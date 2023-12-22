1031
  1. Gubby-Allen
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Did Watkins not get a YC?

    Excellent, that's a haul for me, 3rd highest captaincy score this season, with 2.

  2. jackruet
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Watkins for you. dont bench him, dont sell him. Dont captain him.

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Yeah I don't think anyone is going to captain Watkins again this season.

      1. One Bee's Saka
          1 hour, 49 mins ago

          Until next 15-pointer from him 😀

    2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Genuinely impressed Cash lost 8pts in a matter of minutes

      1. Hooky
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        He Cashed out

        1. One Bee's Saka
            1 hour, 38 mins ago

            Comments like this is the great reason to be here 😀

        2. Camino Aleatorio
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Cash is todays donkey

          From 9 to 1 point

          Darwin Watkins tought everyone a lesson they won't soon forget

      2. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        I think FFHub predicted Luiz as a high scoring mid this week. Classic 😆

        1. FATHERLESS SON
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Tbf he actually under scored, could have had at least 2 pens easily.
          I partly think that’s why they’ve given him max bonus!

          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            That's now how it works.

            1. FATHERLESS SON
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 1 min ago

              Wouldn’t surprise me lol

            2. FATHERLESS SON
              • 7 Years
              1 hour ago

              He certainly wasn’t the best player on the pitch

      3. Hooky
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        I know it's not a simple job being a ref or a VAR official but Stevie Wonder would do a better job than these clowns. Why do they not have any knowledge of playing the game or any ability to use common sense? It's mind boggling.

      4. WVA
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        Martinez over Leno going as expected

        1. Qaiss
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Will be worth it by GW30, no worries

          1. WVA
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            I would put a very large bet on that not being the case

            1. Qaiss
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 2 mins ago

              Because of 1 game?

              When Fulham sell Palhinha, you’ll be glad you went Emi

              1. WVA
                • 7 Years
                29 mins ago

                Because I have Martinez

        2. nerd_is_the_werd
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Martinez over Leno.
          You should try telling Mikel Arteta that...

      5. The Big Fella
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        Have Archer in second place on the bench. Watch Gordon not start now and Saliba off the bench having conceded 3 and got a yellow card. Hopefully Livramento doesn't play either 😆

      6. Qaiss
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        Watkins cap, Martinez and Cash owner here

        Playing Saliba and Gabriel tomorrow

        Fat red arrow incoming. Marathon, not a sprint though

        1. Qaiss
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          What makes it worse is that I took the armband off Son with an hour to go. Pathetic !

          1. FATHERLESS SON
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 18 mins ago

            I took it off Salah with 2 mins to go!

            1. Qaiss
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 18 mins ago

              You coward

              1. FATHERLESS SON
                • 7 Years
                1 min ago

                Indeed

        2. nerd_is_the_werd
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          The good thing is a very short turn-around till the next GW.
          Just over 3 days in fact...

      7. Gubby-Allen
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        21 points from my 13 signing this season, in the game after singing them. Average of 1.5.

        Includes Salah, Son, Alvarez,, Martinelli, Sterling, Trippier, Watkins,

      8. Ask Yourself
        • 7 Years
        2 hours ago

        I broke Watkins by transferring him in and captaining sorry every one

        1. The Big Fella
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 35 mins ago

          If you could please transfer him out again I would really appreciate it

        2. Hooky
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 35 mins ago

          Stupid cow

      9. WVA
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        This is how all my seasons go, feels like everyone is in the same boat this season, welcome aboard.

        1. One Bee's Saka
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            Big fat red arrow for all of us!

          • IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
            • 7 Years
            39 mins ago

            I remember you said you were flying in the beginning of the season

            1. WVA
              • 7 Years
              37 mins ago

              GW1 76k, all reds since

        2. estheblessed
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 57 mins ago

          I may have missed an article but who will.be missing in Jan? Salah, Son...

          1. Scalper
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 33 mins ago

            Asians Africans

          2. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 33 mins ago

            Ten Hag

          3. Hooky
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 32 mins ago

            Chris Cringle

          4. Qaiss
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 30 mins ago

            Santa clause

          5. Sun Jihai
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 28 mins ago

            Miss GW21 (+ potentially GW22/23/24):

