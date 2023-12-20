285
  1. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Bench correct?

    Worth hit for Villa defender with fixtures?

    Punt on Palmer C vs Wolves?

    Dubravka,
    Porro, Colwill, Lascelles
    Salah, Son, Saka, Palmer,
    C Watkins, Solanke, Cunha

    #Sanchez, Gordon, Saliba, Taylor

    8.2

    1. Tcheco
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Defender not worth a hit + Don't trust Chelsea player with (C)

      1. The Senate
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Watkins plays for Villa

        1. Tcheco
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          Palmer plays for Sturm Graz

          1. The Senate
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 32 mins ago

            Thought he played for Wrexham

            1. Tcheco
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 31 mins ago

              Too ugly for Netflix

    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Bench order looks fine

      No hit for a Villa defender

      Keep captaincy on Watkins

      1. The Senate
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        Agree with all of this

    3. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Cheers

  2. SirMattBugsby
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Quick GK check: Leno>Emi>Neto>Dubravka, yes?

    1. Haa-lala-land
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      -12?

      1. SirMattBugsby
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        😆 I'm addicted!

    2. Tcheco
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Still prefer Dub

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Agreed

  3. ryacoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Start one:

    A) Gabriel (liv)
    B) Taylor (ful)
    C) Cash (SHU)

    1. The Senate
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      CBA is the order

    2. Tcheco
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      CAB

  4. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Is Cash likely to start this weekend?

    1. ryacoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Probably not but chance that Pau is injury/gets a rest, depending on what Emery says tomorrow

    2. Tcheco
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      I think so. Not sure how the Pau situation affects his chances but seems Emery plays him against weaker opposition

      1. Tcheco
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        I'm starting him. Wouldn't buy if I didn't own though..

        1. PascalCygan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          In the same boat, still wondering if he’s worth selling but other priorities to worry about first

  5. ManUtdFan977
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    botman or alex moreno?

    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Moreno more attacking and Botman’s minutes might be managed a bit for a while

  6. Kane Train
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Chances of Lascelles starting ?

  7. Ask Yourself
    • 7 Years
    2 hours ago

    If Haaland still not in training by the deadline would you rather

    A) Haaland > Watkins for free (bench darwin)
    B) Martinelli + Darwin > Bailey + Watkins -4 (keep and bench Haaland)

    1. CroatianHammer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Absolutely no point risking him anyway for those games. This is just a sunshine holiday while he gets repaired by his RoboCop team.

  8. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    points will stand (fpl)
    game will be replayed (pl)
    replayed game will be void for fpl points(fpl)
    glaringly obvious to me ,could have been sorted 7pm sunday (non solanke owner here)
    fpl and pl are seperate entities in this scenario

    1. Annie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      but then you'd only have had 2/3 of a game for those players, which doesn't seem fair.

    2. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      In your dreams maybe 🙂

    3. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      People love to cry about the game needing to reflect real life until FPL awards one of their players with an assist for kicking a ball at someone's hand.

  9. PascalCygan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    How’s it going everyone?

    I think my moves are team news dependent this week. Wanted to roll but injuries might force hand in defence.

    A) Roll FT
    B) Schar to Porro (if injured)
    C) Cash to Konsa
    D) Something else

    1FT 5.4ITB
    Dubravka
    Schar Colwill Cash
    Salah Son Saka Palmer Gordon*
    Watkins Solanke

    Areola Darwin Tsimikas Kabore

    Thanks

  10. HadiSLIM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Would you do: (for a hit, no bench)

    A) andersen and doucoure -> porro and mctommy
    B) cash and doucoure -> porro and garnacho
    C) andersen and doucoure -> porro and soucek

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      C out of those but Doucoure will probably score.

  11. Kane Train
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Chances of Lascelles starting ??

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      50-50, depends on who is available.

  12. rdpx
    • 12 Years
    4 mins ago

    Why all the love for PORRO and so little mention of ROMERO?

    1. SHOWSTOPPERRR
      • 6 Years
      just now

      PORRO ends with 'RRO' whereas ROMERO ends with oly 'RO'..

