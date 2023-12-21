86
  1. Pep Roulette
    • 6 Years
    47 mins ago

    Hey fam! Best GK for upcoming gameweeks?

    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Martinez, Leno or Petrovic.

  2. Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    46 mins ago

    Thinking long term here, worth a hit?

    Alvarez, Tsimikas -> Watkins, TAA

    1. Epic Fail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      34 mins ago

      Probably.

    2. La Roja
      • 11 Years
      32 mins ago

      Possibly

    3. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 10 Years
      31 mins ago

      Pull the trigger.

    4. Happy Rotter
      • 7 Years
      28 mins ago

      definitely

    5. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      Definitely!!!

  3. oi no professionals
    • 13 Years
    45 mins ago

    Nunez > Watkins, Foden > Richarlison -4?

    1. La Roja
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Yeah

  4. Nespinha
    • 8 Years
    45 mins ago

    1FT, loads of money but saving for Haaland

    Dubravka
    Porro, Colwill, Konsa
    Salah, Martinelli, Saka, Bowen
    Darwin, Solanke, Watkins (C)

    subs: areola, tsimikas, gabriel, adingra

    worth it to change Martinelli for Richarlison/Gordon or roll?

    1. oi no professionals
      • 13 Years
      22 mins ago

      Why hold onto the money for Haaland when you could use it to buy points?

      1. Nespinha
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        more like money doesn't buy points, if it makes sense sure I'll use it

  5. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 10 Years
    44 mins ago

    Any help appreciated.

    Should I just do Mbeumo > Bowen over Kulusevski/Richarlison?

    I have Porro + Son so a bit unsure about Spurs triple up. Also, once Son leaves for Asia Cup I will be swapping out for Kulusevski/Richarlison.

    1. Happy Rotter
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      Bowen

    2. FFS ManU
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Yes, Bowen first.

  6. andre_c
    • 5 Years
    44 mins ago

    Best midfielder punt for next 2 gameweeks max $7.7m?

    1. kanat_karktl
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Richarlison imo

  7. The Ejiptian King
    • 5 Years
    43 mins ago

    i have thought lots and i will captain salah ! hard week !

    1. Udogie-style
        19 mins ago

        He is always a good option, and will also be fairly differential this week I think!

      • The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        14 mins ago

        Good luck 🙂

        1. The Ejiptian King
          • 5 Years
          just now

          thank you !

    2. Udogie-style
        39 mins ago

        Richarlison worth getting in for fifth midfield slot?
        Current thinking is making the move now means I can drop Son when he's away for the Asian cup, which in turn makes funds available for Haaland for his SHU fixture.

        1. SouthCoastSaint
          • 12 Years
          17 mins ago

          Good move but I’d be wary planning moves weeks ahead.

          Xmas can be carnage

          1. Udogie-style
              just now

              True.

          2. HuttonDressedasLahm
            • 14 Years
            13 mins ago

            You mean drop Son now?

            1. Udogie-style
                just now

                No, drop him by before Haaland has SHU in GW20

          3. -GK22-
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            37 mins ago

            GTG with this bunch?

            Neto
            Trippier, Lascelles, Konsa
            Son, Palmer, Saka, Salah, Gordon
            Watkins, Solanke

            Turner, Colwill, Kabore, Alvarez

          4. Ed
            • 12 Years
            33 mins ago

            Best GK for next 2 gameweeks only?

            Currently thinking Leno with his ability for bps

            1. HuttonDressedasLahm
              • 14 Years
              14 mins ago

              Dubravka?
              Neto?

          5. dansmith1985
            • 1 Year
            32 mins ago

            Do we think Isak plays?

            1. SouthCoastSaint
              • 12 Years
              just now

              Doubt if it was groin problem

          6. Kno
            • 12 Years
            31 mins ago

            Hoping to save a transfer but is it too risky going into the gw with turner/areola as my gks?

            Dont think there is a more boring move in fantasy then a gk transfer :/

            1. SouthCoastSaint
              • 12 Years
              23 mins ago

              Yeah I think you have to.

