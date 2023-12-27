895
  1. Smudger’s Dirty Dozen
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Best DEF for under £5m for next 5 GW?
    A Konsa
    B Gusto
    C Pau Torres
    D Branthwaite

    1. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Senesi.

    2. Big Mike
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      B

  2. Warby84
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Hee chan to Foden??

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      idk, my shortlist of Hwang replacements is about 10 names long. No idea how I will decide lol

    2. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Keep him for GW20 if he looks good to start.

    3. Big Mike
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      If you can afford, yes. If not, Garnacho.

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        30 mins ago

        Garnacho is good bench cover for wc, but that's it. If you aren't playing 5 mids.

      2. Warby84
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Not touching united with a barge pole..

  3. Ruinenlust
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Alvarez to get match winning baps?

    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Already added

  4. Bezz82
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    If Lucas Digne is out then is Alex Moreno a good differential?

    1. Flynny
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Yes

    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Yep, he’s a good shout

  5. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Chances of jota starting gw20?

  6. Pep Roulette
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Arsenal double defence good idea?

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      not really

    2. Snake Juice
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      1 defender, 2 attackers imo

      1. FDMS All Starz
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Which 2 attacker?

    3. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      I saw a fair amount were locked into double defence + Saka, so I went double attack.

      1. Pep Roulette
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Who would you get alongside Gabriel

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Brains
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          Odegaard + Saka for me.

          I fancy Arsenal to crack on now they're top for Xmas.

    4. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      No.

    5. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Gabriel and Zinchenko feels decent value
      Good defence and some goal threat from Gabby and assist threat from Zinc

  7. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Have a transfer to burn this week. Thoughts on Saka to Foden?

    1. Pep Roulette
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Why would you lose saka

      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Just not really tearing up any trees and can steal a march on his high ownership by looking elsewhere

      2. Pumpkinhead - I'm ITK …
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        The question is..

        Why wouldn't he?

    2. JBG
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Issue is KDB might be back very soon, so you probably will have to get rid off Foden quickly again.

      1. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Foden won't make way for KDB

        1. Ask Yourself
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          Not necessarily but makes him a rotation risk

        2. JBG
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          I know that, but he will be shoved out to the wings and probably won't be as productive as he is in his current role.

    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Hmm, not a bad shout, but Fulham have looked poor recently

      1. JBG
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Saka not really lighting the world on fire either.

        1. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          True. Would see how he does tomorrow. Just wary that Fulham seem off recently e.g. even losing 2-0 at home to Burnley.

  8. Flynny
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    What to do here please? Foden v Sheffield tempting! Thanks

    Areola (dubravka)
    TAA Porro gabriel (Cash taylor)
    Aalah son saka gordon palmer
    Watkins solanke (archer)

    A.....save ft

    B....Gordon to any mid.....foden / ode / bowen / richi

    C....cash out. Can't see any alternatives worth an ft tho

    1. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      B

    2. sirmorbach
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      I'd do BBowen.

      1. Flynny
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Bowen or foden is tough

        Bowen has the arsenal fixture next and foden has Sheffield

        And I can get Bowen in gw21 when salah goes.....

        1. OptimusBlack
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Bowen has Arsenal this GW dude not next

  9. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Trippier to Gabriel, Gordon to Foden for free a good option?

    1. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Yes

      1. sirmorbach
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Cheers! As for your question below, I am keeping!

        1. OptimusBlack
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Cheers

  10. OptimusBlack
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    What to do if u still have Haaland ? Is he going to play next GW ?
    A- Keep
    B- Sell

    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Getting fed up of him now.

      1. OptimusBlack
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        Yes Me too

    2. BERGKOP
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      B

  11. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Will Cash start next game?

    1. Feanor
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Sell him already

    2. Sprinterdude
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Quite possibly yeah he's rested and fresh

    3. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      I would move on.

  12. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    the captain picks will be wild when Salah and Son are away and if Haaland is still injured. I like it!

    been enjoying no Haaland so far.

    1. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Is he going to play GW 20 ?

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        no idea

    2. JBG
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      I agree, no Haaland has made FPL more interesting and fun, imo.

    3. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Agree, will be excellent!

    4. FATHERLESS SON
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Solanke will become a 200% player

  13. shorey143
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Really tempting to make subs before the obvious price rises…….but you know someone gets injured or sent off tomorrow

    1. Feanor
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      I already did Trippier to VVD

      If someone like Son or Saka gets injured, easy switch to Foden. For a hit, but worth it.

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        i like the VVD punt, I was thinking he is a good pick for someone who doesnt have TAA.

  14. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Thoughts on a bench boost of:

    Leno (ARS)
    Gusto (lut)
    Solanke (tot)
    Moreno (BUR)

    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      42 mins ago

      Could pay off greatly tbf.

    2. Warby84
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Nah

  15. Well you know, Triffic
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Still not sure if i need Trent or not. I get that he is creating alot of chances, but Pool have been quite fortunate to get clean sheets. Next up is Gordon...

