77
  1. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 19 mins ago

    Seen a few people boast their GW scores, which is not good in any way. I've got a huge green arrow, a C return, yet you won't see me boasting about it. It's never good to boast.

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      Tis shameful to boast! Even if you have 43pts with seven to come incl. Salah(c)!

      1. SpaceCadet
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 11 mins ago

        Decided not to bench Palmer?

        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 8 mins ago

          Still have Haaland, when he was confirmed out Palmer joined the squad. Either that or Taylor/Mengi!

    2. SpaceCadet
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      40 from 3 any good?

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 7 mins ago

        Yes!

      2. Casual Player
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        Is one of those 3 your captain?

        If so any casual player can get 40 from 3

    3. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Often people are not boasting. That’s just your perception. Mostly those with good scores are just expressing their joy. It’s natural.
      Don’t be sour.

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        You’re the good panda aren’t you?

        1. bso
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          Lol you’re funny. Happy 2024 mate!

      2. Philosopher's Stones
        • 3 Years
        37 mins ago

        Not sour. Just that you don't see boasting even with 45 from 4 and 7 still to come!

        1. Philosopher's Stones
          • 3 Years
          9 mins ago

          *see me boasting

    4. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      Some lovely casting and great bait there 😉

  2. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 19 mins ago

    Son to Fodenfreude done. Let the games begin!

    1. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Interested in that move too just concerned with KDB taking his spot.

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        He just has to play both in the dgw for me.

  3. McGurn
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    Having already lost over 100 points on weekly transfers this season (genuinely not a joke), i thought i would finish the year on a high. Set my alarm to review my team and moved Palmer to the bench 10 mins before deadline. Good luck all for the New Year!!

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      You are truly worthy of the great Hall of Shame! Arise, Sir McGurn the 2024 Knight!

      1. McGurn
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        Thank you Sir! I take pride in being the sh*ttest player of the week/season. Does that get me a place on the top table, or a night in the sty licking pig balls for nourishment?

        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          You are at the top table! But next to Sir Downwind the Flatulent, the only seat available I’m afraid!

          1. KanuLenoMeeMoCash
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 13 mins ago

            Is Sir Downwind still partial to a bit of nudism with his mead?

    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Any chance he could sub on?

      1. McGurn
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        Maybe if i went to White Hart Lane and shot one of Richarlison, Son or Solanke. In the leg of course, I am not a monster!

        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          It's cold and flu season. You never know!

    3. Tanganga and Cash
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      I am in the same foolish boat. Had Saka on my bench and switched to Palmer while waiting to get on a plane. 13 hours later, standing in a passport queue, you could hear me quietly swearing and sobbing. The red flags for Son and Salah are giving me false irrational hope (an extra week off for their international preparations??) Tsimikas's 15 pointer and Gabriel's 10 hurt, but didn't feel like massive errors. This does.

      1. McGurn
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        I feel your pain. The Red Flags for Son and Salah are there to taunt us! It is not the failure that hurts us, it is the hope! I too had the 10 pointer on the bench (due to a transfer) from Gabriel. Plus 13 from Sterling (due to a transfer), 10 from Botman (due a transfer). Plus the Palmer benching was due to a transfer! All the best pal!

        1. Tanganga and Cash
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 25 mins ago

          Thanks mate, it's good to know there are others out there, and it's better to have benched Palmer than to never have owned him at all. Sort of. Good luck for the rest of the GW!

          1. McGurn
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 24 mins ago

            Cheers mate.

  4. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Update (444 teams)

    Current safety score = 22
    Top score = Nathan Mitchell with 70

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    1. Les Bleus
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Is there a way to find out if one would still be in it if one were to join?

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        https://tmlastmanstanding.blogspot.com

      2. McGurn
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        You talk like King Charles!

    2. Zenith UK
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Yo TM, only week I didn't beat the score was GW16. Can I get back in?

      1. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 7 Years
        34 mins ago

        Nope

        1. Zenith UK
          • 7 Years
          just now

          He already posted that it's going to re-open, I just don't know how you get in 😀

    3. cheekumz
      • 9 Years
      23 mins ago

      will it reopen? I forgot to enter this year and would still be in. cheers

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 14 Years
        7 mins ago

        Will be open most of January.

  5. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    I can't believe that there is uproar on here about the use of the phrase "BELGIAN WAFFLE" in the article. The woke brigade have taken cultural appropriation too far.

    1. McGurn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Totally agree. Reminds me of the time i referred to a Spanish Omelette once and spent 2 years in a Valencia prison! Political correctness gone mad!!