              Martinez could bring you some excitement though

              1. HuttonDressedasLahm
                • 14 Years
                16 mins ago

                This

              2. HuttonDressedasLahm
                • 14 Years
                15 mins ago

                Vicario?

            2. KaapseKloppse
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              just now

              I'm stuck on Martinez or Neto

          7. SouthCoastSaint
            • 12 Years
            31 mins ago

            Likely -4 to boot Gordon - already have 3 spurs and would mean having to play Gabriel or kabore if I don’t do it

            Shoot out between:

            Gross
            Bailey
            Douglas Luiz

            1. antis0cial
              • 7 Years
              just now

              I'd just start Gordon and hope he plays

          8. Oooo Matron
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            31 mins ago

            Raul out for a - 4?

            Have Nunez and Gordon starting so lacking much cover for benchings

            1. HuttonDressedasLahm
              • 14 Years
              18 mins ago

              Sell Nunez instead? That’s what I just did. Feels good

            2. SouthCoastSaint
              • 12 Years
              17 mins ago

              Got to sell Darwin

          9. HuttonDressedasLahm
            • 14 Years
            31 mins ago

            Quiz….
            What am I?
            2,3,3,2,2,2,3,2,2,2,2.

            1. Thomas Jerome Newton
              • 7 Years
              22 mins ago

              Darwin?

              1. HuttonDressedasLahm
                • 14 Years
                16 mins ago

                Ha… could have been though.
                It’s a good thing

              2. SouthCoastSaint
                • 12 Years
                16 mins ago

                Darwin reads more like binary code

            2. The FPL Units
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              20 mins ago

              Alvarez?

            3. Brimble82
              • 5 Years
              19 mins ago

              My GK selection this season?

              1. Brimble82
                • 5 Years
                just now

                Scratch that, not enough 1's.

            4. HuttonDressedasLahm
              • 14 Years
              17 mins ago

              Ok all
              It’s Brightons next 11 fixture difficulty

              1. HuttonDressedasLahm
                • 14 Years
                12 mins ago

                If only they could defend

            5. Free Hat
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Someone who is very bad at a countdown

          10. KaapseKloppse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            26 mins ago

            Seeing plenty gk questions. I've got Turner & Areola & deciding between Martinez & Neto. Which to sell and which to buy?

            1. HuttonDressedasLahm
              • 14 Years
              10 mins ago

              Martinez just about based on fixtures and form
              Sell Turner as both have issues, but his team is worse even IF he gets back in

            2. antis0cial
              • 7 Years
              5 mins ago

              I'm on Turner/Sanchez. I'm leaning towards Leno but could go any of Leno/Neto/Martinez or even Petrovic/Dubravka but maybe more short term.

          11. Mizzzza
            • 13 Years
            23 mins ago

            Is Tsimikas nailed?

            1. HuttonDressedasLahm
              • 14 Years
              22 mins ago

              Clearly not

            2. SouthCoastSaint
              • 12 Years
              17 mins ago

              Withdrawn early so nailed for weekend you’d think.

              Played very well by all accounts

            3. Well you know, Triffic
              • 13 Years
              16 mins ago

              Yes until Robertson returns.

              1. Mizzzza
                • 13 Years
                11 mins ago

                You think he plays Burnley and Bournemouth away if Robertson is still out?

                1. Well you know, Triffic
                  • 13 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  We don't know Robertson's exact return date, he could be fit for Bournemouth etc.

                  For now i would say Tsimikas should start 4 of the next 5 games. The Burnley one is the one i am unsure of.

          12. Botman and Robben
            • 7 Years
            23 mins ago

            Who to captain, Watkins or Son?

            Turner
            Tsimi Lascelles Saliba
            Salah Bowen Son Saka Palmer
            Watkins Solanke

            Areola Taylor Kabore Alvarez

            1. The FPL Units
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              10 mins ago

              Watkins with Son vice

              1. HuttonDressedasLahm
                • 14 Years
                10 mins ago

                I have the reverse

                1. HuttonDressedasLahm
                  • 14 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  Nee manager bounce for SHU and Everton played midweek too

                  1. The FPL Units
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 13 Years
                    6 mins ago

                    Villas home form is great

                  2. Epic Fail
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 13 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    SHU are awful. I'm not sure any amount of manager bouncing will help with that. Though Villa themselves are more likely to do what they have done before and put in a bad performance when you don't expect it.