            ARS: Elneny, Partey, Tomiyasu

            AVL: Traore

            BOU: Traore, Outtara, Semenyo

            BHA: Adingra, Lamptey, Mitoma

            BRE: Mbuemo, Wissa, Onyeka, Ghoddos, Kim Ji-soo

            BUR: Foster, Zaroury

            CHE: Jackson

            CRY: Ayew, Schlupp, Doucoure

            EVE: Gueye, Doucoure

            FUL: Bassey, Iwobi, Ballo Toure, Francois

            LIV: Salah, Matip, Endo

            LUT: Kabore, Mpanzu

            MCI: NONE

            MUN: Onana, Mejbri, Amrabat, Wan Bissaka

            NEW: NONE

            NFO: Aurier, Sangare, Aina, Coulibaly, Niakhate, Awoniyi, Boly

            SHU: Coulibaly, Slimane, Traore, Larouci

            TOT: Bissouma, Sarr, Son

            WHU: Cornet, Aguerd, Kudus, Benrahma

            WOL: Ait-Nouri, Traore, Hwang

            1. estheblessed
              • 8 Years
              41 mins ago

              Nice one! Just have Salah and Son. I think Haaland and TAA will be on the shopping list.

              1. Sun Jihai
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                37 mins ago

                Yeah - suspect Haaland and a back line of TAA, Trips, Porro will be popular with the Salah/Son funds!

                Open Controls
                1. FATHERLESS SON
                  • 7 Years
                  13 mins ago

                  Already have that with Salah and Son 😎

                  1. Yes Ndidi
                    • 4 Years
                    1 min ago

                    In the same team, or spread across both?

            2. Hakuna 10 Matata
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              40 mins ago

              Beautiful brother !!

            3. Captain Beefheart
              • 10 Years
              37 mins ago

              Doucoure isn't going to ACoN

              1. One Bee's Saka
                  just now

                  Was want to type the same. He doesn't play for Mali team

                • Captain Beefheart
                  • 10 Years
                  just now

                  But thanks for post, regardless of Doucoure it's a very helpful post.

              2. Grande Tubarão
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                35 mins ago

                Is Cole Palmer not going anymore? Sure I read on here the other day that he was going too

                1. 3 A
                  • 8 Years
                  just now

                  He is English

              3. Bezz82
                • 13 Years
                23 mins ago

                How many are Salah an Son likely to miss… are they both favourites to win each tournament?

            4. Øgaard it's Haa…
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 22 mins ago

              Likelies to be concerned about:
              Tomiyasu
              Semenyo
              Mbuemo
              Wissa
              Adingra
              Mitoma
              Jackson
              Ayew
              Doucoure
              Gueye
              Iwobi
              Salah
              Kabore
              Onana
              Awoniyi
              Aina
              Son
              Sarr
              Kudus
              Benrahma
              Hee-Chan
              To mention a few. GL! 🙂

          6. nerd_is_the_werd
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 52 mins ago

            Err... I've just looked at the replay..

            The SHU player was clearly pulling on Ramsey's shirt during the goal.
            How is that not called for a foul, yet the 'obstruction' of goalie's arm is?

            1. Hooky
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 24 mins ago

              If only the VAR officials could actually use their grey matter like this nerd

            2. Manic M
                1 hour, 15 mins ago

                Spot on. I hate VAR. It’s really ruining the game. Far to many calls for things that aren’t blatant.

            3. 3 A
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 50 mins ago

              Anyone can help me understand why Villa just draw at home against the worst team?

              And why Watkins blank?

              I have to explain to my wife before he wake up from sleep as both of us captaining Watkins... Lol ....

              - Asian.

              1. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
                • 3 Years
                50 mins ago

                Villa like teams to come at them more

              2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
                • 3 Years
                50 mins ago

                I have so many questions

                1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
                  • 3 Years
                  49 mins ago

                  - mixed race

                2. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
                  • 3 Years
                  49 mins ago

                  Keep it FPL

                3. Thomas Jerome Newton
                  • 7 Years
                  49 mins ago

                  Yeah, I'm a little confused.

              3. Manic M
                  40 mins ago

                  Just tell him that’s FPL baby.

                • Derbz87
                  • 9 Years
                  40 mins ago

                  Sheff Utd are much better under Wilder. Still not great but they won't be whipping boys.

                • The Big Fella
                  • 7 Years
                  15 mins ago

                  Had an assist chalked off because the GK was held back. He had one other chance.

                  - Eskimo

              4. Captain Beefheart
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 49 mins ago

                Watkins captainer here, no problem with my choice, it was the logical choice, inform striker inform team against team with worst defensive record in the league, 50/50 VAR could have gone his way probably cost additional 10pts, am ok with my pick.

