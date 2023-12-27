225
  1. Gudjohnsen
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Is Haaland in the squad?

    Need a cameo apperance fron him.

    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Doesn’t start for 4 hours. Team sheets out in 3.

  2. Levertop
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Hello guys, my team for Gameweek 20 listed below + 1 FT + 2.0 mill ITB.

      Leno-Areola
      Taylor-Andersen-Alexander Arnold-Lascelles-Trippier
      Odegaard-Salah-Bowen-HeeChan-Diaby
      Watkins-Wissa-Alvarez

      I am thinking of just waiting to GW 21 when I will have 2FT and then go: Salah,Wisa OUT, Haaland+X IN?

      What do you think?

      And about that "X", who would you preffer:

      A) Gross
      B) Douglas Luiz
      C) Bailey
      D) Bernardo
      E) Richarlison (but might not have money).

    • Oscar Slater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Imagine our bank balances in GW21 if Haaland's injury lingers on.

      1. Gizzachance
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Even if he’s fit, Salah and son will release lot of funds! Will be interesting to see who people sell/buy etc

      2. Firminooooo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        I will buy myself a new car.

    • Sharkytect
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Oh dear. I was experimenting with team transfers as I'm on a wildcard and accidentally pressed "confirm". So have just lost all that value on Son and Salah. I was planning to keep son for this week, and can't afford him back now!

      Absolute rookie

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Not your fault. The official FPL website has been appallingly designed from a UX perspective.

        1. Sharkytect
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Cheers. Appreciate it although it did give me the "confirm transfers?" opportunity so I have to take the blame!

      2. Jordan.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        much sympathy,hazards of w/c tinkering,done it myself over the seasons,long odds you ever do it again

        1. Sharkytect
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          Genuinely appreciate the sympathetic response!

          Yeah I've been playing this game for 17 years and never done this before. Won't happen again

      3. HashAttack
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        At least it's done - are you getting Haaland now

        I drop 0.9m if i sell both, but WC seems wasted if I hold onto them

        1. Sharkytect
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          Well he is now in my draft, yeah. Will see if he plays tonight. Even if he doesn't play I think I will keep him I'm unless pep confirms a long term injury. I don't want to plan a transfer in a few weeks away

          1. HashAttack
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 11 mins ago

            Seems like a lot of wishful thinking with Haaland - He has to be on the bench tonight to convince me that he is anywhere near ready to play

      4. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Not lost unless you buy them back.

        1. Sharkytect
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          It's looking like I won't buy son back now. Could be a blessing in disguise. I was planning to keep him for the Bournemouth game, but is that such a good fixture anymore?

      5. Gizzachance
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Just have to plod on mate, no one knows what he’s gonna do,you only lost him for a week, others will be doing similar moves following week
        I took Watkins out for his 20+ pter, an 11 pter!
        Mistakes are made by all
        Fpl eh !

      6. Firminooooo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        I would sell them on WC anyway. I even sold Son to Richarlison this GW to get in TAA.

      7. Hotdogs for Tea
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Get Richarlison instead I suppose

        I sold Salah and will hold Son this week

        1. Sharkytect
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          13 mins ago

          Yeah richarlison is the move.

      8. BobbyDoesNotLook
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        Not deserved mate! Hope that early Son out does not cost you too much.

    • FHRITP
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Who are Liverpools current starting defenders other than TAA and Virgil??

        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          I don't play for Liverpool.

        2. Dynamic Duos
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          Gomez and Quansah

        3. Jordan.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          gomez/quansah/konate,none nailed it seems

        4. Hurnt
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          Quansah Konate and Gomez

        5. Gizzachance
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Gomez konate

          1. FHRITP
              35 mins ago

              Quansah is the cheapest, but equally I assume the least nailed based on the replies?

              1. Gizzachance
                • 9 Years
                33 mins ago

                Probably yes, could be a transfer waiting to happen?

                1. FHRITP
                    just now

                    I guess I dont really need to save the cash to be honest. Seems a 4 mil liverpool defender is a bargain but probably not worth the rotation headache when i dont need the funds anyway

            • bench boost for every gamew…
              • 6 Years
              16 mins ago

              Gomez plays the next, then it's a matter of time before Robbo is back. Late January which means maybe Gomez vs Bou.
              Konate first choice but Klopp can't risk him in all games, so Quansah will start some games. If you can rotate Quansah as your fifth and you don't want triple Liverpool you get the easy ones.

