  The Big Fella
    7 Years
    6 hours, 9 mins ago

    Woke up to a nice 32 point haul for Salah with Bowen left to go but looking at my reasonably expensive defence and the returns it has got me (3 points from 3 players) I wonder if it is not better to just bring in cheap defenders and use the difference in attack? Nobody is keeping clean sheets with any regularity, even Newcastle and Arsenal have looked off the boil recently. What is everybody else doing with their defence?

    mixology
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      11 Years
      5 hours, 39 mins ago

      What’s tricky is the IB gives teams time to regroup and recoup. Wouldn’t be surprised to see Newcastle and Arsenal get back to form.

      The Big Fella
        7 Years
        5 hours, 14 mins ago

        Yeah I did wonder if a couple of weeks off maybe change things. I think I will carry my FT over and reassess after next GW

    mixology
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      11 Years
      5 hours, 37 mins ago

      As for cheap defenders- I like the look of Doughty, Estupinan if he can stay fit, and still think Myolenko is good value

      The Big Fella
        7 Years
        5 hours, 12 mins ago

        If I was going to go Everton, I think I would just go Braithwaite for 4.1. Was thinking Gusto Braithwaite and maybe Estupiñan or just keep Gomez. Currently got Porro Saliba and Gomez playing every week.

      NorCal Villan
        2 Years
        3 hours, 18 mins ago

        I’m also liking Doughty & Mykolenko

  gart888
    9 Years
    6 hours, 6 mins ago

    Anyone tempted to bring KDB in for Son or Salah?

    Think I want to sell both of them tonight because I'm a sucker for beating price changes, and the earlier/more expensive I get rid of them the easier it is to justify binning them and bringing them back.

    TorresMagic™
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      Has Moderation Rights
      14 Years
      5 hours, 59 mins ago

      Long time injury equals few full games for a while imo.

      gart888
        9 Years
        5 hours, 58 mins ago

        Yeah, that's fair enough.

        What mid would you recommend alongside Saka, Bowen, Gordon, Palmer?

        Richarlison?

        sincerely...joe
            5 hours, 49 mins ago

            Richarlison will be lost without Son and Maddy. I’m considering Olise (if fit), Neto (should be back to full fitness), Luiz (most likely for me), and Foden.

            gart888
              9 Years
              5 hours, 35 mins ago

              Isn't Maddy going to be back soon?

              3 A
                8 Years
                5 hours, 26 mins ago

                He may need some times and games to get fully fit. Another thing is, maybe Richa can be drop if everyone back. Some risk there.

                gart888
                  9 Years
                  5 hours, 9 mins ago

                  True, once Son is back Richarlison maybe gets dropped, but until then he seems pretty safe.

          TorresMagic™
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            Has Moderation Rights
            14 Years
            5 hours, 26 mins ago

            Richo/Maddison, Foden, Pool mid, Palace mid seem the short list.

    GC123
      2 Years
      6 hours, 3 mins ago

      Best Salah replacement? Bowen or Foden? Someone else? £8.0m budget to afford Erling when he’s fit again

      gart888
        9 Years
        5 hours, 40 mins ago

        Bowen for me. I'm avoiding Foden with KDB looming.

        GC123
          2 Years
          5 hours, 15 mins ago

          Yeah that’s a good shout actually. City have good fixtures for the next five but Pep roulette has stung me so many times. Bowen is West Ham’s main man and has a tasty next two fixtures. Thanks

        3 A
          8 Years
          4 hours, 39 mins ago

          Avoid Foden. Let his ownership low....

      lugs
        6 Years
        5 hours, 40 mins ago

        Bowen over Foden for me

        GC123
          2 Years
          5 hours, 15 mins ago

          2-0 to Bowen. That settles that one nice and quickly. Thanks

      The Big Fella
        7 Years
        4 hours, 57 mins ago

        I am not sure Foden will lose out now KDB is back. He will have to be eased back in given the nature and length of the injury. This will happen over several weeks. I brought Foden in and can see him being played centrally for a number of weeks now whilst Kevin gets back up to speed and gets 10-20 mins every game

        GC123
          2 Years
          3 hours, 59 mins ago

          Thanks big fella. He has looked threatening but I need surety of starts and Pep roulette has stung me so many times. Especially with so many injuries around currently and my weak bench / defence

      LarryDuff
        8 Years
        3 hours, 49 mins ago

        Jota

    TorresMagic™
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      Has Moderation Rights
      14 Years
      6 hours, 1 min ago

      Last Man Standing Update (448 teams)

      Current safety score = 63
      Top score = Chris Hickman-Woodgate with 108

      https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

      gart888
        9 Years
        5 hours, 35 mins ago

        Thanks as always for running this!

