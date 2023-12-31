445
  1. WVA
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    If Haaland is back next game week I'll do Salah and Archer to Garnacho and Haaland(C).

    Martinez
    TAA Gabriel Taylor
    Saka Bowen Palmer Garnacho
    Haaland Watkins Solanke
    Turner Trippier Udogie Son*

    1. oi no professionals
      • 13 Years
      31 mins ago

      Thanks for letting us know

      1. WVA
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        You're more than welcome x

    2. OverTinker
      • 5 Years
      25 mins ago

      Noted. Please let me know in case you change your mind

      1. WVA
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        I almost certainly will

        1. OverTinker
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Garnacho or Richarlison?

    3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      25 mins ago

      And I plan to play 4 3 3. Benching both Salah and Son.

      1. WVA
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Owning Trippier has/is causing me all sorts of problems!

        1. SUPERMAN
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          Until he scores and assists tomorrow!

  2. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Can't believe the amount who seems to have benched Palmer against Luton.
    Was fully rested, is their best player by far this season and on pens against a newly promoted side who are no great shakes.
    Strange decision.

    1. FATHERLESS SON
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Must.
      Not.
      Bite.

      😆

      1. DA Minnion (Former great)
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Lol

    2. Hurnt
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Judging by my red arrow I’m assuming a lot didn’t bench him

      I suppose we focus on the bad more than the positive

    3. outernational
      • 9 Years
      55 mins ago

      I'm one of those guilty of benching Palmer, but the alternative was to bench one of Son, Salah, Saka, Bowen, Alvarez or Solanke. In hindsight, I probably shouldn't have given myself a benching dilemma in the first place, but at the time it seemed sensible to have a strong bench to cover injuries and rotation over the festive period.

  3. Bubz
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Why are the two games today on at the same time? Don't understand this Christmas scheduling at all

    1. FATHERLESS SON
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Yeah would have liked to watch both

    2. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Probably cos it's new years eve. More time to party.

    3. Merlin the Wraith
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Possibly policing reqs for tonight.

  4. OverTinker
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Saka blank and Gabriel return is all I ask for

    1. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      The first is almost a given at this point.

      1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Can’t wait to get rid

    2. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Saka blank guranteed.......

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        44 mins ago

        Lol

        Goal given!

  5. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    54 mins ago

    Never in doubt...

    Saka superb player.

    Easy one tho.

  6. The Reptile
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    32 mins ago

    Benched Cunha and played Solanke 12 points looking at me from the bench