          2. flippetyflop
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 24 mins ago

            Hey people - I have a little dilemma and I'm not sure how to solve it.
            What should my moves be over the next few weeks?

            1 FT 3.7 in the bank
            Raya Areola
            Saliba TAA Trippier Lascelles Baldock
            Palmer Son Salah Chan Bowen
            Nunez Solanke Osula

            Due to me having 3 away in GW21 (Son Salah Chan)
            Trippier out of form and terrible fixtures
            Lascelles being injured and presumably not first choice now Schar and Botman are back
            Baldock and Osula useless

            I'm thinking
            GW20: Save
            GW21: Son Salah and Chan to Saka Odegaard and Eze for a -4 to give myself 11 players.
            GW22 - Nunez to Haaland

            1. Gizzachance
              • 9 Years
              31 mins ago

              Lascelles baldock osula problems
              Nunez not great, even though he just got return

          3. Bobby Digital
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 23 mins ago

            Trippier or Gordon first sub? Both are on bench duty.

            Open Controls
            1. Gizzachance
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 7 mins ago

              Gordon

          4. Gizzachance
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 21 mins ago

            ? Haaland in for gw 20, be a -4
            Salah Solanke to make way, Solanke 4 goals since I got him ,archer to Haaland , leaves me 5.2 for salah replacement! due to getting taa.
            Take a gamble, wait till gw 21?
            Cheers

            1. Bobby Digital
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 6 mins ago

              Something without a hit would be mine move

              1. Gizzachance
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 5 mins ago

                Cheers mate

          5. Jordan.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            1 hour, 19 mins ago

            jeez trippier has got me 3 points in 5 weeks since gw15 purchase and dropped 0.1 coins,not very good kieran

            1. Sprinterdude
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 11 mins ago

              He looked awful yesterday trying to run back and defend at times he was lucky not to get a yc tripping a forest player when they countered past him

              1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 2 mins ago

                Only avoided it because they scored from it if I'm thinking of the right chance

                1. Jordan.
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 13 Years
                  59 mins ago

                  correct nate

                2. JBG
                  • 5 Years
                  58 mins ago

                  Still should have gotten it imo.

                  1. bench boost for every gamew…
                    • 6 Years
                    17 mins ago

                    Strange rule. If the ref blows it's yellow but a goal then it's not.

                    1. BobbyDoesNotLook
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Is it a rule?

          6. waltzingmatildas
            • 13 Years
            1 hour, 18 mins ago

            What do you reckon to this wildcard guys?
            Dubravka Pickford
            TAA Saliba Estu Doughty Gusto
            Richarlison Saka Bowen Foden Palmer
            Haaland Watkins Wood
            3.2 itb

            Open Controls
            1. Not again Shirley
              • 7 Years
              1 min ago

              This season couldn’t get a stranger when Wood is being bought on a wildcard. He’s a great big Lummox but fair play he took his goals well yesterday. Big boots to fill with Awoinwi injured.

          7. Shark Team
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 13 mins ago

            Which one scores more the upcoming gw?
            A) Konsa(BUR) Salah(NEW)
            B) TAA(NEW) Odegaard(ful)

            1. waltzingmatildas
              • 13 Years
              1 hour, 2 mins ago

              A

          8. Oscar Slater
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            So, when Salah & Son swan off next week, Bowen, Saka, Ode, Neto and Gordon will be the midfield of choice for PPG disciples with Gross on standby. Strange times.

            1. FPLMACKEM
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              18 mins ago

              I'm strongly considering Gross.

          9. Shark Team
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            Play Trent(NEW) over who of those?
            A) Konsa (BUR)
            B) Gabriel (ful)
            C) Porro (BOU)

            1. FPLMACKEM
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              19 mins ago

              Probably bench Gabriel.

          10. FPLMACKEM
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            Salah and Son.

            What are people doing with these two from gw21? With value tied up will you sell both or just one?

            1. Jet5605
              • 9 Years
              50 mins ago

              I'm keeping money to bring Salah back but will probably risk going without Son if Maddi is back and Rich continues to play up top

              1. FPLMACKEM
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                27 mins ago

                I've got 0.6 tied up in Salah and 0.8 tied up in Son. I'm probably going to sell Salah as I'll probably be able to buy him back for what I sell him for. I think he will drop by 0.3.

                1. JohnnyRev7
                  • 13 Years
                  22 mins ago

                  Isn't your maths wrong?

                  You'll lose 0.6 TV but gain 0.3 real money, and then 0.8 and 0.4.

                  TV doesn't buy players.