        TorresMagic™
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          Has Moderation Rights
          14 Years
          5 hours, 1 min ago

          Cheers, less entries has helped with manual removals.

          NorCal Villan
            2 Years
            3 hours, 11 mins ago

            Cue Stannis Baratheon

      Fellaini's Fro
        10 Years
        5 hours, 35 mins ago

        Another week sitting right in the danger zone (63 with Bowen)

        Cue an Areola haul to end it for me

    gart888
      9 Years
      5 hours, 55 mins ago

      Seems knee jerky as heck, but what do we think of this for a -4 hit?

      Salah, Son, Trippier to Bowen, Richarlison, Trent.

      Leaves me 2.2 in the bank after I do Alvarez to Haaland the following week. And then I get Salah back in in the future by downgrading Trent to a value defender.

      sincerely...joe
          5 hours, 46 mins ago

          I’d probably take a -4 if I had those three, too. Bowen and Trent good. I just don’t like the Richarlison pick.

          gart888
            9 Years
            5 hours, 44 mins ago

            Who would you bring in instead? Already have Saka, Palmer, Gordon.

            R.C
              6 Years
              5 hours, 35 mins ago

              Richarlison is a fine pick

              NorCal Villan
                2 Years
                3 hours, 31 mins ago

                Your missing the letter “r”

                NorCal Villan
                  2 Years
                  3 hours, 30 mins ago

                  You’re missing

                  Edit function, please

      RICICLE
        1 Year
        5 hours, 51 mins ago

        Anyone just taking the drops with Salah and Son tonight? Or worth it to do one of them to Bowen?

        At the price points I got both at, I will lose 0.1 on both shortly when they drop.

        Not in a my mad rush, just wondered if there’s a point to not doing it as both obviously are off to AFCON now.
        Cheers guys.

        gart888
          9 Years
          5 hours, 25 mins ago

          Feeling the same pressure. It's either right now, or wait till the deadline I reckon.

          RICICLE
            1 Year
            4 hours, 35 mins ago

            Yeah certainly one or the other, or could just take the drops, then if they look like dropping again then make the move, it’s just a long time to keep fingers crossed for Bowen to not get injured I suppose.

            gart888
              9 Years
              4 hours, 34 mins ago

              Yeah, really wish we could at least watch tomorrow's Bowen game before doing it. But alas. 10 minutes lol.

              RICICLE
                1 Year
                4 hours, 32 mins ago

                Indeed, think I’m just gonna take the drops, no biggie I guess

                gart888
                  9 Years
                  4 hours, 28 mins ago

                  I went the other way. Sold 'em. Could well backfire, but I also want to save all the funds I can to bring Salah back in later.

                  gart888
                    9 Years
                    4 hours, 26 mins ago

                    And to add to this, team is deep enough right now that I can handle an injury or two over the IB. Have to bench two of Gabriel, Gordon, Richarlison, Solanke this week anyway.

                    RICICLE
                      1 Year
                      4 hours, 21 mins ago

                      Yeah there is this other side to the coin I guess, makes sense. I’ve just decided to not rush my decision for tonight anyway, just taking the drops.

                  Baps hunter
                    Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    6 Years
                    4 hours, 26 mins ago

                    It's not like we can't afford to buy them back.

                    gart888
                      9 Years
                      4 hours, 23 mins ago

                      It's actually not quite as easy to buy them back as you might think once you put Haaland back in your team.

                      Baps hunter
                        Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        6 Years
                        4 hours, 18 mins ago

                        My TV shows 106.5. I can sell someone, I think.

                        Baps hunter
                          Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          6 Years
                          4 hours, 16 mins ago

                          Saka to Gordon and it's done.

