15
15 Comments Post a Comment
  1. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Any threat to Ben White’s place at this stage?

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Zero

      Open Controls
  2. wulfrunian
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    My overall rank:
    gw16 201,955
    gw17 201,955
    gw18 201,567

    Open Controls
    1. Differentiator
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      No way ur rank 16 and 17 was the same??

      Open Controls
      1. wulfrunian
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Link in my profile.

        Open Controls
  3. Greg Frost
    • 13 Years
    8 mins ago

    Nkunku you sexy bar steward!

    Open Controls
  4. WVA
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    Palmer blocks Archer first on my bench perfectly of course

    Open Controls
    1. The Senate
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Palmer my fourth 1 of the week

      First two subs 8 and 6

      Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      I mean you never considered playing Archer ahead of him, so.

      Open Controls
  5. Differentiator
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Any poor souls with Palmer Tsimikas Dawson and or 2/3 other duds?

    Open Controls
    1. Brehmeren
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Palmer and Tsimi. Makes it easy to do Tsimi to TAA and play Alvarez though

      Open Controls
  6. The Senate
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    As a Utd fan, nice of Chelsea to remind us that we could spend EVEN MORE money and be yet worse

    Open Controls
  7. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    4 mins ago

    Was planning to roll a FT and now have Sterling, Palmer and Tsimikas all flagged ... Brilliant!

    Open Controls
  8. R.C
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Safe to bring in Gusto now?

    Open Controls
    1. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Why would you want Chelsea players after seeing that

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.