                1. One Bee's Saka
                    1 hour, 33 mins ago

                    Good shout. Btw, the only game to play today is another reason why I'm capping him, I hate watching the games while want goalless performance. I'm surely would make another choice in the another schedule

                  • Derbz87
                    • 9 Years
                    1 hour, 21 mins ago

                    Am ok with the pick but at the same time he's shown he can't be trusted with the armband a few times now.

                    1. Oscar Slater
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      1 hour, 7 mins ago

                      NBNC

                2. Casual Player
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 48 mins ago

                  Small mercy is that was Cash’s 5th yellow so I now will definitely cut him

                  Feel he was mugged going from 9 to 1 there. But these things happen. I’m sure all the comments will be reasonable and measured.

                3. Flynny
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 44 mins ago

                  What move would you look to make here. 8.6m and 1ft....thanks

                  Dubravka
                  Porro gabriel tsimikas (cash taylor)
                  Salah son saka gordon palmer
                  Watkins solanke (archer)

                  1. Sun Jihai
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 12 Years
                    55 mins ago

                    Think you can probably roll - will be useful to have 2 FTs for GW20 to bring Haaland in for Archer for free

                    1. Sun Jihai
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 12 Years
                      31 mins ago

                      Or Solanke for 1 FT in GW20 … but regardless- having 2 FTs will be useful around AFCON as will be quite a few hits flying around

                  2. WVA
                    • 7 Years
                    35 mins ago

                    Just guess and hope for the best

                  3. g40steve
                    • 5 Years
                    32 mins ago

                    Better making your own decisions following the crowd is going backwards?

                    1. Flynny
                      • 8 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Cheers....part.of me wants to get trent....but really no idea!

                4. Hazz
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 39 mins ago

                  Okay, just watched that disallowed goal. Different phase of play, much?

                  But annoying with Watkins (C) & Bailey but what can you do.

                  1. Øgaard it's Haa…
                    • 1 Year
                    1 hour ago

                    Jeffing luv footy!!

                5. Tic Tacs
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 24 mins ago

                  Over 1.4 million rank and I spend way too long on this game, time to throw in the towel.

                  1. WVA
                    • 7 Years
                    1 hour, 22 mins ago

                    Doesn't matter how much time you spend on it, it's literally all luck.

                  2. Supersonic_
                    • 2 Years
                    1 hour ago

                    No. Keep going. Sod it. Can swing the other way. I need to eat my own advice. Play your own game, whenever I doubt and follow the herd I fail. It's easier to play differentials with a heavy lead. That being said, trust your gut and stand by it. I hope for the same advice when I'm drowning. Head up la

                  3. mrtapio
                    • 8 Years
                    47 mins ago

                    Just keep doing the right things and you'll finish top 100k. I went from 1.65m OR to 700k OR last GW. I know I'll finish top 100k.

                6. FATHERLESS SON
                  • 7 Years
                  1 hour, 22 mins ago

                  Bonus taking their sweet time to add, want to see those juicy Luiz BAPs

                7. Gazwaz80
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 18 mins ago

                  I hate this game…

                8. sulldaddy
                  • 13 Years
                  1 hour, 17 mins ago

                  Is this where I post something about not owning any Villa, and especially not capping Watkins?

                  Asking for a Palmer capper I know.

                  🙂

                  1. pstokes2010
                    • 13 Years
                    20 mins ago

                    Only own Konsa myself but I’ll take a a Watkins blank all day. Son captain to get me from 220k into the top 100k.

                    1. WVA
                      • 7 Years
                      18 mins ago

                      This proves my point nicely

                    2. pstokes2010
                      • 13 Years
                      16 mins ago

                      226k and still haven’t used my wildcard.

                      1. WVA
                        • 7 Years
                        11 mins ago

                        Yep you said above, quite far behind me 😉

                        1. pstokes2010
                          • 13 Years
                          just now

                          Yeah will be chipping away at that lead this weekend.

                  2. WVA
                    • 7 Years
                    19 mins ago

                    If you don't own Watkins you're probably quite far behind us

                    1. sulldaddy
                      • 13 Years
                      just now

                      Oh yea. Terrible season so far.

                      But gotta take a victory if I can somewhere.

                9. gooberman
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 12 Years
                  1 hour, 16 mins ago

                  More disgraceful officiating again. The pull on the goalkeepers arm had no impact on anything and the goal came from a completely different phase of play after the Sheff Utd player made a mistake and lost the ball. Another classic example of VAR meddling in things they should not be getting involved in to look for an excuse to disallow a goal. It's disgusting.

                  1. nerd_is_the_werd
                    • 4 Years
                    30 mins ago

                    The ref didn't captain or own Watkins.
                    That's the only explanation for that decision.

