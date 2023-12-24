614
  1. Ze_Austin
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    Hold on. Someone active here has Sterling and Palmer...

    1. Fpl_Juggernaut
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      That's me 🙂

  2. fedolefan
    • 9 Years
    13 mins ago

    How long left in the game? Get panic attacks when Google shows the minutes played as 90+6 or whatever. Always know something terrible is coming.

    1. BeaversWithAttitude
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      It's done!

  3. SirMattBugsby
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    I've got Lascelles, Tsimikas, Sterling and Palmer. Archer, Kabore and Andersen on the bench. Wow.

  4. Thanos
    • 2 Years
    12 mins ago

    So is that both Palmer and Sterling both suspended for next match?

    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yes

      1. Thanos
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Thanks

      2. RICICLE
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Damn, thankfully have 2FT’s

  5. Top Lad Dakes.
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    Wwyd here… 2FT 5.9m ITB

    Dubravka (Areola)
    Trent Saliba Udogie (Branthwaite Kabore)
    Salah Son Saka Gordon (Palmer**)
    Isak Solanke Archer

    Thinking Isak and Archer have to go… but for who, Chris Kamara?

    1. FFS ManU
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      Ha ha.

      Remember that you will need to replace Salah and Son by GW21.

    2. Orion
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      Why Archer? Great enabler

    3. BeaversWithAttitude
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Haha. Love Kammy! x

  6. Differentiator
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    Chelsea are an embarrassment to Todd Boehly

    1. Boss Hogg
      • 14 Years
      7 mins ago

      Other way round

      1. Differentiator
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        XD I'm just rolling in happiness at Chelsea

    2. ZimZalabim
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Todd Boehly is an embarrassment to football

      1. JBG
        • 5 Years
        just now

        This, I don't like Chelsea. But Boehly is not a good owner. "Throw money around carelessly" is not a good plan in football.

  7. mrtapio
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    Is it safe to bring in Gabriel for Tsimikas? I have 2ft and 0.5m ITB.
    I could also bring in Zinchenko if I could find 0.1m somewhere (Kaboré or Soucek "downgrade").

  8. Ze_Austin
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    Hwang with a Jackson impression to end the game

  9. ivanthemerciless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    12 mins ago

    Isn’t that two games in a row Sterling has been booked for diving?

    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      That is his "hidden" talent tbf.

  10. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    Hwang showing his 79 pace at the end of the game

    1. nerd_is_the_werd
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Hwang rated 81 pace on FIFA 24.
      Felt like 79 being behind Thiago Silva.

    2. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      He had played 115 minutes.

  11. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    Good afternoon all!! So with Palmer suspended who would you start???

    A- Cunha(Brentford away)
    Or
    B- Senesi(Fulham home)
    Or
    C- Do Palmer to Richarlison and bench the above

    Cheers everyone!!

    1. FFS ManU
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      C

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Cheers mate!! Seems a more exciting move!!

  12. Boss Hogg
    • 14 Years
    9 mins ago

    Any chance that Richarlison matches Son over the next 2 weeks?

    1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Definitely!! I think he could outscore him personally

    2. PompeyUpNorth!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Went off injured didn’t he?

      1. Boss Hogg
        • 14 Years
        just now

        That’s a worry, but Ange seemed to hint that he was ok.

  13. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    9 mins ago

    Wolves on the same number of points as Chelsea now with 22

    1. WVA
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Chelsea have been a calamity for some time now

  14. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 11 Years
    9 mins ago

    3 points from Hwang and Palmer and Palmer suspended. Couldn't have gone worse.

  15. romperstomper
    • 14 Years
    8 mins ago

    Hoping to bring in Haaland in 20 by selling Trips (rolling 19)

    Is it crazy to sell trips? Newcastle have been really struggling

    1. WVA
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      You'll want him when Salah and Son go

    2. romperstomper
      • 14 Years
      4 mins ago

      Fair but I can get him back when I sell Salah to Diaz and Son to Richardson

      1. WVA
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        You won't have enough free transfers

  16. Thanos
    • 2 Years
    7 mins ago

    Don’t have any Arsenal attacker so thinking

    Palmer -> Odegard for free

    1. Yes
    2. No

    Other mids are: Salah, Son, Gordon, Diaby

  17. boc610
    • 11 Years
    7 mins ago

    merry xmas to the 67k+ new palmer owners

    1. PompeyUpNorth!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Ha ha

    2. Randaxus
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      The craziest thing is that he is still a very good option because I got him at 5.3M, that is still really good value.

  18. FPL DONKEY
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    I missed the deadline this week and somehow got 63 with 8.5m sitting in the bank

    1. PompeyUpNorth!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Why would you even admit that?

    2. WVA
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      The game is all luck, really doesn't matter what you do

      1. JBG
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Not if you use a magic 8 ball. Can predict everything.

        Or a if you call a 90s psychic TV woman.

  19. PompeyUpNorth!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    7 mins ago

    Sterling n Palmer bans have screwed my plans a bit. Any ideas prior to WC in 20?
    A. Walker to Trent 1 week punt
    B. Any other ideas please?
    6.1 ITB
    Pickford (Kelleher)

    Gabriel Trippier Colwill Walker (Kabore )

    Salah Son Marti (Palmer Sterling)

    Solanke Watkins Archer

    Cheers!

    1. FFS ManU
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Sterling to Richarlison?

  20. Derbz87
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    Was just looking at the table and Man Utd have scored the same amount as Burnley, Luton and Palace. Only Sheff Utd scored less. 18 goals in 18 games lol

  21. Crouching Tiger
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    Hmm.. time to trigger wildcard, finally.

  22. WVA
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Archer first on my bench this week and doesn't come in, I will start him next game week now Palmer is suspended and he will blank.

    Martinez
    TAA Trippier Gabriel
    Salah Son Saka Bowen
    Watkins Solanke Archer
    Turner Udogie Taylor Palmer*

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Sounds like most of FFS if they don't sell Archer.

  23. boc610
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    chelsea have won 6 games out of 18 , now lost 8, that is hard to believe. sacking tuchel -got them two three finals, won a champions league , is looking dumber every day

    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Sacking Tuchel was the dumbest decision Boehly did, since paying 100mill for Mudryk.

    2. WVA
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Look at their league record second half of last season!

  24. footballfreak
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Do we get press conferences before next gw?

    1. Merlin the Wraith
      • 7 Years
      just now

      On Christmas Day?.... FPL Virgin might demand it lol!

  25. La Roja
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Save FT here?

    Dubravka
    Trent Porro Gabriel
    Salah Son Martinelli Gordon
    Alvarez Solanke Watkins

    Areola Palmer* Mitchell Taylor

    1FT & loads ITB