                  1. FPLMACKEM
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    20 mins ago

                    If I sold Salah now I'd get 13m. If he drops by 0.3 I'd be able to buy him back for 13m.

                  2. Guru Mediation
                    • 8 Years
                    10 mins ago

                    You're correct, most players don't understand the difference between cash and equity re FPL. Capitalising the gains you've made in a player doesn't mean you're taking a loss to buy him back later at whatever his current cost is.

                    When it comes to buying/keeping a player the decision should be based on their points/price and whether you believe
                    he's a captaincy option re high price assets. And not whether you've "got value tied up in them" which is a misunderstood

            2. Wobbles
              • 2 Years
              42 mins ago

              Will probably keep 1 of them, Salah most likely as I bought him at 12.5

              1. FPLMACKEM
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                5 mins ago

                This is my thinking with Son. I have more value tied up in him than Salah. So I will most likely keep him.

            3. Gizzachance
              • 9 Years
              24 mins ago

              With them being two of the most expensive players, will people hold? Personally I wouldn’t , will try an find a way to bring them in
              Decisions eh !

              1. FPLMACKEM
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                13 mins ago

                Holding both is just not viable and will damage points potential.The difficult part will be deciding who to drop when both are back.

                1. Gizzachance
                  • 9 Years
                  12 mins ago

                  Agreed

            4. Yank Revolution
              • 12 Years
              2 mins ago

              Selling - cant have expensive players like that eating funds and riding the bench for 3 to 4 weeks.

          11. Iceball
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            54 mins ago

            Would you keep Alvarez next 4-6 weeks since probable DGW coming up? Or rather keep Watkins?

            1. Ze_Austin
              • 5 Years
              42 mins ago

              Alvarez is unlikely to be nailed with KDB fit

              1. Keventry City
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 14 Years
                13 mins ago

                I've heard KDB now has a thigh injury so don't count on him being back yet

              2. bench boost for every gamew…
                • 6 Years
                1 min ago

                Firstly, Kdb have not been matchfit for eight months. I would be surprised if he's a starter before mid February.
                Secondly, Haaland has had or still have a injury. That, with UCL starting from February, will mean chaos.
                We want Kdb fit, and what we will get once he is, is chaos.
                Haaland will be wrapped up in cotton, since Alvarez have shown he could play, Kdb takes or eat into the ten role Alvarez have. Foden, Grealish, Doku, Bilva. Mess again. Lots of FPL managers trying to guess which player (including Haaland) gets a rest, his minutes can be reduced a lot more than it has been up into gw15
                We can have s situation in February where the injury to Haaland, the ever presence of Alvarez and the gradual incorporation of Kdb will give more headaches than we think.

            2. FPL Brains
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 12 Years
              35 mins ago

              I'll probs get rid of him, especially if he doesn't get anything tonight.

          12. Uncle John from Jamaica
            • 11 Years
            51 mins ago

            Current midfield includes Son ,Salah,Bowen, Saka and Hwang. There of these I’m going to have to sell in the next two weeks.

            Find it very hard to get excited about any of the other midfield options?

            Has anyone else got a midfielder They are looking forward to bringing in? Very non inspiring options.

            1. Ze_Austin
              • 5 Years
              42 mins ago

              Richarlison has four goals from three starts since his surgery. I'm excited

              The others are a bit meh, yeah

              1. Ze_Austin
                • 5 Years
                29 mins ago

                Maybe Foden with those fixtures, but it seems the explosive Foden has been reined in by Pep

            2. FPL Brains
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 12 Years
              38 mins ago

              Odegaard

            3. FPL Brains
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 12 Years
              38 mins ago

              Garnacho

              1. Gizzachance
                • 9 Years
                36 mins ago

                Bandwagon transfer

                1. Dr-Jimmy
                  • 2 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  Bandwagon = in form player?

                  I agree about knee jerk transfers but there are clearly very capable players hitting form. It's what spices up this "game"

                  I've caught and rode the wave with a few players and currently sitting top of my mini league, so sometimes it works

                  1. Gizzachance
                    • 9 Years
                    1 min ago

                    In form basically one game?
                    Yep can work with decent player in decent team
                    Had 8 pter gw 13, rest pretty much 2 pters, just gotta get certain players at right time

            4. Gizzachance
              • 9 Years
              35 mins ago

              Rich , kulu , Gordon, palmer etc

            5. Ginkapo FPL
              • 12 Years
              34 mins ago

              Richarlison, Odegaard, Doku, Elanga, Kudos, Bruno Fernandes,

            6. F4L
              • 9 Years
              33 mins ago

              palmer, odegaard, jota, foden, havertz, johnson. maddison meant to be back soon

          13. Jet5605
            • 9 Years
            43 mins ago

            Romero out for up to 5 weeks. Surely Porro's FPL prospects are limited to attacking returns now?

