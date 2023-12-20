264
  1. Slurpy
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Really stumped at where to go with my team with 1 FT

    Areola (Turner)
    Trippier Livramento Porro (Beyer , Mykolenko*)
    Salah Hwang Saka Kudus Son
    Solanke Archer (Haaland*)

    4/5 of my midfielders will be off in January so trying to hold onto free transfers.

    Livramento also looking like he won't be a starter

    Plan was to hold onto Haaland with him returning in GW19 when hes a bit of a differential.

    A) Roll
    B) Haaland and Mykolenko to Trent and Watkins
    C) Haaland and Archer to Jesus and Watkins
    C) Areola to Dubravka
    D) Haaland to Watkins

    These are my thoughts at the moment, appreciate any suggestions

    1. Concrete
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      57 mins ago

      Watkins in would be my priority

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      56 mins ago

      B I think. Take the hit to fix your defence now as you'll have to roll next week to avoid big hits shifting that midfield

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      54 mins ago

      D

    4. phrampton534
      • 8 Years
      52 mins ago

      Got to be D, C (2nd one!), A in that order this week surely

      Watkins not guaranteed to score and Haaland may be back next GW but who knows how his foot will be.
      I've already done D last week but I'm looking at Areola/Turner to Dubravka or Hwang to Gordon (and also getting Porro in but you've already got him).

    5. The Road to Turfdom
      • 7 Years
      50 mins ago

      Like C

    6. Slurpy
      • 8 Years
      45 mins ago

      Cheers guys!

    7. V-2 Schneiderlin
      • 13 Years
      just now

      D makes most sense esp if you want Haaland back ?

  2. phrampton534
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Got 3 options I'm considering this GW...

    1) Areola/Turner -> Dubravka
    2) Tsimikas -> Porro and play 4 at the back (TAA, Trippier & Zinchenko with Hee Chan benched)
    3) Hee Chan -> Gordon (would make getting Haaland back harder but he'll be off to the Asian Cup soon anyway...)

    Keep flipping between these and haven't taken the plunge yet!!

    1. Concrete
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      56 mins ago

      2

      1. phrampton534
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Cheers. I do have FMO with him but I just think Everton will score. Not even sure either of my keepers will play so still torn!

    2. Thomas Jerome Newton
      • 7 Years
      48 mins ago

      Think people looking at Gordon status.

      1. phrampton534
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Just seen that - seems to be more series than FPL are flagging. Porro or Dubravka it is then :)!!

  3. Muscout
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    A) Cash or Andersen to Porro
    B) Darwin to Solanke
    C) Another suggestion?

    1 FT, 7.4 itb

    Dubravka
    Branthwaite Tsimikas Cash
    Salah Son Saka Gordon Palmer
    Watkins Darwin

    Turner Archer Taylor Andersen

    1. Concrete
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      A

    2. The Road to Turfdom
      • 7 Years
      1 hour ago

      both look decent tbh, marginally prefer A with Cash

  4. Nate(U)dog(ie)
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    For anyone else WCing in GW20, any consideration for bringing in Toney? Back in GW21, can bench for GW20. Potentially due a double in the 3-4 weeks after his return (Crellin has said GW21 is possible based on Pep's comments about the game last week, and the City leaker has suggested it may happen). Wondering if he's best avoided initially with Mbeumo and Schade out long-term though, although Brentford may have brought someone else in to cover that spot on the right by the time Toney returns.

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      He probably leaves Brentford in January

      1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        To who? I thought Arsenal were tipped to go for Solanke now over him, would be a heavy outlay both in transfer fee and wages for Toney over Solanke

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Probably loan-to-buy, make Raya a permanent transfer and sell Nketiah

    2. The Road to Turfdom
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      I like the idea though I suppose:

      -the double is City
      - there'll be minutes uncertainty. So it would only be if the rest of my team was set

      1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        On paper I agree, but City have been pretty poor of late defensively (1 clean sheet in 10), and Brentford beat City home and away last season with Toney scoring twice at the Etihad. I'd imagine the only reason why Toney would get rotated would be a lack of match fitness, but apart from that he should be nailed (and he's supposedly played a few behind closed doors games recently)

  5. Ruinenlust
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Bailey or Luiz?

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      I think Luiz is the sensible choice but I will likely go Bailey

    2. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      18 mins ago

      Luiz - pens, beard.

