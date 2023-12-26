515
515 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 55 mins ago

    Just noticed Archer with an assist! How can I sell him to Haaland?!

    Open Controls
    1. Hakuna 10 Matata
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 50 mins ago

      OMG - he get an assist for that???

      Open Controls
      1. FATHERLESS SON
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 47 mins ago

        I know joke, so many assists that were actually assists more than that not given this season 😆

        It’s a joke, they should just go with proper Opta assists

        Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 34 mins ago

        Haha just seen it. Probably should have scored though

        Open Controls
  2. _Freddo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    4 hours, 54 mins ago

    No bonus for Solanke?

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 53 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
  3. R.C
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 54 mins ago

    Only Erling Haaland (14) has scored more goals than Dominic Solanke (12) in the Premier League this season.

    Open Controls
    1. Well you know, Triffic
      • 13 Years
      4 hours, 53 mins ago

      Solanke to Haaland transfer plans in tatters.

      Open Controls
      1. Utopsis
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 47 mins ago

        Sticking with it

        Open Controls
  4. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    4 hours, 52 mins ago

    My prime stream seems to have a 2 minute lag. So poor.

    Open Controls
  5. Randaxus
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 50 mins ago

    The EO is week is stupid, everyone has the same team, I don't know if I have ever seen a more template week.

    Open Controls
    1. Jon Snow
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 49 mins ago

      My biggest gripe with FPL, multiple players in my team that I can't cheer on because the eo is over 100% is boring af

      Open Controls
      1. Fitzy.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        4 hours, 45 mins ago

        Who are your multiple players with over 100% EO?

        Open Controls
        1. Randaxus
          • 2 Years
          4 hours, 39 mins ago

          Watkins Solanke Saka and Son all over 70% EO, for example if Watkins score we get almost no points because he has 89% EO, I am really hoping that we start picking different players soon.

          Open Controls
    2. Bushwhacker
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 43 mins ago

      Nkunku (c)

      Open Controls
  6. Jon Snow
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 50 mins ago

    As a very risk averse FPL player, TAA (C) has me bricking it

    Open Controls
    1. FATHERLESS SON
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 49 mins ago

      I’m on Salah (C) eek!

      Open Controls
    2. Randaxus
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 49 mins ago

      Salah is heavily captained, this could go very wrong haha.

      Open Controls
    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 48 mins ago

      Nice shout
      Think it would be a surprise if TAA doesn’t score double digit points here

      Open Controls
  7. FATHERLESS SON
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 50 mins ago

    Buying Solanke and Trent 5 weeks ago has saved my season

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 47 mins ago

      Got Trent gw10 and Solanke for Luton

      Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 47 mins ago

      GW14: 457,129
      GW19: 534,199 (TBD)

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 46 mins ago

        https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/1121440/transfers

        Open Controls
      2. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 45 mins ago

        Why on Earth do you come on here to lie for clout every day. I'd probably get on with you if you didn't have an obsession with lying lol.

        Open Controls
  8. fedolefan
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 45 mins ago

    Just hate my team right now. The differentials are absolute chokers like Gordon/Leno and rest is just template Mo Trent Saka Son etc

    Open Controls
  9. BrockLanders
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 44 mins ago

    King Neto with a 9 pointer!! YAAAAAAAAASSSSSSSS

    Open Controls
    1. BrockLanders
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 43 mins ago

      3.3% ownership too. Lovely

      Open Controls
    2. JBG
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 42 mins ago

      Of all the teams and GKs to have the most CS last 7-8 matches. (Think it's Neto and Bournemouth at least).

      Open Controls
  10. Utopsis
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 42 mins ago

    GW19 fixtures are exactly identical to GW24 fixtures, other that home/away swap. Wierd quirk with scheduling?

    Open Controls
    1. BC1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      4 hours, 35 mins ago

      And GW's 18 & 23

      Open Controls
      1. Utopsis
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 37 mins ago

        Hmm not so uncommon then - somehow I thought scheduling games was more involved than setting up 19 weeks and then replicating

        Open Controls
        1. how now brown cow
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 35 mins ago

          That's exactly how it's always been.

          Open Controls
          1. Utopsis
            • 3 Years
            3 hours, 30 mins ago

            Should've been more attentive!

            Open Controls
  11. wulfrunian
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 39 mins ago

    Unfortunately i benched Kluivert for Gabriel.

    Open Controls
  12. snow pea in repose
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 38 mins ago

    The pre-game show keeps mentioning how poor BUR have been at home this season. Anyone else getting a weird vibe about the outcome of this game? (starting Mo and Trent)

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.