                        gart888
                          9 Years
                          4 hours, 11 mins ago

                          That's higher than normal. Kudos. I was 105.3 before selling Salah and Son.

                          After I do Alvarez to Haaland, if I were to try to do Trent, Richarlison, Bowen to Gusto, Son, Salah I'd be 1.8 short. Money will matter again.

                    RICICLE
                      1 Year
                      4 hours, 22 mins ago

                      True haha! Money bags galore at the moment

        sincerely...joe
            5 hours, 23 mins ago

            Lots of managers are waiting it out to avoid bringing in players to at get injuries or suspensions.

            FWIW, Son is going to Asia Cup.

            RICICLE
              1 Year
              4 hours, 30 mins ago

              Yeah it’s wise I guess, I’d go early if the turnaround was much sooner but that is a long time to wait for Bowen’s next game.

              Yeah Son off too, Asia cup.
              To afford Haaland though it would have to be Salah that went anyway, and with just 1FT, I’d be taking the drop on Son anyhow.

          lugs
            6 Years
            5 hours, 22 mins ago

            yeah, i usually don't mind doing an early transfer but this time i'm not even sure what i want to do with them or who i want to bring in, so this time i just think its better to wait

            RICICLE
              1 Year
              4 hours, 23 mins ago

              Yeah pretty much the same bud, reckon it’s just better to wait this time round, happy enough with that.

          The Big Fella
            7 Years
            5 hours, 10 mins ago

            I’m not selling either of them and will bench them

          Feanor
            14 Years
            3 hours, 19 mins ago

            Already did Son and Salah to Bowen and Foden

          Bushwhacker
            4 Years
            1 hour, 54 mins ago

            Bowen breaks his leg tomorrow and we all feel a bulit daft.

        Joyce1998
          7 Years
          5 hours, 45 mins ago

          what to with this lot
          I messed up by not using one of my FTs to get Areola in for Sanchez this week
          Thinking of Son + Salah >> KDB + Saka or just one for KDB
          2 FTs
          3.2 itb

          Dubravka
          Porro, Trent, Pau
          Salah, Son, Palmer, Gordon, Bowen
          Solanke, Haaland

          Sanchez, Tripp, Taylor, Mubama

          sincerely...joe
              5 hours, 43 mins ago

              KDB will get few minutes in next couple matches. Prefer minutes.

          Baps hunter
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            6 Years
            5 hours, 42 mins ago

            For Salah?
            1 )Richa
            2) Saka

            GreennRed
              12 Years
              5 hours, 40 mins ago

              2

              Baps
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                5 hours, 38 mins ago

                Thx. I thought so. Done.

            2. R.C
              • 6 Years
              5 hours, 35 mins ago

              1

              1. Baps hunter
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                5 hours, 33 mins ago

                Too late. I'll get him next week.

              2. Baps hunter
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                5 hours, 30 mins ago

                Inside 400k, impossible to win now, but EO makes safe choice easier. I can get Richa week after, he isn't season keeper.

          3. fusen
            • 11 Years
            5 hours, 33 mins ago

            Is that a pun on Asian Dub Foundation in the article?

            1. The Ilfordian
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              2 mins ago

              It does look surprisingly close. They were one of my best gigs, at Digbeth Irish Centre around 98?

          4. Price Changes
            rainy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 8 Years
            5 hours, 32 mins ago

            Price Changes 2 January

            Rises: Olise (5.9), A.Becker (5.7)

            Falls: Salah (13.2), Morris (5.0), Matheus França (4.8)

            1. ZimZalabim
              • 7 Years
              5 hours, 23 mins ago

              cheers rainy

              should have just sold Salah, was hoping he'd survive one more day.

            2. NotReadyForPrimeTime
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              5 hours, 11 mins ago

              Cheers, Rainy. Time for the long wait now. --Bill

            3. noissimbus
              • 1 Year
              4 hours, 25 mins ago

              Ah, missed the train to transfer out Salah. But now I can play the waiting game until next drop.

          5. 3 A
            • 8 Years
            5 hours, 31 mins ago

            Price changes.