    3. The Road to Turfdom
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      Prefer Bailey

    4. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      Bailey

  6. LC1
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Any advice here would be much appreciated folks;

    Leno
    Lascelles Gabriel Tsimikas Porro
    Salah Son Palmer Saka Gordon
    Watkins(c)

    Areola Bell Archer Alverez*

    1 FT and 7.1 ITB

    Thinking Archer to Solanke (Keep Alverez incase Haaland is out for longer?!)

    Or Bell to Avl defender perhaps?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Solanke is sensible. Approved!

      1. LC1
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Ta very much

  7. Kryptonite666
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Bottom post hence reposting.

    Replacement for Gordon ? money no problem. Already have Salah, Son, Palmer, Richarlison.

    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Iwobi, Willian, Bailey, D.Luiz or Bowen

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Bowen

    3. The Road to Turfdom
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Saka

  8. The Road to Turfdom
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Any thoughts here? Sorry to do an open ask but nothing jumping out... Hwang/Darwin out?

    1FT , £6.7m

    Dub (Areola)
    Lascelles, Colwill, Tsimikas (Gabriel, Baldock)
    Salah, Son, Saka, Bowen, Hwang
    Watkins (C), Darwin (Wood)

    Thanks a lot!

    1. rdpx
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Hwang to Palmer maybe? He seems to be doing okay ATM

  9. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Has there been any news regarding the Members and Non-Members Cups? I think I'm still in both regardless of what happens with the BOU/lut points but I'm wondering if the next rounds will go ahead when there is still uncertainty over last GWs scores because of that fixture.

    1. Zenith UK
      • 7 Years
      57 mins ago

      My guess is that FFS will wait for FPL to wait for the PL to make a decision

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        28 mins ago

        They only have 1 day, 5 hours, 44 minutes to lock in that decision. Probably less given it needs to be ready for the deadline, unless they roll up the points update into the next GW deadline update...

        1. rdpx
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          It's getting a bit ridiculous isn't it? Can we blame the government?

        2. Salarrivederci
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Points will be gone in a few hours me thinks!

  10. Zenith UK
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Still livid about Kelleher's price drop...

    1. The Big Fella
      • 7 Years
      just now

      So I see! Fellow owner and not ideal but I don’t see why you’re so annoyed

  11. Thanos
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    People selling Tsimi. Expecting a benching or because Pool plays Arsenal?

    1. Studs Up
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      probably the latter

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Latter plus Robbo back in January

  12. Dammit_182
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Afternoon all - struggling with the best Fulham attacker to bring in. I’ve got Eduard and Gordon that can both be replaced but I don’t know enough about the team to decide where to go. Thoughts welcome!

    1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      55 mins ago

      Big Willy

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      54 mins ago

      Willian

    3. The Road to Turfdom
      • 7 Years
      54 mins ago

      Personally not keen on one but think if you're committed Willian is the best option

    4. Dammit_182
      • 2 Years
      46 mins ago

      Cheers all. Seems I need a big willy in my life!

      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Sorry, no one bit there.

  13. Dogs Of War
    • 2 Years
    55 mins ago

    Afternoon

    I haven’t seen people mention Diego Carlos as a cheaper route into the Villa defence.

    Any reason why not? Seems to have secured his place in the team now.

    Interested to hear people’s thoughts.

    Cheers

    1. Ask Yourself
      • 7 Years
      44 mins ago

      I would be inclined to say he might be more nailed than Konsa now but who even knows I think Pau Torres is the only absolutely nailed one which is why he is worth the extra

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        40 mins ago

        Why is Carlos more nailed than Konsa?

        Mins played:
        Pau: 1489
        Konsa: 1488

        1. Super John McGinn-
          • 11 Years
          14 mins ago

          He’s not

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            just now

            I know...

      2. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        38 mins ago

        Disagree. Konsa is more nailed than Carlos (whilst Minga out). Konsa was nailed before the Pau potential injury, too. Konsa can also play RB.

        It will almost always be either of:

        [LB] Diego Konsa Cash
        [LB] Pau Diego Konsa
        [LB] Pau Konsa Cash

        Only way Konsa drops out is for a rest.

        1. Ask Yourself
          • 7 Years
          34 mins ago

          That last option is the reason. In the recent game against Arsenal Emery took Konsa off to accommodate cash instead of Diego Carlos. I think konsa the first choice RB but not necessarily the first choice RCB anymore

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            26 mins ago

            Was this not more a game state substitution rather than who is first choice.

            1. Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              20 mins ago

              Yes exactly.

          2. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            25 mins ago

            Think that sub was tactical to combat the very pacey/tricky Arsenal LW. Worked really well on the day.

            https://twitter.com/FPLVillan/status/1732692688665768166

            Konsa was starting RB most of this season & they're almost in top place. Really doubt he's suddenly dropped down the pecking order.

