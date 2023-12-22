Gameweek 18 continues with the 20:00 GMT meeting between Aston Villa and Sheffield United, where both sides have provided Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers with interesting team news.

Matty Cash (£4.7m) and Moussa Diaby (£6.7m) are starting, after being in and out of recent line-ups. Owners of the pair will be optimistic – as will the 67% of top 100k managers that have captained Ollie Watkins (£8.7m) – knowing a 16th consecutive home win will put Villa top of the Premier League.

Unai Emery’s four changes see Douglas Luiz (£5.5m) and Lucas Digne (£4.7m) back from suspension, entering the fray with Clement Lenglet (£4.5m). It’s the centre-back’s first league minutes of the season. On the other hand, Boubacar Kamara (£5.0m) is serving his own ban, making way alongside benched Diego Carlos (£4.4m) and injured Pau Torres (£4.7m).

Leon Bailey (£5.6m) is hoping to deliver an attacking return for the fifth match in a row, replacing Alex Moreno (£5.0m).

Meanwhile, Chris Wilder has made five changes to last-placed Sheffield United’s team. Jack Robinson (£4.4m) isn’t suspended anymore, stepping in with George Baldock (£3.9m), Yasser Larouci (£4.3m), Oliver Norwood (£4.8m) and Anis Slimane (£4.7m).

Dropping to the bench are Gustavo Hamer (£5.0m), Max Lowe (£4.3m), James McAtee (£4.4m) and Oliver McBurnie (£5.4m) but there’s no Anel Ahmedhodzic (£4.3m) at all.

Those forced to start cheap forward Cameron Archer (£4.6m) can still experience the joy of seeing him score past his former club, thus wiping out Villa’s clean sheets.

GAMEWEEK 18 LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Lenglet, Digne; Bailey, McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Ramsey; Diaby, Watkins

Subs: Marschall, Diego Carlos, Alex Moreno, Chambers, Zaniolo, Dendoncker, Iroegbunam, Duran, O’Reilly

Sheffield United XI: Foderingham; Baldock, Robinson, Trusty; Bogle, Norwood, Vini Souza, Larouci; Slimane, Brooks; Archer

Subs: Adam Davies, Thomas, Lowe, Hamer, Osborn, Fleck, Traore, McAtee, McBurnie