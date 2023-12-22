22
  1. Manani
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Turner Johnstone
    Saliba Lascelles Beyer Tsmikas Porro
    Saka Son Salah Gordon Chukw
    Alvarez Darwin Solanke

    WC now or wait a week?

    2FT as I forgot to do my transfer this week unfortunately

    1. the dom 1
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      I'd wait another GW and use FT only if needed after this GW

    2. Wılly
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Yeah, wait, it would also be a shame to not use those 2FT to have some one week punts before hitting the WC next GW

  2. 3 A
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Finally, got a train to have Trent !

    13 pointer vs Burnley next week. InsyaAllah.

  3. Ze_Austin
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    I went Tsimikas to Trent and started Trent vs Arsenal

    Looks like a rolled FT for me in GW19 here, then Salah + Solanke to Haaland + Richarlison for free in GW20. Current GW19 squad:

    Dubravka
    Porro Trent Lascelles
    (V)Son (C)Salah Bowen Saka Gordon
    Watkins Solanke
    .
    Areola Gabriel Archer Coufal

    Lascelles will be parked on my bench until he probably becomes Trippier in GW22, with my GW21 FT spent on Son all the way down to a Fulham mid, allowing a slow wildcard to end up with this when Salah returns:

    Dubravka
    Trent Porro Trippier
    Salah Richarlison Bowen Fulham Gordon
    Haaland Watkins
    .
    Areola Konsa Archer Coufal

    That's just a theory though. An FPL theory. Bring on the flags! 😀

    1. Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      35 mins ago

      Arsenal assets back in with a more expensive GK on the second WC, if I go ahead with this. Depends on the BGW/DGW landscape by then, of course

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        15 mins ago

        Why are you holding an injured Haaland?

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          14 mins ago

          Oh ... You're not!

          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            14 mins ago

            Your not

            Nothing makes sense at this hour

            1. Ze_Austin
              • 5 Years
              12 mins ago

              *hugs*

  4. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    54 mins ago

    Konsa
    Martinez
    Trent
    Kudos
    Wilson all rise

    https://twitter.com/FPLStatus/status/1738009215971557590?t=kWqEA8BK5K5u_mGgHG6aiw&s=19

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      23 mins ago

      Alvarez amongst one of 7 fallers here

      https://twitter.com/FPLStatus/status/1738009220228739116?t=4lpFTS7IVLR4wdjwUgwlYA&s=19

  5. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    54 mins ago

    Price Changes 22 December

    Rises: Alexander-Arnold (8.3), Wilson (7.9), Kudus (6.8), Martinez (5.2), Konsa (4.6)

    Falls: J.Alvarez (6.8), A.Doucoure (5.5), James (5.3), Raúl (5.2), Garnacho (4.7), Sanchez (4.6), Whitworth (3.9)

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      35 mins ago

      Cheers Rainy!

    2. Walter White (WW)
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Alvarez the overrated argentine farmer

    3. NotReadyForPrimeTime
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Cheers, Rainy! No rise, no fall today.
      Have a great holiday as well -- Bill

    4. Patio Kev
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Good to see Kudus rise in price from all those transfers in just a few weeks before he disappears off with Ghana to the ANC.

  6. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    45 mins ago

    ...

    Lenglet is gonna start tomorrow.

    Sorry if you have Cash.

    https://twitter.com/FPLVillan/status/1737966923910885411?t=reI73mxgloCXYSHp2vQitA&s=19

    1. Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      21 mins ago

      Yeah, the presser embargo hit some FPL managers hard here

    2. Casual Player
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Eh, calculated risk. I'll take the 1 pt!

  7. Walter White (WW)
    • 2 Years
    25 mins ago

    De Zerbi has completely killed Mitoma as an option.

    1. Casual Player
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      He also birthed him as an option

      RdZ give and take.