            1. Ask Yourself
              • 7 Years
              20 mins ago

              If there are tactical scenarios where Konsa isn’t the best fit for the game then surely we can’t be 100% telling everyone Konsa is 100% nailed though ?

              1. Hazz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                16 mins ago

                Sounds like you are just making arguments to convince yourself Carlos is a better pick.

                Would recommend not focusing on a small 25 minute period and look at the performances and mins across the entire season - where Konsa has been great.

                If you want to pick Carlos go for it - but I think that's a decision that falls fully on your shoulders. All fan opinion & evidence points to Konsa being the nailed pick.

                1. Ask Yourself
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  I’m not trying to convince myself into Carlos but more trying to raise more caution about Konsa. Only villa defender I would get is Pau

              2. Tonyawesome69
                • 5 Years
                15 mins ago

                Doesn't starting all PL games suggest that he is nailed

                1. Ask Yourself
                  • 7 Years
                  14 mins ago

                  Cash started all their PL games until very recently doesn’t mean Emery can’t change his mind about his preferred 11

                  1. Hazz
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    11 mins ago

                    Started every single game. Has only been subbed before 90 minutes on 2 occasions (after 73 & 65 mins played).

                    He's nailed, except if he needs 1 rest eventually (and it could happen during this Christmas period sure.)

                    Aside from if that rest crops up, Konsa is naield. Don't overcomplicate it.

                    1. Ask Yourself
                      • 7 Years
                      9 mins ago

                      Would he have this hype if he got subbed on 59 vs Arsenal?

                      1. Hazz
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 6 Years
                        5 mins ago

                        There is no hype around Konsa. He's nailed but he's only being looked at because Pau has the injury concern. (Pau is also nailed but more interesting because of his aerial threat.)

                        You're getting into hyphoteicals on a 6 minute difference now, which didn't happen, and in reality really wouldn't have made a (IRL) difference if it did.

                        I'm going to stop commenting now because your arguments seem quite reductive and weak.

                        Good luck.

                      2. Ask Yourself
                        • 7 Years
                        just now

                        Fairs good luck

    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      43 mins ago

      Probably starts atm but he's not nailed at all.

    3. Super John McGinn-
      • 11 Years
      33 mins ago

      Konsa is most nailed with Pau, if we play 4 at the back with Cash RB Carlos will be the one to miss out

      1. Ask Yourself
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Then why was this not the case after the changes Vs Arsenal recently ?

    4. No Kane No Gain
      • 5 Years
      24 mins ago

      Konsa has started every PL game this season making him a safe bet

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        8 mins ago

        Started every single game. Has only been subbed before 90 minutes on 2 occasions (after 73 & 65 mins played).

        If that's not nailed I don't know what is!

  14. FootballRookie
    • 1 Year
    44 mins ago

    Which one to bench for this week?

    Gabriel or Gordon?

    1. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      20 mins ago

      Gab

    2. V-2 Schneiderlin
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Gab but Gordon likely injured?

  15. FootballRookie
    • 1 Year
    43 mins ago

    Raul Jiminez dilemma....

    A) Transfer out for Jesus
    B) Transfer out for Cunha
    C) Roll transfer

    Already have Watkins and Solanke upfront

    1. Holmes
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      who will play if your roll?

      1. FootballRookie
        • 1 Year
        7 mins ago

        If I roll.... Then

        TAA, Porro, Konsa, Gabriel
        Salah, Son, Saka, Palmer
        Watkins, Solanke

        Gordon first on bench

        1. Holmes
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          roll

    2. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      Roll

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      I still like him as an 8th attacker. Leave him if you can play 352

  16. Super John McGinn-
    • 11 Years
    42 mins ago

    Still have wildcard, any thoughts on what to do with this?

    Pickford,
    TAA, Porro, Gabriel
    Salah, Son, Saka, Gordon, Palmer
    Watkins (C), Alvarez*

    Turner, Archer, Tsimikas, Kabore

    1 FT 3.1 ITB

    A) Kabore > Tripper
    B) Alvarez > Solanke
    C) Gordon > Richy
    D) Combination of A, B or C

    1. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      14 mins ago

      B

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Just B or C then wildcard 20

      Wouldn't bother with a wc19 unless in a sea of red and yellow

  17. Bggz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    40 mins ago

    1ft
    hwang to son or roll?

