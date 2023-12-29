The pre-match press conferences for Gameweek 20 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) got underway on Thursday, with three Premier League managers providing us with the latest team news.

The key quotes are featured in the article below.

We’re hoping to hear from most, perhaps all, of the other 17 top-flight bosses on Friday, so we’re back to some semblance of normality after Gameweek 19.

FPL GAMEWEEK 20 TEAM NEWS: INJURY UPDATES

EVERTON

Abdoulaye Doucoure (hamstring) is “touch and go” to feature at Molineux on Saturday, although Sean Dyche typically veers on the side of caution when faced with 50/50 calls such as these.

“Doucs is one of those touch-and-go ones, the risk-and-reward scenarios. He’s a super-fit fella, as we know, and is desperate to play but we might have to make a judgement call when the game comes around, certainly by tomorrow afternoon.” – Sean Dyche

Dele Alli (hip) and Idrissa Gueye (calf) remain out, while Ashley Young (muscle) is back on the grass but likely to miss the clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

“Idrissa’s got a calf injury. Certainly not for this weekend, we’ll see how that improves. [The] early signs are better than first thought but we’ll have to wait and see. “[Young] is still a bit away after a few weeks but he’s a super-fit fella himself… so we’re hopeful that he’ll return pretty quickly.” – Sean Dyche

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and James Tarkowski missed training on Thursday but Dyche downplayed their absences.

“No [underlying issues]. Knocks, purely knocks.” – Sean Dyche

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Nuno Espirito Santo said the Nottingham Forest team news was “basically the same” for the visit of Manchester United, although the Tricky Trees will have to do without the suspended Ibrahima Sangare.

Forest do get Willy Boly back from a one-match ban, at least.

Serge Aurier (calf), Felipe (hamstring) and Taiwo Awoniyi (groin) remain unavailable.

“Basically the same situation, so Felipe is out, Serge Aurier is out also, Taiwo is out. Nothing new, the same. That’s good news.” – Nuno Espirito Santo

Awoniyi is thought to be ahead of schedule but still 2-3 weeks away, according to recent media reports.

SHEFFIELD UNITED

Gustavo Hamer and Anel Ahmedhodžić both picked up their fifth bookings of the season on Boxing Day, so they’ll sit out Gameweek 20 as a result.

Jayden Bogle is back from his own one-match suspension, however.

Loanee James McAtee can’t face his parent club, while longer-term absentees Chris Basham (leg), Tom Davies (thigh), John Egan (leg) and Daniel Jebbison (illness) remain on the sidelines.

Davies is at least back on grass and appears to be eyeing a January return.

“There’s still a lot of work to be done but the great thing is that Tom [Davies] is back moving about and doing conditioning work and ball work, which is great. I’m delighted to see Tom doing that. It’s been a difficult few months for him. He came here to play football and he’ll be a really good player for the club. He’s a good signing and him missing is a blow. “They’re all at different stages, Rhian [Brewster] is back with us and Rhys Norrington-Davies is back with us. Tom’s at that unavailable stage at the moment but getting there. We’re working away and they’re working extremely hard because we need as many of them back as possible.” – Chris Wilder

Chris Wilder otherwise only reported “knocks” ahead of the trip to Manchester City, adding that he would have “to utilise the squad”.