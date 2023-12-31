443
  1. Derbz87
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    If you're thinking about bringing in Liverpool, Fulham or Chelsea assets over the coming weeks just be mindful they've got at least 4 matches from the end of this gameweek to just before GW22 (2x League Cup, 1x FA Cup, GW21) could increase to 5 matches if they end up getting FA Cup replays, most other sides will only play 2 in the same period unless they get FA Cup replays.

    1. Derbz87
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Sorry ignore that just realised FA Cup round 4 is also before GW22 so potentially they could play 6 games before GW22

    2. snow pea in repose
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Good to know, thanks

  2. Alan Watts
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Olise's looking great recently, but didn't do much fpl wise last two seasons

    Purple patch or somethings changed ?

    1. International Richard
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Every time I see him, I swear he gets an inch taller

      1. Alan Watts
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Interesting...

  3. Dogs Of War
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Evening all

    What are your thoughts on Elanga v Garnacho as a fifth midfielder (to enable Haaland)?

    One in thinking over.

    Cheers

  4. International Richard
    • 13 Years
    2 mins ago

    Bottomed

    Unsure if Estupiñán's price is locked as FPL statistics indicates he may rise tonight, but FFhub shows his price is locked. Drunken guidance much appreciated

