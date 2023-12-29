491
  1. Tsssst
    • 12 Years
    18 mins ago

    1. Foden in for Gordon
    Or
    2. Alvarez in for Archer

    1. Hansel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      9 mins ago

      1

    2. You've got red on you.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      2

    3. Phil's Stamps
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      Both.

    4. F4L
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      2

    5. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      1

  2. TM44
    • 9 Years
    18 mins ago

    Hi all, GTG here and bench/starting 11 correct? £0.3m itb, 0ft

    Turner

    TAA guehi Gabriel

    saka son (vc) salah foden palmer

    Watkins (c) solanke

    Bench: Leno, branthwaite, trippier, archer

  3. FantasyClub
    • 2 Years
    18 mins ago

    Salah to Bowen worth it?

    1. Tsssst
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      Lol

    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      What for?

  4. speardrops
    • 11 Years
    18 mins ago

    My best FPL picks for Gameweek 20:

    https://youtu.be/81UDWsoxsMU

    15 min video with timestamps by position and updated xGIp90 stats.

    Up to 61k. Happy to give advice and all feedback welcome.

    Good luck.

    1. Grande Tubarão
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Like the TAA shout. Could be decent

    2. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Like ur video

      1. speardrops
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Cheers mate.

  5. Boss Hogg
    • 14 Years
    16 mins ago

    Areola, Dubravka
    Trippier, Gabriel, TAA, Porro, Cash
    Salah, Richarlison, Palmer, Gordon, Saka
    Solanke, Watkins, Darwin

    a. Sell Trippier for Gusto/Estupinan/Moreno
    b. Sell Gordon for Foden
    c. Sell a forward for Alvarez
    d. Combination of the above for hit(s)
    e. Roll the FT?

    ???

    1. You've got red on you.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      C

  6. FPLMarc
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    14 mins ago

    Salah (NEW) - Son (BOU) - Saka (ful) - Bowen (BRI) - Palmer (lut)
    Watkins (BUR) - Solanke (tot)

    ....is it worth benching any of these in order to buy Alvarez?

    1. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      Possibly Saka. He has been quiet and off form.

      1. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Bournemouth just battered Fulham 3-0 & the lost the two previous games you suggest selling Saka?

    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      no

    3. I Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I have the same front 7 except Richarlison instead of Bowen and no I don't think it's worth it.

      Who are you captaining?

  7. ball c
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    14 mins ago

    Is it mad to drop Saka to the bench?

    Struggling to decide which one to bench from these:
    Palmer, Saka, Watkins, Solanke, Darwin

    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      I’d probably do the same. Make of it what you will 🙂

    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      just now

      imo yes, his xGI numbers are still very decent, up on last year.

  8. Hansel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    14 mins ago

    Drop one of Gabriel, Porro, Estupinan for Moreno on WC or stick with the mentioned 3? TAA and Gusto rest of defence

    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      Nope. Stick

      1. Hansel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Thx

    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      moreno is too short term, stick

    3. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      I’d ditch Gabriel ….

    4. Manani
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      you playing 4atb? or which one of them is for rotation?

      1. Hansel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        3. Gusto benched most weeks and then one of Gabriel/Estu/Porro (or Moreno)

  9. FPLMACKEM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    13 mins ago

    Areola
    Saliba, Porro, Gabriel, TAA
    Salah(c), Saka, Son, Palmer
    Solanke, Watkins,

    Dubravka, Gordon, Archer, Taylor

    1ft 3.9 it

    Likely going to roll the transfer so I can sort out Salah/Son and bring Haaland back (if fit) next gw

    Would you do anything different with this team or GTG?

  10. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    Dubravka vs Pool this weekend, other keeper is broken?

    Worth a hit for Neto, Areola or similar?

    Open Controls
    1. buzdo
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Hell no to a hit for a gk imho, besides dubravka bound to make a save or two off all the failed darwin/salah shots 😉

      1. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        just now

        🙂

  11. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    Lascelles, Gordon to Estupinan, Bowen for free?
    Or would Foden be a better move over Bowen?

    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Foden is a differential 13%

    2. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Yes

  12. Super Silva Haze
    • 10 Years
    12 mins ago

    Guys quick WC draft. Any changes u would do?

    Areola
    Porro Trent Estupinian
    Salah Saka Richarlison Bowen
    Watkins Alvaraz Solanke

    Open Controls
    1. Hansel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Looks good! Maybe Konsa for Pau and if money allows Gusto fro Baldock?

  13. FootballRookie
    • 1 Year
    11 mins ago

    Gordon to B.Silva for free?

    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Yes

  14. F4L
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    you think Salah, Son and many others will be taking it easy this GW to avoid injury?

    1. Warby84
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Stupid comment

    2. jam
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      I do think some of those 50/50s might become 40/60s

    3. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      I heard Son and Salah have refused to play and will spend the next few days in a bacta tank.

  15. Return of the FF
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Thoughts here?

    Areola, Dubravka

    TAA, Porro, Gabriel, Lascelles, Taylor
    Salah, Son, Bowen, Hwang, Palmer,
    Darwin, Watkins, Solanke

    1FT, 3.0 itb

    A. Roll transfer
    B. Hwang out for Asia Cup restructure - Foden? Richa? Saka?

    If rolling... bench

    1. Hwang
    2. Palmer
    3.Darwin
    4. Solanke

    Cheers!

    1. juicewagz
      • 8 Years
      just now

      leaning towards Palmer due to Hwang home fixture, Luton home form

  16. Indio
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    Hi all - is it worth doing Haaland > Alvarez (FT) and maybe Cunha > Solanke (-4) on team below, or am I too late for those moves?

    If I roll FT and keep Haaland, I could so something like Burn, Salah, Gordon > for Trent, Bowen, Richarlison next time?

    (Just taken a painful 200K rank slide in two GWs, so any help appreciated!)

    Areola
    Porro, Tark, Gabs
    Salah (C), Saka, Son, Gordon, Palmer
    Cunha, Watkins
    (Dubravka, Haaland, Burn, Kabore)
    (1 FT; £0.0 itb)

    1. Jumpers_for_goal_posts
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I'm in a reasonably similar situation to you (also stuck with Haaland), except I have Solanke instead of Cunha. I think these moves could pay off. What's your thinking with Haaland? Just hit to get him back when fit?

  17. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    So much energy going into the captaincy pick this week yet the best one is hidden in plain sight: Chris Wood vs Man Utd

  18. He Kane He Saw He Conquered
    • 13 Years
    8 mins ago

    Is gusto -> TAA worth -4?

    Open Controls
    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Must be another way surely?

    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      you got any other defenders worth playing this GW?

    3. juicewagz
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      no

    4. Buck The Trent
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Keep gusto

  19. Bobby_Baggio
    • 12 Years
    4 mins ago

    Please pick apart my WC team. Or even better, say lovely team.

    Areola - Raya
    TAA - Estu - Porro - Gusto - Taylor
    Salah - Bowen - Saka - Palmer - Foden
    Watkins - Alvarez - Solanke

  20. juicewagz
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Play one:

    A) Palmer (LUT A)
    B) Hwang (EVE H)

    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      palmer

      1. Jumpers_for_goal_posts
        • 1 Year
        just now

        I have both, and thinking Palmer FWIW

    2. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • 11 Years
      just now

      B