          13. Oz lotto
            • 12 Years
            23 mins ago

            Evening fam.
            have 1FT and over 5 ITB, haven't made any moves yet
            need a straw poll...
            A) flip gordon (bench cover is kabore)
            B flip areola (have pickford)
            C) Mubama to Solanke and bench gordon ??

            planning on ditching all Newcastle assets with gw20 WC anyway

            cheers legends

            1. antis0cial
              • 7 Years
              14 mins ago

              Depends on team, but looks like you could save

              1. Oz lotto
                • 12 Years
                just now

                Am on
                Pickford.Areola
                Zinch Trip Livra Kabore Porro
                Saka Bowen Salah Sterling Gordon
                Alvarez Mubama Watkins..
                Cheers again

          14. Podorsky
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            22 mins ago

            Was Haaland seen in training?

          15. rozzo
            • 10 Years
            22 mins ago

            Anything worth a hit?

            Dubravka
            Porro Gabriel Tsimikas Lascelles
            Salah Son Saka Palmer
            Watkins Solanke

            Areola Branthwaite Nakamba Haaland

            1.7 itb

          16. arkom
            • 7 Years
            18 mins ago

            Trippier - Porro - Tsimikas
            Son - Salah - Gordon - Palmer - Saka
            Watkins - Solanke

            Alvarez - Gabriel - Taylor

            1 FT
            5.5 £ ITB

            A) Save
            B) Tsimikas --> TAA
            C) Other?

            1. The FPL Units
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              1 min ago

              B for sure

            2. antis0cial
              • 7 Years
              just now

              B if you're happy spending the Haaland money and waiting for AFCON for him

          17. antis0cial
            • 7 Years
            17 mins ago

            A) Sanchez + Taylor to Leno + Porro (-4)
            B) Sanchez to Leno
            C) other - ideas?

            Current Team below

            Turner
            Trippier Saliba Tsimi Cash
            Salah Son Gordon Palmer
            Watkins Solanke

            Sanchez* McAtee Taylor Alvarez

            1. The FPL Units
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              just now

              A but get rid of Cash.

          18. Andriy Shevchenko is Back
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            15 mins ago

            Hi all!

            Dubravka Flekken
            Tsimikas Lascelles Gabriel Cash Kabore
            Son Salah Saka Gordon Palmer
            Watkins Solanke Archer
            9.1ITB due to no Haaland. I will WC for GW20

            a) Kabore -> Porro / TAA. (Will likely start Cash over Tsimikas as high upside risk)
            b) Cash - > Porro / TAA
            c) Anything else

            Thank you!

            1. antis0cial
              • 7 Years
              just now

              a

          19. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            11 mins ago

            No DGW announced in February TV fixtures (GW26)

            https://www.premierleague.com/news/3829157?sf271074176=1

          20. _Gunner
            • 9 Years
            9 mins ago

            Which is better? Don't have a playing keeper

            A- Johnstone > Petrovic for FT
            B- Gabriel (have Saliba) + Johnstone > Konsa + Leno (-4)

            1. GC123
              • 2 Years
              1 min ago

              A

          21. More Cowbell
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            8 mins ago

            Hi All,
            1) Save FT? or any obvious moves?
            2) Correct starting XI?

            Dubravka (Areola)
            Porro, Lascelles, Taylor (Tsimi, Gabriel)
            Salah, Saka, Son, Palmer, Gordon
            Solanke, Watkins (Archer)

            1. TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 14 Years
              1 min ago

              If you like Taylor over possibly a more attacker defender, yes.

          22. Kodap
            • 6 Years
            7 mins ago

            G2G guys? Bench should be good enough cover for any players flagged/who don't play?

            Dubravka
            Pau - Lascelles - Porro
            Salah - Son - Palmer - Saka - Gordon
            Solanke - Watkins (c)

            Areola - Semenyo - Guehi - Tsimi

            1. TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 14 Years
              1 min ago

              yes