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        Are you advocating for brutal reparations for insulting our Belgium allies?

        1. McGurn
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          I wouldn't say advocating necessarily, but i think it is important that Belgian takes Belgium back! I mean, when has that rhetoric ever failed a country?!!

          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 7 mins ago

            So you're essentially saying "Make Belgium Great Again" and "Belgium First"?

            1. McGurn
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              2 hours, 1 min ago

              Ha, yes i think i am! If its any defence, in the morning, I will encourage my children to slap me brutally across the face and give permission for them to repeat it if i ever go to the right again!

  6. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    "Cold" Palmer. That's absolutely brilliant 😆 That's going to stick!

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Does that explain his goal celebration? Pretending to be cold and shivering?

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        When quizzed on his celebration after the game, Palmer revealed he was replicating his friend Morgan Rogers, who used the same celebration after scoring for Middlesbrough recently.

        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 25 mins ago

          Source?

          1. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 14 Years
            2 hours, 5 mins ago

            Cold Palmer

  7. Royal5
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    Did Alvarez and Watkins have big cap %? Bit suprised I only got a small green arrow with 33

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      https://www.livefpl.net/

      1. Royal5
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        As a graphic designer my eyes are bleeding looking at that site. Never use it.

        1. Les Bleus
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 36 mins ago

          It’s a free website that gives life updates, miles quicker than the official fantasy website.

          You can do a lot worse.

          1. Les Bleus
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 35 mins ago

            Maybe not life updates but live updates

            1. The Knights Template
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 19 mins ago

              Imagine if it gave life updates and you got a red arrow! Uh oh!

              1. One Touch Please
                • 5 Years
                just now

                Hilarious 🙂

        2. Zenith UK
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          Help Ragabolly out to make it look sexier?

          1. Zenith UK
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            FWIW, Watkins EO in top 10K was bang on 100.0%, 93.1% around me (was like 800K prior to GW starting). Alvarez EO was 61.27%

  8. Casual Player
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Just noticed all the African and Asian competition players are already flagged before their GW20 fixture eg. Son, Salah. Might set a few people to panic

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      I certainly panicked when I went to arrange my gameweek 21 bus team. I've had to go Archer and Braithwaite deep.

    2. McGurn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      I actually got excited, thinking Palmer may come in. Lasted about 3 seconds, but still the highlight of my season!

      1. Zenith UK
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Who is the rest of your team that you benched Palmer?!

  9. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Just watched Match of the Day. Has Matt Turner won some kind of competition? Comedy goalkeeper.

    1. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      America Lacks Talent 2017

    2. Walter White (WW)
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Can’t believe he had a long term contract at Arsenal

  10. Charlie Price
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    pgcsah

    Friends Of Charlie Price

    This is a H2H League starting in GW21. Was originally intended as a limited field event but has now been opened up to unlimited numbers. Basically it's a short version of my season long Charlie Price Matchplay event.

  11. Zenith UK
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Could've had 35 from 3 however I decided Gusto deserved the nod over Doughty, after I'd been raving about Doughty (and he costs more) LIVID!

    1. Zenith UK
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      21% red arrow.
      8 to play.

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        It’s ok. B84jwh

    2. NZREDS
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Try having cunha and palmer on the bench

      1. Zenith UK
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        What's the rest of your team, that means you only played 6 "attackers"

  12. Zenith UK
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    KELLEHER DROPPED AGAIN?! F@#% this game.

  13. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    365k OR to 32k after a whooping 87 pts this week
    With saka saliba and taa left to play. Good week man!

    1. Waynoo
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      A lot of players yet to play for many though.

    2. Utopsis
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Glad we both stuck with Foden(C)!

  14. masewindu
    • 8 Years
    27 mins ago

    My rival in my mini league captained Palmer. The guy benched Nunez and Solanke and played a 4-5-1 with Mlkyo, White at the back being his differential!??? Weird play.

  15. masewindu
    • 8 Years
    24 mins ago

    Son to Odegarrd for -4 or play Gordon, Colwill or Trippier? (Newcastle have City. Forgot who Chelsea have.. Fulham maybe...)

    Areola
    TAA Porro Gabriel
    Silva, Palmer Bowen ?
    Nunez Alavrez Watkins
    Tripp Gordon Colwill Dubravka

    Money no object

    1. Camino Aleatorio
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Seems you are spending money on a player that Douglas Luis is outscoring with his jammy penalties.

