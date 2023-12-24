Chelsea head to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Christmas Eve, as Gameweek 18 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) comes to a close at Molineux.

Gary O’Neil’s side were comfortably beaten 3-0 by West Ham United last time out, while the Blues beat Sheffield United 2-0 in Gameweek 17 and have since progressed to the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

Kick-off is at 1pm GMT.

Mauricio Pochettino makes three changes to his starting XI.

Malo Gusto replaces Benoit Badiashile at the back, while Lesley Ugochukwu is handed a rare start in midfield, with regulars Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez both missing out.

Further forward, Armando Broja comes into the attack so Mykhailo Mudryk has to settle for a place on the bench.

The change should see Nicolas Jackson play off the left, with Cole Palmer in behind Broja through the middle.

Christopher Nkunku is named among the substitutes, meanwhile.

As for Wolves, Jose Sa is fit again after a shoulder injury and starts in goal, while Rayan Ait-Nouri comes in for Jean-Ricner Bellegarde.

GAMEWEEK 18 LINE-UPS

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Dawson, Kilman, Toti, Semedo, Lemina, J Gomes, Ait-Nouri, Sarabia, Hwang, Cunha

Subs: Bentley, Doherty, S Bueno, H Bueno, Kalajdzic, Doyle, Barnett, Chirewa, Hesketh

Chelsea XI: Petrovic, Gusto, Disasi, T Silva, Colwill, Ugochukwu, Gallagher, Sterling, Palmer, Jackson, Broja

Subs: Bettinelli, Bergstrom, Badiashile, Mudryk, Madueke, Nkunku, Maatsen, Lavia, Matos

