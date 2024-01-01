212
212 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Richarlison is a really bad finisher but the thing I like about him as a player and as an fpl option is he never stops trying to get on the end of stuff

    Missed a sitter yesterday and 1 or 2 other good chances but still ended up with a goal just because he kept going

    Open Controls
    1. Zenith UK
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Positive from that as well is that finishing can be enhanced easier than timing runs/being in the right place/determination

      Open Controls
    2. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      They said this on the radio yesterday, that he’s really hard on himself if he has a bad performance. And he seems like Ange’s sort of player

      Open Controls
    3. Utopsis
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Darwin-esque

      Open Controls
      1. Well you know, Triffic
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        He is a better finisher than Darwin if you want to look at the stats or eye-test!

        Open Controls
        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          Agree

          Open Controls
        2. Utopsis
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Thanks good to know!

          Open Controls
    4. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      42 mins ago

      Defo improved tho

      Open Controls
  2. Gazzpfc
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    I’ve gone for Ricarlison and Bowen as son and Salah replacements

    Then do Trippier and Gordon for Foden and Estupininan the following two weeks. Foden may be a minutes risk though

    Open Controls
    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      You’re getting rid of your Newcastle boys in a few weeks just as their fixtures turn great and they get a proper rest between matches?

      Open Controls
      1. Eh, just one more thing ...
        • 11 Years
        5 mins ago

        I’m getting Estupinan in for sure but not at the expense of Newcastle assets

        Open Controls
      2. Hurnt
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Agree if I had trippier I would keep for next 4 at least.

        Gordon mins seems nailed even when Barnes if fit imo and is still an enabler

        Thinking trip Trent salah saka son palmer Gordon haaland Watkins for rest of season

        Open Controls
    2. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      9 mins ago

      Sounds gd, but perhaps foden b4 rich?

      Open Controls
    3. _Freddo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      6 mins ago

      I’ve gone for Foden, waiting to see if KDB gets mins in the Cup, if he does, I’ll risk him for the other spot.

      Open Controls
      1. Gazzpfc
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I’ve only done Ricarlison from Salah to save 0.2m. Between Bowen and Foden for other spot but as I’ve got Alvarez/Haaland will prob go Bowen

        Open Controls
  3. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Cross 4 - 0 down, wins 5 - 4 awesome

    Open Controls
    1. Debauchy
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Dobie had it in the bag, lost it badly

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        12 mins ago

        Yep, cracking watch.

        The school kid next 🙂

        Open Controls
    2. FATHERLESS SON
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Dobie defo supports Spurs!

      Open Controls
  4. Barnaby Wilde
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Who will score more points while Salah is away, Darwin or Jota?

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Probably the guy that can actually finish(if he gets enough mins).

        Open Controls
      2. Dynamic Duos
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Jota

        Open Controls
      3. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        51 mins ago

        Jota

        Open Controls
      4. Snooze ya lose
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        27 mins ago

        Jota all day

        Open Controls
      5. FATHERLESS SON
        • 7 Years
        16 mins ago

        Because everyone is will say Jota, it will be Darwin.

        My pleasure

        Open Controls
      6. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        13 mins ago

        Salah, will not take any risks ahead of AFCON, expect zero returns, Darwin cant hit a barn door, and therefore I comfortably predict Liverpool 0 Newcastle 2.

        Never been wrong before................

        Open Controls
        1. The Ilfordian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          8 mins ago

          Salah will want to go into AFCON with confidence. He’ll try hard and score a brace

          Disclaimer: I'm often wrong

          Open Controls
        2. FATHERLESS SON
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Sounds like he may as well be given the night off then…

          😉

          Open Controls
    • TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Happy New Year everyone!

      Last Man Standing Update (444 teams)

      Current safety score = 38
      Top score = Nathan Mitchell with 82

      Entry open until kickoff tonight.

      https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

      Scores needed - https://tmlastmanstanding.blogspot.com

      Code x9free

      Open Controls
      1. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
        • 10 Years
        32 mins ago

        Hny
        Tri3d joing didnt go thru, any glitch?

        Open Controls
      2. FATHERLESS SON
        • 7 Years
        just now

        HNY!

        New Year, New Bench Rules! 🙂

        Open Controls
    • Aadii
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Any confirmation on DGWs?

      Open Controls
      1. lugs
        • 6 Years
        32 mins ago

        i don't know, there was talk of City vs Brentford being played in gw21, there would be carnage if that were still to happen which is not impossible as there is 3 weeks before its over

        Open Controls
      2. Snooze ya lose
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        25 I’ve read, but not confirmed yet

        Open Controls
    • Rik Waller
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Just sold Salah to Gordon and now I have 4 zillion £ in the back

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Surely not

        Open Controls
    • Dynamic Duos
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Didn't realise this time of day was the deadzone

      Open Controls
      1. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        35 mins ago

        Plenty of hangovers I'd say!

        Open Controls
      2. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        27 mins ago

        It’s going to be a lot quieter after tomorrow

        Open Controls
        1. FATHERLESS SON
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Nah, WC drafts will be in full swing!

          Open Controls
    • FPL Blow-In
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      My cup opponent and I are tied on 47 points apiece. They’re ranked over 4m with Haaland c and Son vc, Elanga, Chan and Mubama in their side. I might scrape through.

