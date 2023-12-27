Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from three of Tuesday’s matches get the Gameweek 19 Scout Notes underway.

The focus here is on Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth v Fulham and Sheffield United v Luton Town.

NEWCASTLE’S SLUMP

Newcastle’s form is becoming a worry, having lost four of their past five top-flight matches.

Previously so strong at St James’ Park, they suffered a rare home defeat on Tuesday, with Nottingham Forest’s surprise 3-1 win inspired by former Magpie Chris Wood (£4.9m).

Speaking post-match, Kieran Trippier (£6.9m) and Eddie Howe both suggested fighting on a few fronts has taken its toll.

“We know we can do better. The standards we have set throughout the last 18 months, we have come away from them a little bit in the last few games. My standards have dropped and my own performances have been nowhere near recently. I won’t shy away from it. I have had a lot of setbacks in my career and this is just another one where I need to keep going and keep believing. I have always got that belief to bounce back. “It is a lot of games and being in Europe has been a challenge for the club. The majority of the players are not used to playing in the Champions League and it’s been a challenge for the team. We’ve had a lot of injuries, the lads have given everything and worked hard for each other, but we have to start the second half of the season strong. Teams always go through moments and we are going through one now, but football changes quickly and for sure this team will bounce back.” – Kieran Trippier

“The difficulty for the players that have played the majority of the minutes in recent weeks has been they just haven’t been on the grass. They have been in between games, of course, resting and then building up for another game three days later, and possibly we’ve suffered from not having that training ground time. That’s the schedule, we knew that that was going to be the case, but I just think that our inability to rotate the team has maybe caught up with us in that respect.” – Eddie Howe

Before Chris Wood’s hat-trick, Alexander Isak (£7.6m) had put Newcastle in front from the penalty spot. He’s now scored eight Premier League goals this season, more than any other team-mate.

However, it was a largely quiet afternoon for Anthony Gordon (£6.2m), who recorded his first home blank of the campaign. He saw a shot blocked in the first half but was later booked for a poor tackle.

ELANGA TORMENTS BURN

The return of Sven Botman (£4.5m) to Newcastle’s starting XI provided Eddie Howe with arguably his first-choice back four, but the Magpies were continually exposed by Forest, who were a threat on the break throughout.

Straight away, you could see what Nuno Espirito Santo wanted to do, with the idea to use Anthony Elanga (£5.0m) and Callum Hudson-Odoi’s (£4.7m) pace out wide.

Dan Burn (£4.4m), in particular, struggled to defend those situations v Elanga, forcing his withdrawal for Tino Livramento (£4.4m) on 54 minutes.

As for Jamaal Lascelles (£4.2m), who missed out here, Howe doesn’t think the injury to the defender is “long term” but it is likely to be enough to rule him out of Gameweek 20.

“Of course, we’ve suffered the injuries that we have and those players who aren’t available, I don’t think there is anyone coming back in the next few days.” – Eddie Howe

WOOD HITS HAT-TRICK

Forest got into some great positions at St James’ Park, with Elanga the driving force with a double assist.

He’s now been directly involved in nine goals in 19 league appearances this season and has beaten Wood for shots (eight) and chances created (three) across Nuno’s two matches so far.

However, the ‘big chances’ are falling to Wood, with the New Zealander playing a key role under his new manager.

After scoring one and making another in Gameweek 18, he netted a remarkable hat-trick upon his return to Newcastle, showing real composure in the final-third.

On whether Wood can be a prolific striker, Nuno said:

“I really believe so. He scored last week and today he did it again. It is about the team helping. It is not only him. It is how we want to do things and how we can create the chances for him. But I am very happy with him now. “Against Bournemouth he did amazing work and worked really hard for the team. Everyone knows Chris Wood because he has been in the game a while now, but the way he did it today… how he scored, how we was in the right moments. The second goal is beautiful, the one-v-one, then the composure to just flick the ball over the goalkeeper. Thank you for the job today, Chris. I really hope he does it again because the talent is there.” – Nuno Espirito Santo on Chris Wood

Also, a quick word on Morgan Gibbs-White (£5.7m).

He failed to return in Gameweek 19 but impressed in a central role, from where he was able to pull the strings. He attempted three shots and created four chances, with Nuno praising his efforts post-match.

“He’s playing very good and I think he can lead the team. I had a lot of time to work with Morgan [at Wolves]. He was very young and has progressed. Morgan is a different player. Credit to Steve Cooper to get him to this level. He is playing really, really well.” – Nuno Espirito Santo

BOURNEMOUTH FLYING

Bournemouth are the Premier League’s form team, having won their last four games in a row. They are also unbeaten in seven, a period which has seen them score at least two goals in every match.

Equally solid at the back, they are thriving under Andoni Iraola and fully deserved their 3-0 win over Fulham.

Tough games against Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool are up next, but given the way the Cherries are playing, neither will hold any fear.

“There are a lot of small things that are clicking. We know each other much better. Everyone is pushing. There is strong competition for minutes. It’s becoming tough for me to make the starting XI’s, but it’s good for the team.” – Andoni Iraola

Here, Dominic Solanke (£7.0m) continued his fine run of form, converting a penalty after Antoine Semenyo (£4.6m) was fouled in the box. Remarkably, it was Bournemouth’s first penalty in 609 days and takes Solanke up to 12 goals in the Premier League this season – only Erling Haaland (£13.9m), on 14, has more.

Elsewhere, a lot of the Cherries attacks went through Justin Kluivert (£4.6m), who impressed from the flank and opened the scoring after a superb Alex Scott (£4.9m) run.

As for Fulham, their awful record on the road continues.

They are now without a win in their past nine away league games and have lost their last four in a row, going down 3-1 at Aston Villa, 4-3 at Liverpool and 3-0 at both Newcastle and Bournemouth.

In the absence of Raul Jimenez (£5.2m) and Willian (£5.3m), it’s also three games without a goal after winning back-to-back matches 5-0 before that.

“It is not a coincidence that we have struggled since losing two of our best players in our attacking line. That is a reality. Of course, I’m not here to find excuses to talk about, but Raul [Jimenez] was in a very good moment, was scoring goals and really helping the team. And Willian, as you know, is a key player for us in the way we want to create and the way we want to build our attacking moments.” – Marco Silva

ANOTHER WIN FOR LUTON

Luton have now recorded back-to-back wins, with their latest triumph at Bramall Lane gifted to them by a goalkeeping error and two own goals.

Alfie Doughty (£4.4m), who was deployed on the right, scored his first Premier League goal to put the Hatters ahead, firing a low effort that went between Wes Foderingham’s (£4.5m) legs.

Substitute Carlton Morris (£5.1m) then orchestrated the turn-around, which saw Jack Robinson (£4.4m) and Anis Ben Slimane (£4.7m) put the ball into their own net.

It’s the second time in the space of a few days Sheffield United have dropped points after conceding late on, which is a worry for Chris Wilder.

It doesn’t get any easier either, with an away trip to Manchester City up next. They’ll have to do without Ahmed Ahmedhodzic (£4.3m) and Gustavo Hamer (£5.0m) too, both of whom are suspended having received their fifth yellow cards of the campaign on Tuesday.

Cameron Archer (£4.6m) did at least step up for those who started him, providing an assist, making it 13 points in the last two Gameweeks.