            1. rainy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 8 Years
              4 hours, 41 mins ago

              Hi

              https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/26362035

          6. Saka Rice
            • 9 Years
            5 hours, 28 mins ago

            Pick two out of Richarlison, Saka and Foden

            1. Indpush
              • 6 Years
              5 hours, 2 mins ago

              Richarlison and Foden

            2. The Big Fella
              • 7 Years
              5 hours ago

              To play or to buy? For the former I’d go Foden and Saka

              1. gart888
                • 9 Years
                4 hours, 57 mins ago

                Oh agree with this. I'd play Foden over Richarlison if I owned both, but would buy Richarlison because he's cheaper and I see more City rotation in the coming months.

                1. The Big Fella
                  • 7 Years
                  4 hours, 52 mins ago

                  Depends on if you think of Foden as a long term pick or not. For me he is not, I have brought him in whilst he is playing centrally until KDB back up to speed which will probably be 4-5 game weeks given the nature of his injury. I can’t see him stealing starts from Foden until then and will probably come on at the end, keeping Foden fresh. Win-win.

                  1. gart888
                    • 9 Years
                    4 hours, 45 mins ago

                    I'd actually saying Haaland being out has helped Foden more than KDB being out. When just KDB was out Alvarez played the KDB roll and Foden was forced out wide. With them both out Alvarez has moved to more of a 9 roll and Foden played centrally behind/beside him.

                    1. The Big Fella
                      • 7 Years
                      4 hours, 27 mins ago

                      Yeah but as both Kev and Erling will be out simultaneously for another GW or possibly two, and then probably another couple of GWs before Kev is fully fit, I think Foden will be ok for the very short term. All speculation of course as nobody except Pep knows what he will do and I am not even convinced he knows himself

            3. gart888
              • 9 Years
              4 hours, 58 mins ago

              Richalison and Saka.

            4. R.C
              • 6 Years
              4 hours, 54 mins ago

              Richarlison and Foden

            5. Hakuna 10 Matata
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              4 hours, 38 mins ago

              3 trolls 😉

          7. The Big Fella
            • 7 Years
            5 hours, 23 mins ago

            Should have sold Kelleher when I had the chance but always another fire to put out. Just noticed he’s dropped to 3.7m now FML

          8. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            5 hours, 23 mins ago

            I sure hope nobody transferred in Bowen before West Ham had played their next two games before the next Premier League fixture you'd have him for!

            1. gart888
              • 9 Years
              4 hours, 56 mins ago

              Hi, I'm a moron that did this.

            2. ZimZalabim
              • 7 Years
              4 hours, 56 mins ago

              thats why I wanted to wait till atleast tomorrow before selling mo for him but now ive lost sv will just wait till close to deadline.

              In a way its a bit of a relief to relax with a 0.1 buffer.

            3. 3 A
              • 8 Years
              4 hours, 55 mins ago

              2nd most transferred player this week.. lol. There are many ways to play the game. Some will wait, others react to price changes even know the risk of players injured/suspended etc

              1. The Big Fella
                • 7 Years
                4 hours, 50 mins ago

                There goes my slight differential (40% EO at my rank). I’ve been enjoying his returns for some time now

            4. Indpush
              • 6 Years
              4 hours, 49 mins ago

              You're a caring person.

            5. Alan Watts
              • 5 Years
              4 hours, 33 mins ago

              Oh my gosh...you sound like such a nice person so very concerned for new owners...sure hope he doesn't get injured or anything..wow thanks for flagging you're concern

              1. Hazz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                3 hours, 49 mins ago

                Cheers Alan

            6. Hotdogs for Tea
              • 8 Years
              3 hours, 28 mins ago

              What does this even mean ?

          9. 3 A
            • 8 Years
            5 hours, 21 mins ago

            People quite massively sell Gordon last week without realized he still can get attacking return even Newcastle lose.

            So value for money 🙂

            1. gart888
              • 9 Years
              4 hours, 56 mins ago

              Yeah, he's an easy hold for me until Barnes starts stealing starts from him.

            2. The Big Fella
              • 7 Years
              4 hours, 55 mins ago

              Yeah but I sold for Foden who got more than double Gordon’s points so I’m winning. I will sell Foden for Palmer or Neto when it’s time to bring Haaland back in to fray

              1. 3 A
                • 8 Years
                4 hours, 52 mins ago

                I sell Son for Foden, 3 points immediate gain. Need to hold Gordon because he is cheap and continuing give a return under 6 millions.