      Open Controls
    • john25
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Hey guys, any possibility of DGW soon? Which team would it be?

      Cheers

      Open Controls
      1. Hotdogs for Tea
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Check out Ben Crenlin on twitter

        Open Controls
    • MGD
      • 7 Years
      1 hour ago

      Any hope in Bowen or Salah to miss out entirely this gw? :’)

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 10 Years
        23 mins ago

        We can pray

        Open Controls
      2. FATHERLESS SON
        • 7 Years
        16 mins ago

        Looking more promising by the hour!

        Open Controls
        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 10 Years
          13 mins ago

          Explain? Don't get my hopes up 🙁

          Open Controls
          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            3 mins ago

            Source: He has Palmer 1st on bench

            Open Controls
            1. Dynamic Duos
              • 10 Years
              2 mins ago

              Same 🙁

              Open Controls
              1. FATHERLESS SON
                • 7 Years
                just now

                Must say I’d defo take a Salah 25 pointer over a no show though, as he’s my captain 🙂

                Open Controls
          2. FATHERLESS SON
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            Source: - We are well overdue some luck my friend!

            Open Controls
      3. JBG
        • 5 Years
        11 mins ago

        I so hope Salah misses out

        Open Controls
      4. Hotdogs for Tea
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Not a snowball's chance in hell

        Open Controls
    • I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
      • 4 Years
      54 mins ago

      Which one better pick?
      A) Richarlison
      B) Jota

      Currently leaning towards Richarlison.
      Maddison back soon for Spurs. And they create still a lot
      Liverpool might struggle without Salah.
      Both dont have the best fixtures but imo Spurs have slightly better ones.

      What do you guys think?

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 10 Years
        12 mins ago

        Tough decision this tbh , it will be split on here imo

        Open Controls
      2. Hotdogs for Tea
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Jota if starting ... Spurs will miss Son more than Liverpool miss Salah

        Open Controls
      3. Snooze ya lose
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        2 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
    • Dynamic Duos
      • 10 Years
      49 mins ago

      19m to spend on 2 mids, who to get? Other 3 are, Bowen, Olise, Palmer

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        Rich, Garnacho, Gross, Jota, Kdb, Foden, Kulusevski, Ødegaard or D.Luiz.

        Open Controls
      2. Hotdogs for Tea
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        Ødegaard and either Jota or Richarlison

        Open Controls
        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 10 Years
          5 mins ago

          Thoughts on KDB?

          Open Controls
          1. Hotdogs for Tea
            • 8 Years
            4 mins ago

            Will have minutes managed and start the next 3 off the bench

            Open Controls
      3. Snooze ya lose
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        2 mins ago

        Foden, odegaard

        Open Controls
    • dshv
      • 6 Years
      45 mins ago

      Best mid to bring in Son's place ?

      Have (saka bowen gordon) and salah

      Open Controls
      1. Hotdogs for Tea
        • 8 Years
        27 mins ago

        Richarlison

        Open Controls
      2. Snooze ya lose
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        23 mins ago

        Foden

        Open Controls
      3. JBG
        • 5 Years
        23 mins ago

        Look above your post

        Open Controls
      4. ljuta zena
        • 7 Years
        23 mins ago

        Foden

        Open Controls
      5. lugs
        • 6 Years
        just now

        for you Palmer or Foden, for me i think i might just bring in a pure bench player as Palmer who i have benched for a lot of his points will be getting promoted to the never bench category, so i'm thinking Lewis-Potter, he's going under the radar a bit with a possible dgw coming soon too

        Open Controls
    • Sz21
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      39 mins ago

      1. Trippier + Salah out -> Gusto + Bowen/Saka (-4).
      GW 22, Son out for Saka/Bowen + Alvarez-> Haaland. (-4). Back to back -4's..
      2. Salah + Son -> Saka + 7.1m GW 22- Haaland in for Alvarez (ft).
      3..Salah + Son -> Bowen + 8.1m (-4). GW 22- Haaland in for Alvarez (ft).

      GW 22 lineup atm.
      Areola.
      Gabriel, TAA, Porro, Trippier.
      Luiz, Foden, Palmer.
      Watkins, Solanke, Alvarez.
      Dubravka, Salah, Son, Beyer.
      1ft, 0.7m ITB

      Open Controls
    • FATHERLESS SON
      • 7 Years
      36 mins ago

      Might start picking rotation risk and injury prone players so get loads of bench jam.
      Good tactic? Has anyone tried this before?

      Defo makes players Doku more of an attractive prospect

      Open Controls
      1. FATHERLESS SON
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        *like Doku

        Open Controls
    • FATHERLESS SON
      • 7 Years
      29 mins ago

      Is Rainer still around?

      Open Controls
    • Count of Monte Hristo
      • 10 Years
      28 mins ago

      Best (c) for me in GW21?

      Trent @ Bournemouth

      Jota @ Bournemouth

      Bowen @ Sheffield United

      Palmer (h) to Fulham

      Open Controls
    • The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      27 mins ago

      Crazy match at the Racecourse Ground. Wrexham score 3 goals at 45+9, 45+11 and 45+13

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.