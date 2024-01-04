5
  1. Sharkytect
    • 9 Years
    23 mins ago

    8 out of 11 of the bus team. Reeks of a red arrow.

  2. SKENG
    • 7 Years
    17 mins ago

    Dubravka
    Porro Konsa Taylor
    Saka Foden Bowen Palmer Richarlison
    Watkins Alvarez

    Trippier Archer Branthwaite - 0 FT, 11.9M ITB

    Is it worth taking any hits? I am thinking Taylor > TAA for -4. I would then have enough ITB to bring Haaland in for Alvarez for BUR.

    1. Ask Yourself
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I’d probably prioritise getting Haaland for alvarez this week for the -4 if he is actually back. Then reevaluate next week re TAA

  3. Ask Yourself
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    Is a -4 worth it for me this week?

    A) Taylor (LUT)
    B) Saka (CRY) -4
    C) Foden (new) -4

    1. Ask Yourself
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Actually udogie is an option too:

      D) Udogie (mun)

