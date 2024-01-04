28
  Scalper
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    So who will play RW for lvpool?

    Darwin, Diaz, Gakpo all play either LW or ST

    Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      Trent could(?) but won't imo.

    I Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      Jota or Elliot I would think.

    Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Elliot would be my guess if there was to be one particular player to get a majority of minutes there

  Hurnt
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    Good grief I could do with some solid advice here

    Current team
    Areola
    Taa Porro gab Saliba
    Gordon Saka Palmer
    Watkins Alvarez Nunez

    Dub Tark Salah Son
    0.5 itb 1ft

    Plan was to hold last week but did archer to Alvarez

    If haaland is back im considering

    A Nunez Salah Son to Haaland Bowen Richarlison-8 343
    B Nunez Salah to Haaland Bernardo or Gross -4 343
    C try switching to 352 again?

    Ideally want below team long term
    Taa porro Estup
    Salah son saka palmer Gordon
    Watkins Haaland

    Hurnt
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Dam I’m 1.9m off this team so taa may need to go or drop Gordon to 4.2 and play 442

      Thinking way too far ahead most probably

      NZREDS
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 32 mins ago

        Great team id probably just downgrade TAA to afford it

        Hurnt
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 29 mins ago

          Agree

          I’m leaning towards option A as it leaves enough 1.8 itb for Bowen/saka to salah and Trent to 5.0 or less when the Egyptian king returns

          NZREDS
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 25 mins ago

            Yeah bigtime, agree

    Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Just B imo. Or get Haaland and Garnacho and then upgrade Gordon or injured player for free bext week?

    SalahFingers
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      B looks best to me. A transfers are fine but costs a bit too much IMO.

      I'm highly considering a wildcard. With Salah/Son out. Haaland in, and Trippier injured, there's quite a few transfers I would like to make. I think a lot of us are in the same boat.

      Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        If I have to get Haaland in, it's -8. But that alone doesn't warrant WC.

  SalahFingers
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    Trippier -> Estu for -4 is stupid right?

    Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      I wouldn't do it for free now, but each to their own.

      SalahFingers
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        Cheers. I don't lose value if he drops once.

    RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Nah, Brighton leaking goals all the time, Trippier does still need to go though.

  NZREDS
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Yeah I wouldn’t do that, not for -4

    SalahFingers
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Thanks. Just trigger happy seeing him about to rise is all

      NZREDS
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        Tripper is a beast and a bonus point magnet, now he’s a bit rested he’ll start hauling after the next couple of difficult fixtures, mark my words. Pervis one to watch at the moment

  RashTalker
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Anyone know why Pickford was benched for an important cup game?

      I own Pickford and Dubravka but don't know who to start next gameweek.

      Wild Rover
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        It was a cup game. Teams often give the reserve keeper the cup games to keep them involved. It wasn't anywhere near as important as the the Prem

        RashTalker
            1 hour, 9 mins ago

            Thanks. Would you start Pickford or Dubravka next gameweek?

            Wild Rover
              • 13 Years
              53 mins ago

              I'd start Pickford. I don't think I'd ever start a keeper v Man City, especially with KDB and Haaland likely back. I don't think either will keep a cs though

      GoonerSteve
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Alvarez to Haaland, assuming fit?

        Areola
        Trent, Zinchenko, Porro.
        Bowen, Saka, Palmer, Richarlison
        Watkins, Solanke, Alvarez*
        (Dubravka, Taylor, Lascelles, Son)
        1ft. Plenty of cash.

      Price Changes
rainy
        rainy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 8 Years
        29 mins ago

        Price Changes 5 January

        No rises

        Falls: McTominay (4.7), Digne (4.6), Worrall (4.3), Scanlon (3.9)

        TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 14 Years
          9 mins ago

          Cheers Rainy!

        Skid Vicious
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Thx Rainy.
          Now comes the great calm

      4. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 14 Years
        7 mins ago

        Last Man Standing

        Entry currently open for the rest of the month outside some GW21 matchdays
        Scores needed - https://tmlastmanstanding.blogspot.com/2023/09/last-man-standing.html
        Code x9free

