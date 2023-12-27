325
325 Comments
  1. Smudger’s Dirty Dozen
    • 12 Years
    41 mins ago

    Best DEF for under £5m for next 5 GW?
    A Konsa
    B Gusto
    C Pau
    D Branthwaite

    1. Bleh
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      It depends. If you intend to play them regularly, A or C. If it’s a 4th/5th def who will occasionally play/backup, then D.

    2. Oooo Matron
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      C a safe bet, but I do like B too

    3. SalahFingers
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      eh.. I'd probably pick D out of those

      Gusto has started 4 games this season. People are only buying him now because he's cheap and does decently when he does play... but do you want a player that will barely play?

      Pau I'm not sure why he hasn't played the last 2 games, but either way Aston Villa aren't doing great anymore so I dunno if I'd invest right now.

      Branthwaite is cheap, plays always and Everton are doing as well as the other 3... so D

      1. Zenith UK
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Gusto has started EIGHT games this season, was suspended, then played, then James returned, then Gusto was injured, now he's back. He's a lot more likely to return than Brainthwaite and both are fodder price.

        Pau was injured.

        "Everton are doing as well as the other 3" What am I reading?! Villa are THIRD, one loss in their last five.

        Jesus, way to tell us you know very little about what you're talking about!

    4. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      Senesi with DGW coming?

  2. ScoutHelp
    • 3 Years
    38 mins ago

    Bowen or Richarlison while Salah and Son are away?

    1. Oooo Matron
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      Bowen, but both good

    2. Stranger Mings
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      B

    3. Zenith UK
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Why not both?

  3. Oooo Matron
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    38 mins ago

    Any thoughts here? Would love a City attacker, but no obvious route.
    New keeper might be an easy transfer...

    2 fts & 5.3 itb.

    Current team:

    Dubravka
    Saliba Gabriel Porro
    Saka Salah Son Palmer
    Nunez Watkins Solanke

    Subs: Turner, Taylor, Lascelles, Gordon

    1. SalahFingers
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Nunez -> Alvarez?

  4. Stranger Mings
    • 3 Years
    37 mins ago

    Please help A) isak to alvarez
    B) Gordon.to foden
    C) Gordon to bowen
    D) Gordon to another mid (not saka; salah, palmer or son)?

    1. Oooo Matron
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Gordon to Foden - could go big.

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers foden could be good although recently burnt by him

    2. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      C

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Thanks bowen great long term but guess whether can match foden/alvarez gw20

    3. SalahFingers
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Probably A out of those.

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Thanks I originally thought that but unsure now

  5. Qaiss
    • 7 Years
    35 mins ago

    Going to have a think about it but who would you play this week?

    Gordon or Saliba (already have Gabriel starting)

    Currently playing Gordon because of higher ceiling

    1. I Must Break You
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      24 mins ago

      Gordon, I guess

  6. FPL-(VAR)dy
    • 6 Years
    33 mins ago

    Start Solanke or Gabriel?

  7. The Mighty Whites
    • 8 Years
    33 mins ago

    Start 4:
    Porro
    Walker
    Gabriel
    Konsa
    Kilman
    Gordon

    1. Supersonic_
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Porro
      Walker
      Gab
      Gordon

  8. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    32 mins ago

    On wc
    Pickford onana
    Cash saliba taa gusto burn
    Palmer foden jota/bowen saka son
    Holjund watkins solanke

    I wanted some differential thats why thinking of jota and holjund, what do you guys think?

    Jota or bowen if u have to?

    1. Supersonic_
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      Jota

    2. Grande Tubarão
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      I did chuckle at Hojlund. Very good

      1. Letsgo!
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I chuckled as well but just reallt very bored of being template

    3. FDMS All Starz
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      What are your plans with Son?

      1. Letsgo!
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Sell after this week of course

        1. Letsgo!
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          I mean after gw20

    4. Stranger Mings
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      B

  9. Supersonic_
    • 2 Years
    31 mins ago

    18 with 3 to play - any worse?

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      A few in LMS

      https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

  10. AF90
    • 11 Years
    22 mins ago

    Thoughts on Palmer? Obviously still great value but pretty much all of Chelsea's attacking players are now fit...could see less minutes?

    Solanke in a 433 better? (Extra funds needed of course) or even a 442 rather than a 532?

