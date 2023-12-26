The Premier League action on Boxing Day continues with two matches that kick off simultaneously at 15:00 GMT.

Bournemouth take on Fulham, while Luton Town are the visitors to Bramall Lane for a clash against Sheffield United.

Andoni Iraola makes two changes to his starting XI, with Alex Scott and Justin Kluivert coming in for Lewis Cook and Philip Billing.

Dominke Solanke, the most transferred in player of Gameweek 19, leads the Bournemouth line.

There are also two alterations for the visitors. Kenny Tete and Bobby De Cordova-Reid start with Timothy Castagne and Harry Wilson dropping to the bench.

Willian misses out for the third successive Gameweek, however, having failed to overcome a hamstring issue.

In the other 3pm kick-off, Chris Wilder makes four changes from the side that started Friday’s 1-1 draw at Villa Park.

Anel Ahmedhodzic, Gustavo Hamer, James McAtee and Oli McBurnie are recalled, with Jayden Bogle, Yasser Larouci, Oliver Norwood and Anis Ben Slimane making way.

As for Luton, Ryan Giles comes in for Issa Kabore, who is not involved.

GAMEWEEK 19 LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Neto, Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Ouattara, Scott, Christie, Semenyo, Kluivert, Tavernier, Solanke

Subs: Travers, Mepham, Brooks, Rothwell, Sinisterra, Moore, Billing, Aarons, Greenwood

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Tosin, Bassey, Robinson, Palhinha, Cairney, De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Iwobi, Muniz

Subs: Rodak, Reed, Wilson, Ballo-Toure, Castagne, Lukic, Vinicius, Diop, Harris

Sheffield United XI: Foderingham, Baldock, Ahmedhodzic, Trusty, Robinson, Souza, Hamer, Brooks, McAtee, Archer, McBurnie

Subs: Davies, Lowe, Brewster, Norwood, Osborn, Slimane, Osula, Norrington-Davies, Seriki

Luton Town XI: Kaminski, Mengi, Osho, Bell, Giles, Lokonga, Barkley, Doughty, Townsend, Brown, Adebayo

Subs: Shea, Andersen, Ogbene, Berry, Morris, Woodrow, Chong, Mpanzu, Krul