                  2. Shteve
                    • 14 Years
                    18 mins ago

                    It was a clear foul! He had a hold of the keepers arm. The keeper could have caught the ball or at the very least got a good punch on it. Instead the ball doesn't even leave the penalty area and is in the net 10 seconds later so it's most definitely the same phase of play too..
                    I'm no great fan of VAR but that is a good example of it working well.

                    1. Differentiator
                      • 8 Years
                      13 mins ago

                      it definitely does leave the penalty area, lol

                      1. Shteve
                        • 14 Years
                        6 mins ago

                        Fair enough, it leaves the penalty area by a few inches... Regardless though, it's definitely the same phase of play.

                    2. WVA
                      • 7 Years
                      11 mins ago

                      What about the player that was fouling Ramsey at the same time? And the ball left the area and was poorly lost by the player that had just come on

                      1. Shteve
                        • 14 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        Yeah Ramsey was being held a bit but I didn't think there much in it. You rarely see them given, especially in a situation, like tonight's, where Ramsey is never getting the ball before the keeper.

                10. Supersonic_
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour, 2 mins ago

                  Small victory having Luiz. Rotten season, rotten return in this game. Hopefully the second half of the season swings in my favour. Better being the chaser then the chased right?... right.

                11. La Roja
                  • 11 Years
                  1 hour ago

                  Got Salah(c)

                  Literally everyone in my ML gone with Watkins(c)

                  Let’s reach to the starts on Xmas, let’s go!

                  1. Supersonic_
                    • 2 Years
                    12 mins ago

                    Nicely done. Could pay off big time.

                  2. WVA
                    • 7 Years
                    8 mins ago

                    It's all luck

                    1. FATHERLESS SON
                      • 7 Years
                      5 mins ago

                      Certainly is, had I missed deadline I’d have had Salah (C).

                      In fact in nearly every week this season had I missed deadline I’d be better off.

                      Then last week I take a moronic -12 that pays off massively.

                    2. Game of skill
                        just now

                        Just stopping by to say hi!

                    3. FATHERLESS SON
                      • 7 Years
                      7 mins ago

                      Watkins is currently 2 points ahead

                    4. Steve The Spud
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      7 mins ago

                      Been in this position a few times this season and every time my captain has blanked as well

                    5. Sun Jihai
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 12 Years
                      6 mins ago

                      Would be classic FPL if Mo goes big after blanking when 76% capped last GW! Good luck

                  3. mrtapio
                    • 8 Years
                    37 mins ago

                    What would you do with this team and 2ft and 0.5m ITB?

                    Dubravka l Areola
                    Trippier l Porro l Colwill l Tsimikas l Kaboré
                    Salah l Saka l Gordon l Palmer l Soucek
                    Salah l Watkins l Jesus

                    Could go Colwill to Zinchenko if Colwill go up in price before Zinchenko, or if I do Kaboré to 3.9m defender. Kaboré going to AFCON, so it would do me a favour.

                    1. mrtapio
                      • 8 Years
                      33 mins ago

                      I'll take that back, I'm actually 0.2m short of Colwill > Zinchenko atm.

                  4. thattreblefeeling
                    • 12 Years
                    36 mins ago

                    So many whingers on here, woah is me all my fault he done bad as I brought him in, that's it time I threw in the towel. Hilarious how people think their general bad luck effects a premier league footballer. My advice is quit as this is the time us non millennials nuckle down and shoot up the ranks

                    1. The Big Fella
                      • 7 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Lots of dead teams then - better they keep playing and keep making bad decisions 😉

                    2. FATHERLESS SON
                      • 7 Years
                      just now

                      Butterfly Effect is real tbf

                  5. The Big Fella
                    • 7 Years
                    30 mins ago

                    I do not understand why people are sulking already? It is two games and nobody owns anybody from yesterday's! 7 more to go then see how your rank is

                    1. FATHERLESS SON
                      • 7 Years
                      15 mins ago

                      Ain’t it, still own Salah and Son do defo want them to haul!

                      1. FATHERLESS SON
                        • 7 Years
                        15 mins ago

                        *so

                        Thing is fpl always leaves you wanting more, it’s how the addiction works. Your player scores 4, ok great but I want 5 kinda mentality it inhibits into you

                        1. The Big Fella
                          • 7 Years
                          5 mins ago

                          I spend quite a lot of time investigating my transfers etc. but do not understand the emotional attachment to it all. I feel good when I do well, and disappointed when I have shite week but never to the extent that I see on here some times. Solankegate was incredible!

