. mikeycee93
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    Best GW punts if on a free hit?

    1. BrockLanders
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Martinez surely

    2. Holmes
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Fulham players, McGinn/Luiz, Richarlison

  4. BrockLanders
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    Afternoon folks

    QQ

    Isak, Darwin, Johnstone to Watkins, DCL, Dubravka -4?

    Yes or no?

  5. Nate(U)dog(ie)
    • 3 Years
    11 mins ago

    Play two:

    A) Gabriel (Liverpool away)
    B) Kabore (Newcastle home)
    C) Branthwaite (Spurs away)
    D) Osula (Villa away)

    Riveting stuff, I know. Took -8 that basically became -10 last week so I'm refusing to take a hit this week so this is my lot

    1. Holmes
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      AC

      BD has a potential of negative returns, so avoiding that.

    2. Qaiss
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      A and B

    3. didas
      • 2 Years
      just now

      AB I think. I expect Liverpool v Arsenal to be tight. Luton are decent at home and Newcastle have been poor away and they're exhausted.

  6. Custard Gannet
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Has there been any update on Isak?
    Considering selling Darwin for Wilson.

    1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Just what was said on Monday: “It’s the groin. He had a scan and it’s not a big problem. He has a chance for Chelsea but we will see”

      Didn't appear in the squad yesterday

      1. Custard Gannet
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Classic Howe vagueness. I saw he wasn't in the squad yesterday but he's only 75% flagged.
        I just know if I bring Wilson in, Isak will suddenly be starting.
        Thanks for the update.

  7. gomez123
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    Start
    A) Gusto
    B) Saliba
    C) Taylor

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I'm keeping an eye on predicted lineups but have Gusto in my XI for now. (Gabriel 1st on bench & Taylor 2nd.)

      Every chance Arsenal could put in a good defensive performance though.

  8. Nate(U)dog(ie)
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    For what it's worth, FplToni (who has leaked City information in recent weeks) seems to be suggesting City's double will get announced soon. Pep hinted last week it would happen in January in what will be GW21

    https://twitter.com/FplToni/status/1737254077057081790

