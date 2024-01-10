244
  VardysParty
    6 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Garnacho or Pedro medium term?

    Open Controls
    VardysParty
      6 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Joao Pedro that is

      Open Controls
      Sheffield Wednesday
        3 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        I didn't vote Garnacho

        Open Controls
        Brehmeren
          13 Years
          just now

          See what you did there

          Open Controls
      Haa-lala-land
        3 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        I own both currently and am more excited about Pedro's potential over the next few. I may even captain him this week

        Open Controls
    Steve The Spud
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Pedro

      Open Controls
    I Member
      8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Joao Pedro

      Open Controls
  Letsgo!
    7 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Do you think just having walker as first on the bench is sufficient in case any of the starting ten not playing?

    Open Controls
    The Mentaculus
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      I wouldn't expect many of us to have 2-3 available subs this week. Trippier is the only one uninjured on my bench

      Open Controls
    Sheffield Wednesday
      3 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
  The Mentaculus
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Anyone concerned about Solanke's fitness? Seems like he's widely assumed to play but that knock v Spurs and cup absence seems to put at least a little doubt there. Have there been any more recent updates? I'm assuming we won't get an Iraola presser

    Open Controls
    Steve The Spud
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Not concerned unless I hear otherwise, was at the spurs game and he seemed to be moving fine afterward but you never know

      Open Controls
    Sheffield Wednesday
      3 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      and we have Trippier on our benches just in case.

      Open Controls
      Steve The Spud
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Those unlucky enough to still own trippier will get him for the 0 pointer

        Open Controls
        Sheffield Wednesday
          3 Years
          1 hour, 27 mins ago

          Keeping for GW23 onward. Things can only get better. La la la la la I can't hear you...

          Open Controls
          The Mentaculus
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            2 Years
            1 hour, 23 mins ago

            Same. Still going to be one of the highest ceiling defenders when fixtures turn again & hopefully the break/rest will be just what they need

            Open Controls
    The Knights Template
      10 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Did we find McGurn?

      Open Controls
      The Mentaculus
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Nay. Looks like he hasn't been here for a couple days

        Open Controls
    I Member
      8 Years
      just now

      Not really concerned because I have bigger fish to fry this week. Archer off the bench will have to suffice if Solanke misses out.

      Open Controls
  Steve The Spud
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Son > gross done with gross looking like he’ll go up in the next day or 2

    Exact money for Darwin > haaland in bank for next game week so just hope haaland doesn’t get to many buyers after the deadline or I’m going to have to make that move early as well

    Gross cap?

    Open Controls
    The Mentaculus
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Quite like it. I have him VC. Brighton have a hell of a strong record v Wolves. Feel like maybe this game could be closer, but high scoring, and Wolves do tend to concede a few away. Decent chance of a G + A + BPS haul I reckon

      Open Controls
      Steve The Spud
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Seems like a good week to roll the dice on a captaincy differential with no big hitters with high ownership playing and city having a tough game

        Open Controls
    Botman and Robben
      7 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Sounds good, I am going with Palmer.

      Open Controls
  Kodap
    6 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Unfortunately, having to WC this week as otherwise I'd be taking at least a -12 just to field 10 potentially 11 players having gone early on bringing Bowen in (yes, I went early.. first time I've done that in ages, meh)

    Really tempted by KDB on WC but also not sure I want to drop any of my midfielders, anything you'd change on this WC? (£14.5m in the bank for bringing back Salah/haaland in).

    Areola
    Saliba - Estup - Porro
    Saka - Gross - Palmer - Foden - Jota
    Watkins - J Pedro

    Dubravka - Emerson - Gomez - Archer

    Open Controls
  Moxon
    9 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Porro or Estupinan?

    Open Controls
    GreennRed
      12 Years
      56 mins ago

      Porro

      Open Controls
    Haa-lala-land
      3 Years
      49 mins ago

      I think Spurs could have a blank in about 25 or 26. Estupi could be better, with good fixtures ahead for him

      Open Controls
    Kay317
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 Years
      47 mins ago

      It's close. But Maddisons return will mean Porro loses set pieces (I would think so anyway) and Brighton fixtures are decent. Wouldn't expect many clean sheets from either.

      Open Controls
    Sheffield Wednesday
      3 Years
      44 mins ago

      I've gone with both.

      Open Controls
      Kay317
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yea I'll have both very soon. Trent, Porro and Estup are the best attacking Def options I think. Trippier if they find some form again.

        Open Controls
  Kay317
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    4 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Son out for ...
    A) Jota
    B) Foden
    C) any better suggestions?

    I can't decide. Already have Palmer, Saka, Richi (and Salah).

    Open Controls
    The Knights Template
      10 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Tiimmmmooooooo!

      Open Controls
      Kay317
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Where do you think he fits in to that team?

        Open Controls
        The Knights Template
          10 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          Left wing

          Open Controls
          Kay317
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            4 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            Brennan back to the right and Kulu in at 10 maybe?