                1. The Big Fella
                  • 7 Years
                  4 hours, 48 mins ago

                  If he keeps returning I may bring him back in but I just think Palmer can no longer be dismissed as a flash in the pan with unsustainable returns and Newcastle are in poor form and they’re the same price. I only brought Gordon in when Neto got injured so need to see what form he returns in too.

            3. Hotdogs for Tea
              • 8 Years
              3 hours, 27 mins ago

              People sold him because he has been blanking and there are alternatives to own

          10. bso
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            5 hours, 10 mins ago

            Has to be a crazy drop for those who did not captain Salah today.
            Have no idea who captain will be next game week.

            Open Controls
            1. TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 14 Years
              4 hours, 23 mins ago

              Cost non captainers about 8 points in rank. Non owners lost about 24 points factoring EO.

            2. Philosopher's Stones
              • 3 Years
              4 hours, 20 mins ago

              Still on a decent green despite not capping Salah. Bowen and Areola still to go.

            3. Philosopher's Stones
              • 3 Years
              4 hours, 19 mins ago

              Btw, which panda are you?

              1. bso
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                4 hours, 16 mins ago

                Lol

              2. NorCal Villan
                • 2 Years
                2 hours, 47 mins ago

                That’s a really po question

              3. The Knights Template
                • 10 Years
                2 hours, 26 mins ago

                He’s the good one.

            4. Hotdogs for Tea
              • 8 Years
              3 hours, 6 mins ago

              Huge drop ... I went from 600k to 1.1 million

          11. Philosopher's Stones
            • 3 Years
            4 hours, 59 mins ago

            Won't mind an Areola no show with Dubravka on the bench.

            1. bso
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              4 hours, 56 mins ago

              Me too but unlikely to happen.

            2. Indpush
              • 6 Years
              4 hours, 39 mins ago

              Hahaha ya...

            3. A Fat Spanish Waiter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              4 hours, 17 mins ago

              I think there are a lot of us out there hoping Areola comes down with a stomach bug tomorrow.

          12. Camino Aleatorio
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            4 hours, 18 mins ago

            Someone tell me the badness of thinking here:

            (1) Jota: He has the nose for goal, with Salah out, he is the money man for Klopp. Even if he just plays 30 to 40 minutes per game, he can make those minutes count. Risk is injury and limited game time. Has only played 90 minutes a few times all season.

            (2) Olise: This dude has the Peace-of-the-Lord. He can score on anybody and has the surfer-guy calm about him. Risk is that he is purple and can't sustain it. His team does not generate that much opportunity.

            (3) Richarlison: Worthy pick. Will get Johnson's and Kulu's service. Open style of play by TS. Risk is that Son is the talisman and that TS and Rich are not routinely reliable teams.

            (4) Foden: Super Hot and plays for a dominant team. Should do well and there is no good reason to expect he becomes bad. Foden is streaky and for some reason, I can never catch his best performances. Never. KDB is back, this changes his field position? What if KDB and Haaland are back? What if KDB, Haaland, and Doku are back? Then his current streak means nothing.

            (5) Saka: He's been a consistent point collector all season. He is super expensive relative the competition. Risk, he is not talismanic for Arsenal. Odegaard is the same, but less consistent aggregator of points.

            (6) Garnacho: MU sucks but he is a spicy younger that wants to make his name. Super Random and his fixutures are 3rd best. Risk, his team sucks and his goals are are usually against the run of play.

            (7) Douglas Luiz: Penalty guy. He's like the new Bruno. Terrible points that are magnified by his passing to collect BPS. Risk, needs penalties to score.

            Maybe all these guys score the exact same number of points for the Month of January. Seems Rich is my biased pick. More nailed than Jota. More game by game upside than Saka. More track record than Garnacho. Oliseh could be a trap. Douglas Luiz is the safest pick. Foden is the most logical pick, but I have never gotten points from Foden.