            1. Ze_Austin
              • 5 Years
              34 mins ago

              1 CS in his last 9 matches. Porro isn't in my team because of the clean sheets he was racking up with Romero around

              1. Jet5605
                • 9 Years
                25 mins ago

                Yeah but the chances of a CS are even worse now as Romero is one of their better defenders

                1. Ze_Austin
                  • 5 Years
                  24 mins ago

                  Not bothered unless something affects his role in the team or his attacking returns, like Estupinan

                  1. Gizzachance
                    • 9 Years
                    23 mins ago

                    No cs

                    1. Ze_Austin
                      • 5 Years
                      18 mins ago

                      Yeah. I didn't get Porro after seeing how they fell apart vs Chelsea, with VdV injured and Romero banned

                      Porro followed that up with 4 assists in his next 5, conceding 10 goals on the way with no CS, all while facing good attacks

                      That was enough of a lesson for me

                      1. Gizzachance
                        • 9 Years
                        16 mins ago

                        4 assists kinda makes up for no cs.
                        Cs hard to get, need the attacking returns to help us out !

            2. Gizzachance
              • 9 Years
              32 mins ago

              Porto had 2, 8, 5,5 o n last 4
              Not to bad

              1. Our Man Charlie
                • 12 Years
                2 mins ago

                and on some set pieces as well

            3. bench boost for every gamew…
              • 6 Years
              1 min ago

              Van de Ven is back, probably gw21.
              Porro is a 5.6 midfielder, attacking, listed as a defender.

          14. Jet5605
            • 9 Years
            42 mins ago

            RMWCT please. Salah & Gordon will become Ode and Richarlison in GW21/22

            Raya - Areola
            TAA - Saliba - Konsa - Braithwaite - Taylor
            Salah - Bowen - Palmer - Gordon - Garnacho
            Haaland - Watkins - Solanke

            1. Eze Really?
              • 9 Years
              1 min ago

              Team balance in midfield questionable

          15. R.C
            • 6 Years
            37 mins ago

            Can Richarlison match Son?

            1. Firminooooo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              9 mins ago

              I think so. Did Son to Richarlison this GW. (Money for TAA)

          16. Greg Frost
            • 13 Years
            27 mins ago

            Hoping Haaland isn't in the squad at all. Nice easy roll transfer then.

            1. walkman666
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              26 mins ago

              Dude your gave me my tummy ache back with this!

            2. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              18 mins ago

              He's starting for me. Would take even a cameo since my first sub is Diego Carlos...

              1. walkman666
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                3 mins ago

                Opposite ish. Starting for me with Garnacho first bench.

              2. AC/DC AFC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                2 mins ago

                He's likely out but could make the bench as a show of force

                Could start and score too

            3. Firminooooo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              3 mins ago

              Taylor first sub.

          17. Feanor
            • 14 Years
            25 mins ago

            I have to bench one of these for attackers for GW20, but Hee Chan will be suspended if he gets a YC tonight. If Nkunku starts tonight and plays close to 90, I might bench him cause he probably won't start another game two days later, especially with Palmer and Sterling coming back in.

            Salah, Son, Saka, Hee Chan, Palmer
            Watkins, Nkunku, Solanke

          18. PlayPercentage
            • 13 Years
            15 mins ago

            Is there a standout favourite to take Salah's spot in the Liverpool side?
            Or might we see rotation between several players?

            1. nolard
              • 9 Years
              11 mins ago

              i think rotation

              but the problem is most others are not playing that position

            2. Ginkapo FPL
              • 12 Years
              9 mins ago

              Trent should take it

            3. bench boost for every gamew…
              • 6 Years
              2 mins ago

              It will depend on tactical and opponents. Eliott is one, Diaz, Gakpo, and Szoboszlai can play there. Jota too.

            4. Nate(U)dog(ie)
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Not a Liverpool fan but wonder if Elliot will be the most likely candidate

          19. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            3 mins ago

            Quote on Digne

            'I think he's going to be injured. Hamstring,' said Unai Emery after the loss at Old Trafford.

            https://twitter.com/BenDinnery/status/1740062765086392779?t=J6kSktBXx5CckxicWhUEGw&s=19

