Spot the Differential puts the spotlight on three players who all have an ownership of 5% or less in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Luton Town, Manchester City and Crystal Palace, who we think have the potential to make an impact.

ALFIE DOUGHTY

FPL ownership: 0.3%

0.3% Price: £4.4m

Alfie Doughty (£4.4m) has been an important source of creativity for Luton this season, with his raiding wing-back runs catching the eye.

Across the campaign, his 30 chances created place joint-third among all FPL defenders, with only Kieran Trippier (£6.9m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.3m) ahead.

He also ranks second for successful crosses into the box (30) and plays his part defensively, too, winning 26 tackles.

You won’t start Doughty every week, of course, but he could be a useful £4.4m enabler in Gameweeks 19, 21 and 24, when the Hatters face fellow newcomers Sheffield United twice and Burnley.

Against Newcastle United on Saturday, Doughty helped create overloads down the left in the first half, before switching to the opposite side after the break.

It means the Boxing Day clash with the Blades is particularly appealing for him, given that Chris Wilder’s side are bottom for chances conceded from both their right and left flanks this season.

They also have one of the worst attacks, so a clean sheet, although unlikely, isn’t completely out of the question.

It makes Doughty a decent cheap pick at the back, with his ownership currently sitting at just 0.3%.

JOHN STONES

FPL ownership: 2.9%

2.9% Price: £5.3m

John Stones (£5.3m) was brilliantly composed throughout Man City’s FIFA World Club Cup triumph.

The former Everton man, who is perfectly suited to the football Pep Guardiola wants to play, barely put a foot wrong, sometimes stepping into midfield to form a double pivot alongside Rodri (£5.6m).

In the final on Friday, Stones was withdrawn on 75 minutes with the game already won, suggesting he’ll be ready for Wednesday’s trip to Goodison Park.

City have sorely missed his influence in recent times, but now he’s back, will surely be used as an ‘extra man’ in the attacking phase, adding to his Fantasy potential.

The forthcoming schedule also lifts the appeal of investing, with home matches against newly-promoted Sheffield United and Burnley in the next four Gameweeks. It’s also worth noting a Double Gameweek could be on the horizon, too, as Man City v Brentford still needs to be rearranged.

Pep will surely be careful with Stones’ fitness over the festive period, given his importance. However, he has potential for points at both ends of the pitch when playing and could be a great differential.

EBERECHI EZE

FPL ownership: 2.8%

2.8% Price: £6.0m

Eberechi Eze (£6.0m) has made substitute appearances against Man City and Brighton and Hove Albion in the past two Gameweeks, suggesting he is nearing his first start since returning from injury.

Just moments after coming on against the Seagulls on Thursday, he missed a great opportunity when played through by Jean-Philippe Mateta (£4.9m).

However, he will get sharper and his underlying stats are extremely positive.

Eze is averaging 3.57 shots and 2.38 chances created per 90 minutes under Roy Hodgson this term. Among midfielders who have made at least 10 appearances, those totals rank second and 12th respectively, so there is real potential for him to shine.

Throw in fit-again creator Michael Olise (£5.8m), one of our three Gameweek 18 differentials, and it’d be a huge surprise if the Eagles don’t up their attacking threat in the coming weeks.

Now, with an inconsistent Chelsea outfit up next, plus injury-hit Brentford and Sheffield United in the next four Gameweeks, Eze could be a quality under-the-radar punt, given how central he is to Palace’s play.