            1. The Big Fella
              • 7 Years
              3 hours, 48 mins ago

              I have just bagged 12 for him so I am keeping until I need to downgrade to buy back Haaland

            2. LarryDuff
              • 8 Years
              3 hours, 45 mins ago

              I've gone Jota, crazy low onwership

              1. LarryDuff
                • 8 Years
                3 hours, 45 mins ago

                Ownership*

              2. The Big Fella
                • 7 Years
                3 hours, 22 mins ago

                Injury risk and minutes will be managed

            3. Ryan
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 12 Years
              2 hours, 51 mins ago

              1) Jota: still potential for rotation with Jota even with Salah out. He's due a proper run in the team though and is performing well. Could pay off in the short term.

              2) Olise: I think his star is really rising now, will garner attention in the January transfer window but will probably stay. With the attacking assets back I think he will go well. A good option in my opinion.

              (3) Richarlison: His form is good enough that he will stay in the side while Son is away. They may buy a new striker in January but even then the new player may need time to bed in. A decent short term option

              (4) Foden: I'm not sure how logical Foden is with KDB and Haaland coming back. I sense pep roulette will come into play before long. There is only two game weeks in January. From February I would worry about the team sheet every week.

              (5) Saka: He's been a consistent point collector all season. This is all that needs to be said about him. Still a season keeper for me at this stage.

              (6) Garnacho: 8th attacker at best, easy bench option but is he needed with so many heavy hitters out? could easily rock a big 8 and rotate.

              (7) Douglas Luiz: I just can't see his run being maintained. Would prefer the likes of Olise/Gordan/Palmer in his price slot.

              1. Sheffield Wednesday
                • 3 Years
                2 hours, 13 mins ago

                Last season Douglas Luiz had the highest points tally of any mid who started this season on £5.5m or below. This season he is third on that list. Villa have a nice run of fixtures. So he may maintain that consistency. (Though I have Gordon and Palmer instead)

                1. Ryan
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 12 Years
                  1 hour, 35 mins ago

                  I get that but in terms of points per game and the others in that price point he’s just not quite there to make one of our 5 midfielder spots

                  1. The Knights Template
                    • 10 Years
                    44 mins ago

                    Unplug Doug? No chance! Hug the Doug, Hug the Doug, Hug the Doug!

          13. Gazump
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            4 hours, 4 mins ago

            Have I missed something? Salah locked?
            I took him out which is annoying as his price now won’t drop. Will cost me a lot to get him back after AFCON

            1. Sheffield Wednesday
              • 3 Years
              3 hours, 36 mins ago

              Prices are locked AFTER a player goes from completely unavailable (red flag) to 100% available. Their price can still change under a red flag but not as quickly as compared to if they had no flag at all (i.e. it takes more transfers to effect change when a player is flagged)

              1. Gazump
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                3 hours, 33 mins ago

                Thanks. I don’t remember it doing that previous years - I guess it must have. Perhaps i should have benched Salah 🙁

                1. Sheffield Wednesday
                  • 3 Years
                  3 hours, 27 mins ago

                  I'm going by the small print notes on FPL Statistics' price change predictor page. Worth a read at times like these.

                2. The Big Fella
                  • 7 Years
                  3 hours, 21 mins ago

                  This is what I am doing. I’ve had him and So from the start so will be very hard to get them both back after their respective international duties end

              2. Camino Aleatorio
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                3 hours, 25 mins ago

                Is Son locked?

                1. Sheffield Wednesday
                  • 3 Years
                  3 hours, 17 mins ago

                  A red flag does not mean that his price is locked. There is a period after a red flag is completely lifted to 100% available when a player's price can be locked. Source: FPL Statistics.

            2. Hotdogs for Tea
              • 8 Years
              3 hours, 22 mins ago

              Game week isn't over so not sure he is locked, will be soon though when game week is concluded

              1. Hotdogs for Tea
                • 8 Years
                2 hours, 56 mins ago

                Oops ... I think I am wrong, isn't the price lock is when the red flag is removed ?

                1. rainy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 49 mins ago

                  Yes

          14. Ruinenlust
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 48 mins ago

            Who sold Salah and Son on their WC last week?

            1. Sheffield Wednesday
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 15 mins ago

              I saw someone bravely admit on here that they Wildcarded, sold Salah, benched Palmer and Dubravka - all of whom made the team of the week with one match to play.