    1. FDMS All Starz
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      They have a lot of attacking players and mids and considering they play 433 , he could see his minutes managed but he is still one of their better players so could hold that no10 spot for a while

    2. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      I think 3 up front might be viable soon. Not yet though.

  11. Babec
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    21 mins ago

    Better Solanke or nunez for next gw? Nunez better fixture but solanke surely will get more minutes

  12. Sprinterdude
    • 3 Years
    20 mins ago

    Gordon or Martinelli to

    A Foden
    B Bernardo Silva

    1. Stranger Mings
      • 3 Years
      just now

      A

  13. stevehaigh84
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    I've decided it's time to move Gordon on due to a combination of poor upcoming fixtures and form. I have a max of 6 mil. As far as I can see, the two stand out options are Olise and Chan. Any thoughts?

    1. Babec
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 mins ago

      Asian cup

    2. bruik
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      Chan off to Asia Cup soon

      1. stevehaigh84
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Very good point!

    3. FDMS All Starz
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Johnson/Olise/Gross all stand out

  14. Royal5
    • 12 Years
    16 mins ago

    Who will take pens with Son and Salah gone?

    1. Letsgo!
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      Richar and darwin

      1. Royal5
        • 12 Years
        10 mins ago

        Darwin got me laughing tbh 🙂

      2. OptimusBlack
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Hummm

  15. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    Jota or bowen?
    Already have taa

    1. stevehaigh84
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Bowen. He has from and is more likely to start on a regular basis.

      1. Royal5
        • 12 Years
        just now

        West Ham could look worse without Kudus no?

    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Pretend you don't have TAA.

    3. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      just now

      same decision, I will chuck in Bilva, but he isn't quite comparable, but he is super cheap and nailed for city as it gets.

      Jota only playing 6 mins is a bit of a concern, but we have been through this before with Jota. He does only need like 6 mins to return. With Salah going away too, I am liking the idea of Jota.

      I had Bowen since GW1. Sold him about 3 weeks ago thinking he will max out on goals soon, but he has proved me wrong so far.

  16. fish&chips
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    11 mins ago

    Anyone considering city defence? Fixtures are good so I'm thinking it's worth a punt and would allow me to free up cash from trippier.

    Stones would be my preference but he's had limited minutes after coming back from injury. Likely to be nailed soon?

    1. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      Been leaking all year and no one even nailed it seems.

    2. SalahFingers
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      The only nailed defender Man City ever had is their goalkeeper.

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Probably should check the latest Stones injury...

    4. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      City haven't really done clean sheets with the kind of consistency that makes an expensive defender who is uncertain to start worth the investment

  17. Randaxus
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    I just watched the Brentford vs Wolves highlights, target Brentford they can't defend haha.

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Yeah, Brentford defence wouldn't be on my watchlist/ WC at the moment

  18. SmasherLagru
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Who to bench out of bowan Palmer solanke and isak

    1. Randaxus
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      I guess Isak, that is a hard one.

    2. SalahFingers
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I would bench Isak from those.

  19. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Gotta play WC but unsure how to deal with the approach to premiums.

    Think I've gotta keep Salah for the Newcastle fixture. Which probably means I should take out Son.

    But what about Haaland? Doesn't seem like he plays in 20, so getting him now doesn't make sense.

    But not getting him means booking in a transfer, and if it involves selling Salah in 21 then it's a hit one week after a WC which feels like a poor plan.

    Skip him on WC and wait until 22 earliest?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I'm not on WC but I don't think any of them should be on your WC. I don't like booking a transfer straight after WC, it's only 1GW you don't have Salah/Son and not clear when Haaland is back

  20. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
    • 14 Years
    2 mins ago

    I went a bit mad on the hits did a -8. Sorted the team out
    N.Jackson IN Semenyo OUT
    Ødegaard IN Iwobi OUT
    Diego Carlos IN Lascelles OUT

    0 in the bank thought I was very smart.

    But I did not read the suspension details for Palmer properly - assumed he was out for gw20 he is not

    So now I am left with this benching headache - basically I think it means start Jackson or Palmer. I don't know who else to bench

    Areola (Durbravka)
    TAA - Carlos - Gabriel (Porro - Trippier)
    Saka - Odegaard - Salah - Bowen (Palmer)
    Jackson - Watkins - Alvarez

    Is it a case of stick with the simple case of pen taker play Plamer and bench Jackson (accepting that needless -4)
    Or should I be benching someone else?