    1. Concrete
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      28 mins ago

      Hefty price for an assister

      1. FATHERLESS SON
        • 7 Years
        27 mins ago

        He’s playing like an 8m KdB with clean sheet potential atm

        1. Concrete
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          26 mins ago

          No where near KdB levels

          1. FATHERLESS SON
            • 7 Years
            25 mins ago

            8m KdB 😉

          2. Warby84
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            What’s KDB done this season???

    2. Warby84
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Your comments are hilarious, Lucky?? Honestly, Trent is well worth 8m, get him in….

  16. KeanosMagic
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Hi all, burning a transfer this week. What would you do?

    Dubravka Areola
    Trent Trippier Gabriel Lascelles Pinnock
    Salah Son Saka Bowen Palmer
    Watkins Solanke Archer
    3m itb

    1) Sort out Lascelles (for Porro?)
    2) Take a 1 week point on a forward in place of Archer, before getting Haaland in 21.
    3) Something else?

    1. Iceball
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Lascelles out

  17. Hits Central
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    What’s the best move here lads? 2 FT but just thinking of brining in Ederson for Strako this week with the double in mind, leaving 2 for next week to deal with Salah, Son, Haaland

    Dubravka
    Porro - Tripps - TAA
    Bowen - Salah © - Son - Palmer - Saka
    Solanke - Watkins

    Strako - Archer - Boldock - Taylor

  18. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Will we get an article on AFCON and the Asia cup, specifically, about how long the players are likely to be away for? South Korea won it a while ago didn't they? So to the final is likely?

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      oh SKorea won something else, not that in recent times.

  19. FATHERLESS SON
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Pleasantly surprised with that Alvarez 8 pointer

    1. Feanor
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      It was between him and Nkunku for me, so of course I picked the latter

      1. FATHERLESS SON
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Unfortunate

  20. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    On wc,
    Jota instead of salah?

    1. Warby84
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Tempted by Szobo

  21. wulfrunian
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Would you start Trippier or Isak?

    1. FATHERLESS SON
      • 7 Years
      44 mins ago

      Trippier

    2. Warby84
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      Isak

    3. Sprinterdude
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Isak

  22. RamboRN
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Dubrav (areola)
    Myko trips taa ( kaboure, digne)
    Son salah gordon palmer saka
    Solanke Watkins (semenyo)

    3.2 itb 1ft

    Trips to gusto to enable Watkins to haaland next week if he back?

  23. Sz21
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Salah + Alvarez/Solanke/Watkins out for 6.5m/8.2m (if Watkins) + Haaland (-4) was original plan this week.
    Save or make a move somewhere to save cash?

    Areola.
    Gabriel, TAA, Porro.
    Luiz, Salah, Son, Martinelli.
    Watkins, Solanke, Alvarez.
    Dubravka, Trippier, Martinelli, Beyer.
    1ft, 0.6m ITB.

    1. HelmutCool
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Seems decent enough to roll the FT to not take an hit into gw21.
      Hate taking those -4 pointers..m

      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        -8 way better. It's proven.

  24. FATHERLESS SON
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Bench 2:

    Trippier
    Luiz
    Palmer

    Thanks

    1. Surfreak
      • 14 Years
      29 mins ago

      Wouldn't bench Palmer against Luton

      1. FATHERLESS SON
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        Luton been pretty solid though, plus will he play with Nkunku back

        1. DA Minnion (Former great)
          • 11 Years
          4 mins ago

          Of course he will. He's their best player.

          1. FATHERLESS SON
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            Whereabouts though, because Nkunku seems to operate the space he would play in

    2. Steamboat Willy Boly
      • 7 Years
      27 mins ago

      Yeah bench palmer. Luton are good at home

    3. Warby84
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Top 2, play Palmer (obvious Choice)

  25. The Polymath
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Hwang had a back spasm but could be ready for the weekend says O'Neil

    1. Warby84
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      True but off soon, moving in for foden…

  26. The Polymath
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Darwin --> Alvarez worth it?

    1. Orion
      • 13 Years
      9 mins ago

      Yes, if Haaland is out…

    2. Warby84
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      No Newcastle next..

  27. Corona is not good 4 U
    • 3 Years
    58 mins ago

    Are others having similar problems this season?

    I was always in the top 10,000 in the final rankings. But this season I am really struggling and I am having a hard time staying in the top 1,000,000.

    I do not know why this is. Have I gotten significantly worse or is it becoming more and more difficult.

    1. Iceball
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Getting tougher as more and more players are paying attention, wathing videos, using tools but I thiink top100k should be doable if no panic. I have 5 x top 10k and now around 76k but finding it tough to climb since template is really strong. Good timing is needed, now the focus is on Afcon, Asia cup and dealing with Haaland. Soon DGW thinking will be all over the place.

  28. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    50 mins ago

    Jota good punt?

  29. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    42 mins ago

    On wc will u double up foden and alvarez?

    1. Orion
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Probably no… We don’t know how Pep is going to squeeze them all, with Haaland & KDB ready to play…