          15. Eze Really?
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 29 mins ago

            A jump of 44% in my OR so far and my best 1 GW of 150k. Worth getting excited about. Not really, but interesting nevertheless. In my view it points out engaged managers are starting to stand out. I would guess the end of the HW we will see a trend of green arrows for of us toiling backwards and forwards. The trend started earlier but is most profound at this point. The variables have shrunk.to the point where, as usual, many engaged managers will start to see the usual upwards trend. What surprises me is how close the gaps have been from a poor to good OR.
            The time has come to where the game has just started,

            1. The Knights Template
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 16 mins ago

              I hope mine variables don’t shrink!

              1. Eze Really?
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 12 mins ago

                You can play the game bud. Let us see the outcomes from now on with Haaland, Salah, Son variables, use of chips and TV making its mark

                1. The Knights Template
                  • 10 Years
                  1 hour, 5 mins ago

                  Sold Son, keeping the other two at this stage.

          16. jackruet
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 28 mins ago

            Who will play at Salah's side now?
            They got darwin, jota, luiz, gakpo for top three. Luiz is a lw, gakpo is central.

            1. Camino Aleatorio
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 13 mins ago

              Not pretending at special knowledge....Szoboszlai is a pretty dynamic dude. He actually has a history playing on a Right Attacking Wing.

              But, It would be awesome if TAA get moved into right attack.

          17. jackruet
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 23 mins ago

            Madison expected back 14 jan? Any one holding transfer and thinking of mad for son/salah replacement?

            1. Ryan
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 30 mins ago

              Good thought. Definitely an option but will he start that fixture

            2. Eze Really?
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 23 mins ago

              Time of the year would say 14th he might play; but be ready?

          18. The Knights Template
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 58 mins ago

            With Benrahma’s pen miss last week, and the possible Paqueta-Crisps injury, tis not unreasonable to suppose Bowen will step up and take them.

            1. GreennRed
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 24 mins ago

              Hope so. (C).

              1. The Knights Template
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 3 mins ago

                Good luck Sir Differential, the Cockney Knight!

            2. Holmes
              • 10 Years
              22 mins ago

              Ward-Prowse time

              1. The Knights Template
                • 10 Years
                just now

                Nooooooooooooo!

          19. Camino Aleatorio
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 56 mins ago

            What do we think the Odds of Haaland back in two weeks?

            Seems he is not training with the team yet.

            1. Eze Really?
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 25 mins ago

              New years day. Was anyone?

            2. The Big Fella
              • 7 Years
              7 mins ago

              I think low. Will wait for more info and pressers before deciding if I get him in this game week (unlikely though) or the following game week

          20. SpaceCadet
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 31 mins ago

            60 points benched in the last 3 gws. Anyone worse?

            1. Fabreghastly
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 26 mins ago

              I have in the past but not recently

              11pts in the last 6 GWs for me is unusual

              The 64 in the 6 before that is closer to normal

            2. g40steve
              • 5 Years
              just now

              WK 12 13 14 benched 68 points !

          21. The Knights Template
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 22 mins ago

            Will Bowen and Areola score 9pts or more between them?

            1. Von Lipwig
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              48 mins ago

              Think Bowen your best bet there. Cleanie unlikely I'd say

            2. Sheffield Wednesday
              • 3 Years
              48 mins ago

              Clean sheet should do the trick

              1. The Knights Template
                • 10 Years
                45 mins ago

                9pts will put me in the 1,200 club, the nosebleed section!

                1. The Big Fella
                  • 7 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  Very well done! If Bowen scores and gets 3BPS you will have a double digit haul from him

          22. CroatianHammer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 10 mins ago

            Later timezone obviously, so was asleep on 48 points at HT... wake to 80-something. Wild!

            1. The Knights Template
              • 10 Years
              25 mins ago

              Yes, we are all very, very happy.

          23. _Gunner
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            Morning to all,

            Current team: 1FT, 0.5 itb
            Areola
            Gusto Gabriel Saliba Porro
            Foden Saka Bowen
            Alvarez Solanke Watkins

            subs: Petrovic Salah* Son* Lamptey*

            Salah > Palmer for FT?

          24. g40steve
            • 5 Years
            2 mins ago

            Premium defence they say?

            Konsa 0
            Trent 0
            Porro 2

            Saliba 0
            Colwill 1

