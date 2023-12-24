409
  1. Tinmen
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Kulusevski a good option guys or best to avoid ?

    1. MoSalalalalalalalalah
      • 5 Years
      33 mins ago

      If you like a differential sure. I'd prefer Richarlison though.

    2. Riders of Yohan
      • 5 Years
      32 mins ago

      Prefer Johnson and rich

    3. mrelpea
      • 7 Years
      29 mins ago

      I think Richy is a better option

    4. The 12th Man
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      He’s a good shirt holder.

  2. Riders of Yohan
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Appreciate some help here!

    £1.2m ITB, 2FT

    Dubravka
    Trent, Trippier, Porro, Baldock
    Salah, Son, Saka,
    Watkins, Darwin, Solanke

    Areola. Taylor, Palmer***, Chuk***

    A) Trippier to Saliba
    B) Taylor / Baldock to Gabriel
    C) Darwin to Nkuku

    Or something else?!

    1. leeboy104
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      B

    2. MoSalalalalalalalalah
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      B

    3. mrelpea
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      C

  3. DanLFC1
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Stuck with an injured Sanchez and Turner second keeper.
    Think its worth a -4 this week to Raya? Turner has NEWC (A)

    1. The Count of Monte Cristo
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      Would stick

    2. Not again Shirley
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Very unlikely Forest keep CS against NEW but if Rays concedes then minus 4 points won’t be worth it.

  4. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    If as expected Haaland isn't fit for GW19 do you think City will just rest him GW20 (six days from now) so that he can recover fully over the break?

    1. MoSalalalalalalalalah
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      Just ringing Pep.

      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 3 Years
        just now

        No point asking Pep, you'll never get a straight answer.

    2. ratski
      • 12 Years
      10 mins ago

      We all includinh myself feel he's a must for SHU but realistically if he is returning from injury surely he doesn't play a major part in that game.
      That's assuming he was actually injured of course !

    3. mrelpea
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      I was hoping to hold him to avoid losing transfers, but injuries had the suspensions to palmer/Sterling have forced my hand. The longer this goes on, the more I think he’ll sit out GW20 too

      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Sold Haaland for Solanke couple of weeks ago and was going to roll the FT this week to have 2FT next week to get him back. But maybe it's better to use the FT GW19 and roll GW20. That way there's 2FT GW21 when AFCON/Asia Cup hits.

  5. MoSalalalalalalalalah
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Transfer out which?
    A) Colwill
    B) Cash
    C) Taylor

    1. mrelpea
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

  6. ratski
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Dub, (areola)
    Tsim, porro, gab, (lacelles, gusto)
    Son, saka, Salah, Palmer, Bowen
    Alvarez, Watkins (archer)

    Not a good gw, hoping luck improves. Thinking (A) is my move but this will mean a hit with Salah out next week if haaland fit
    A. Tsim to taa.
    B. Tsim to Konsa or similar and get haaland next week for Alvarez no hit
    C. Roll although not sure it's an option with what I have

  7. VardysParty
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    I have Sterling and Palmer with Bowen and Semenyo coming on for them from the bench as suspended.

    A) Save FT for getting Haaland in once fit
    B) Sterling to Richarlison

    1. MoSalalalalalalalalah
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Depends on how necessary you feel Haaland is. Having Sterling at this stage is far from idea. Chelsea midfield double-up is also not great.

      1. VardysParty
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Would want Haaland if fit for Sheffield and he’s Salah funds (which is why I was planning for 2 FTs). But I’m thinking getti by Richarlison would make up for the -4 I’d have to take to do that with 1 FT.

    2. mrelpea
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      A makes sense, but I think you’ll want Richy longer term when Son’s off. So it’s B for me and worry about Haaland as and when we cross that bridge

      1. VardysParty
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thanks. Alternatively could get Saka in now and then Richarlison for Salah/Son when off to internationals.

  8. Thanos
    • 2 Years
    1 hour ago

    Play 1:

    1. Diaby (also have Watkins)
    2. Konsa
    3. Udogie

    1. Sprinterdude
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      United haven't scored a goal for 4 games so wouldn't be against starting Konsa not sure if Diaby will start but likely to come on if not

      1. Sprinterdude
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Haven't scored a goal last 3 prem games and only 1 goal in their last 5 games

  9. KanuLenoMeeMoCash
    • 3 Years
    54 mins ago

    Fair to say most won't be getting haaland this game week given the mixed messages about him coming back and no presser beforehand?

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      just now

      raises hand

  10. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    48 mins ago

    Any betting line on Haaland being ready for Wedensday?
    Looking like I wont be bringing him back till Salah/Son break

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Not worth looking for news till 26th. Clubs will have a day off tomorrow.

  11. The 12th Man
    • 10 Years
    43 mins ago

    1FT 2.0m itb
    Martinez
    TAA,Porro,Udogie,Zinchenko
    Salah,Son,Saka,Groß
    Solanki,Watkins

    Areola,Semenyo,Cash*, Palmer*

    A) Save and prepare for a potential Salah > Haaland switch for free.
    B) Cash > ? For bench cover for any no shows this week.

    1. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      I think you could be ok to save and Cash does have good fixtures after his ban.

  12. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    34 mins ago

    G2G here? Worried Zinchenko could be benched should I start Colwill?

    Leno
    TAA Porro Zinchenko
    Salah Saka Son Gordon
    Watkins Solanke Darwin

    Turner Colwill Kabore Palmer

    1. The 12th Man
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Rotation nightmare at xmas, if you think zinchenko gets benched then play Colwill.

  13. donbagino
    • 3 Years
    30 mins ago

    Best replacement for Tsimi? I have Porro and Gabriel. Stones, Zinch, Gomez, Senesi? Other?

  14. The Mighty Whites
    • 8 Years
    just now

    1FT, £8.3 ITB, thoughts?

    Areola - Dubravka
    Porro - Gabriel - Tsimikas - Konsa - Kilman
    Salah - Son - Saka - Gordon - Palmer
    Watkins - Alvarez - Archer