    Anderson is on the chopping block too but not worth the transfer atm

    Dubravka
    Andersen, Cash, Trippier
    Salah, saka, Palmer, Gordon, hee Chan
    Solanke, Watkins

    Areola
    Senesi
    Branthwaite
    Alvarez

  18. rdpx
    • 12 Years
    37 mins ago

    Why all the love for PORRO and so little mention of ROMERO?

    1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      31 mins ago

      Porro has huge attacking threat and upside. Romero is a threat from setpieces too of course but Porro is up and down that right side all game and sometimes seems to nearly be situated at RW. Romero was ridiculously lucky not to get booked against Forest too

    2. Holmes
      • 10 Years
      29 mins ago

      attacking threat and comparatively less-reck-less

    3. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      28 mins ago

      Porro is a monster for attacking returns

      Romero is a BAPs monster, but he is also a card magnet.

      If funds are no issue then Porro is the better option.

    4. rdpx
      • 12 Years
      27 mins ago

      Thanks both

      I can get in Romero and still afford to bring Håaland back, whereas not with PP is my issue...

  19. Old Gregg
    • 6 Years
    34 mins ago

    Which move please >

    A) Gordon > Richarlison
    B) Gordon > Palmer
    C) Nunez > Solanke
    D) Roll

    1. Onemorespin
        4 mins ago

        Risk - A
        Safe - C

      • Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        D

      • Udogie-style
          just now

          C

      • Onemorespin
          34 mins ago

          As Trips has not been up to his standard do you think he be a rotation risk this week? If so, what will be the best Newcastle options? Livramento, Wilson maybe?

          1. Nomar
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            27 mins ago

            Don't overthink it.

            Play Tripps.

          2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
            • 3 Years
            25 mins ago

            I'm still kind of wondering why people are desperate to get Newcastle players in for this game. Luton have scored in their last 4 at home (scoring 7 in total) and they were games against Palace, Liverpool, Arsenal and City. Haven't been beaten by more than one goal too (with Arsenal lucky to get that extremely late win). Newcastle are looking pretty jaded and exhausted right now and have yet another midweek game next week again just 3 days after Luton. The first real break they get is after that where they don't play again for 6 days but the fixtures turn dreadful (Liverpool away, City home, Villa away)

          3. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            25 mins ago

            Doubt it as Krafth (who could play RB) picked up a knock at Chelsea too.

            Minutes played for rotation are important in the is Christmas period, and especially so for Newcastle's stretched squad. The likes of Livramento have played a lot lately...

            Not sure they're going to sacrifice Trippier who's had a few rests very recently, given what he offers up top.

            Lets not forget Dubravka's positioning was pretty bad for the goal they conceded too.

        • chelseabrad
          • 9 Years
          30 mins ago

          1FT and may not even have 11 starters this week;

          Areola
          Gabriel Tsim Porro Trippier Mykolenko*
          Salah Son Hwang Palmer
          Watkins

          (Turner Haaland* Alvarez* Chuka*)

          3/5 mids also off in Jan

          Thinking about Alvarez > Solanke but could be a waste if Haaland is not fit for Palace then Alvarez could be on for a haul. Do I just take the risk of Myko playing? Cant afford to upgrade Chuka to a starter as only 0.2 ITB

          1. Udogie-style
              1 min ago

              Why not transfer Haaland out?

              1. chelseabrad
                • 9 Years
                just now

                I’ll want him back next week (assuming fit) and means burning 2 FT’s, with internationals round the corner trying to keep ahold of them. Also not many options around his price tag so may aswell switch out Alvarez if any?

          2. Udogie-style
              30 mins ago

              Who to get in?
              A) Gordon (if any news he plays)
              B) Palmer
              C) Richarlison (have Son)
              D) Kulu (have Son)

              Cheers.

              1. AC/DC AFC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                just now

                B or D.

            • Kane Train
              • 8 Years
              28 mins ago

              Which one? I have to get one as i have no keeper atm and have 3 newcastle so cant get Dubruvka

              A) Martinez
              B) Leno

              1. AC/DC AFC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                just now

                I'm on Martinez but suspect Leno is more popular still.

            • AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              21 mins ago

              Everyone expecting fixture news this week and Man City v Brentford still hasn't been re-scheduled!

              1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
                • 3 Years
                8 mins ago

                Sounds like the latter is incoming

                https://twitter.com/FplToni/status/1737254077057081790

            • g40steve
              • 5 Years
              19 mins ago

              Gordon > Richa, Kuku, Kudus, Bowen or hold?

            • OptimusBlack
              • 10 Years
              7 mins ago

              Who first on bench ??
              A- Gabriel LIV (A)
              B- Taylor FUL (A)

