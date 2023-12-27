There are three Premier League matches this evening, two of them kicking off at 19:30 GMT and another one getting underway 45 minutes later.
Christopher Nkunku makes his first start for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, as Mauricio Pochettino makes five changes to the side that lost 2-1 at Molineux on Sunday.
Benoit Badiashile, Moises Caicedo, Ian Maatsen and Mykhailo Mudryk join him in the starting XI, replacing Thiago Silva, Lesley Ugochukwu and Armando Broja, plus the suspended Cole Palmer and Raheem Sterling.
As for Crystal Palace, Eberechi Eze comes in for Will Hughes, who drops to the bench.
There are four alterations across the two teams at the Vitality Stadium.
Thomas Frank brings in Nathan Collins, Yehor Yarmoliuk and Neal Maupay for Ben Mee, who is suspended, Zanka and Mikkel Damsgaard.
Craig Dawson misses out for Wolverhampton Wanderers and is replaced by Santiago Bueno. Pedro Neto returns as a substitute, having missed out with a hamstring injury since the end of October.
There’s no Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku, Kevin De Bruyne or Ruben Dias for Manchester City’s clash with Everton, meanwhile.
It means Julian Alvarez again leads the line for the Cityzens, with Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish supporting him in attack.
Sean Dyche makes two changes from last time out for Everton. Andre Gomes and Beto both start in place of Idrissa Gueye and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
GAMEWEEK 19 LINE-UPS
Brentford XI: Flekken, Roerslev, Collins, Pinnock, Ghoddos, Norgaard, Yarmoliuk, Janelt, Lewis-Potter, Wissa, Maupay
Subs: Strakosha, Angelini, Jensen, Zanka, Damsgaard, Peart-Harris, Olakigbe, Brierley, Mayowa
Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Kilman, S Bueno, Toti, Semedo, Lemina, J Gomes, Ait-Nouri, Sarabia, Cunha, Hwang
Subs: Bentley, Doherty, Neto, H Bueno, Kalajdzic, Doyle, Bellegarde, Hodge, Chirewa
Chelsea XI: Petrovic, Gusto, Disasi, Badiashile, Colwill, Caicedo, Gallagher, Maatsen, Nkunku, Mudryk, Jackson
Subs: Bettinelli, Bergstrom, Thiago Silva, Madueke, Broja, Gilchrist, Lavia, Matos, Castledine
Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Richards, Lerma, Olise, Eze, Ayew, Mateta
Subs: Matthews, Tomkins, Franca, Schlupp, Hughes, Ahamada, Riedewald, Adaramola, Ozoh
Everton XI: Pickford, Patterson, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Onana, Gomes, Garner, Harrison, McNeil, Beto
Subs: Virginia, Keane, Godfrey, Coleman, Hunt, Danjuma, Dobbin, Chermiti, Calvert-Lewin
Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Akanji, Ake, Rodri, Nunes, Bernardo, Foden, Grealish, Alvarez
Subs: Ortega, Phillips, Kovacic, Gomez, Gvardiol, Bobb, Susoho, Lewis, Hamilton
1 hour, 46 mins ago