            Open Controls
    Aster
      2 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Gross, Jota's minutes questionble, and even more so Liverpool's attacking threat in the absence of Salah and TAA. Foden's minutes and attacking contribution could also be under threat from KdB

      Open Controls
      Kay317
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Kdb has said he'll be on the bench for Newcastle so I'm not too worried about his minutes in the short term. But I guess you're right. I'd expect both Jota and Foden to start next games but there's always that doubt.
        Gross just not doing it for me, even though I know he's capable of a good return. Brighton did look better in their last game too. Thanks

        Open Controls
  Joyce1998
    7 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Right guys stuck in quick sand
    what to suggest here
    2 FT
    3.2 itb

    A- Use Wildcard
    B- Go -4/-8
    C- Any other suggestions cheers

    Dubravka
    Tripp, Porro, Taylor**, Pau**
    Palmer, Bowen***, Gordon
    Mubama*, Solanke, Watkins

    Sanchez***, Salah***, Son***, Trent***

    Open Controls
    VardysParty
      6 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Looks like a WC…

      Open Controls
      Sheffield Wednesday
        3 Years
        30 mins ago

        Looks like a Gaulish village with an unfair advantage when it comes to to repelling Roman invaders.

        Open Controls
    Kay317
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Looks like a -8 unless you think Bowen might be back in time. I don't know how long Taylor or Pau are supposed to be out either, no chance they'll be back?
I'd rather -8 than use the wild card this early I think.
      I'd rather -8 than use the wild card this early I think.

      Open Controls
      Joyce1998
        7 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Yeah I wanna try save my wildcard as best as I can for when Salah/Son return or might go 433 and Keep Salah on the bench potentially but yeah might have a tweak about for a -8. Think Taylor/Pau might miss this gameweek but will probably return just think it's minor.

        Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Think I'd take my chances with Pau being fit:
      https://www.birminghammail.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/aston-villa-injury-news-everton-28378433

      And take a -4 to get 2 mids or 1 mid & 1 fwd

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        * 3 mids or 2 mids & a fwd

        Open Controls
    4. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    5. im1974
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      23 mins ago

      That’s a WC

      Open Controls
  9. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Very stupidly I made early transfers this week. I should know better so daft thing to do, however whats done is done.

    If Zinchenko is ruled out, and given Cash risk to minutes would you wildcard this? Or take another -4 to do either Zinchenko or TAA to Estupinan?

    Current team:
    Areola
    Cash / Zinchenko / Porro
    Palmer / Richarlision / Gordon / Saka
    Darwin / Watkins / Alvarez

    Dubravka / Tosin / TAA / Bowen

    Open Controls
    1. Gegenpress
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Save the WC I think!

      I think a lot of people will be taking hits this week, I’m most probably going to take a -8 too as I only have 1FT and the following:

      Salah, Trent, Semenyo, Kabore all with Red flags and Bowen and Haaland!

      Semenyo + Kabore will leave for either Jiminez or Pedro and Estu

      Then will judge if the -8 is needed or a -4 will be okay based on Bowen and Haaland news

      Open Controls
      1. ShaunGoater123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        yeah i'd like to save. I should have mentioned I've already taken a -4.

        difficult week made harder by a daft decision for me!

        Open Controls
        1. Gegenpress
          • 7 Years
          1 hour ago

          Yeh man but Estu himself may give you those points back in the next couple weeks 😉

          Open Controls
  10. Make Arrows Green Again
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    I must admit I'm quite surprised how few people are considering using their wildcards this week.

    I think it's the perfect opportunity to dump expensive non-playing assets and reinvest. The points advantages of it, to my mind, seem to outweigh the advantages of the traditional 'set up for a big DGW', which generally disappoint anyway.

    Open Controls
    1. HurriKane
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      I think most with 2ft can manage with a hit

      Open Controls
      1. Make Arrows Green Again
        • 6 Years
        20 mins ago

        From what I've seen though, few do. And loads seem to have made early transfers!

        Open Controls
        1. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 3 Years
          10 mins ago

          Had 2FT and my early transfers are looking great so far. The WC is there as insurance if not.

          Open Controls
    2. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      I'm probably just going to use it to bring back Salah and Son when they return as will need quite a few changes. Getting rid of them is just 2 transfers.

      Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour ago

      I'm also not that keen on saving WC too late just to setup BB34/7. But since ditching Haaland I've spread the funds right across my squad, making it easy to handle a few injuries but relatively difficult to get all of Son/Salah/Haaland back. Feel like WCing now into a structure that eases the post-AFCON transition would negate the benefits of having a deep squad in the meantime

      Open Controls
      1. Make Arrows Green Again
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yeah I'm in the same boat with Haaland. I've not had him since GW10 so the team is kinda well set. Maybe I take a -4 to get rid of Salah and Son and that's it really, knowing that many people will be in the same position.

        Open Controls
    4. Gegenpress
      • 7 Years
      59 mins ago

      I think it’s more if you use a wildcard how many players will you be changing maybe 5? Also how many of those will you be wanting back in 2 game weeks (TAA?)

      I have quite a few players out 6 potential outfield players out and I’m thinking to just go with hits, I considered FH but haven’t considered WC

      I get the flip side great time to use it, probably what wildcards are for but I just think removing high value players just to want to bring them back in in a few weeks would just lead to hits further on anyway

      I got rid of Son last week for Richarlison

      Still have Salah TAA Bowen Haaland Semenyo and Kabore

      4 with red flags but Haaland Bowen TAA would probably all be back in 2/3 game weeks

      Open Controls
      1. Make Arrows Green Again
        • 6 Years
        20 mins ago

        I figured I could lose:

        Kelleher (who has been a TV sink, so unfair!)
        Leno (maybe)
        Mykolenko (maybe though he's also fine)
        TAA
        Kabore
        Trippier
        Son
        Salah

        And while I'm at it

        Alvarez to Haaland in anticipation
        Garnacho to maybe a Gross

        But my team looks kind of viable with a -4 I suppose, if everyone is in the same boat.

        Open Controls
      2. _Freddo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Changed 10 with mine, 11 is Haaland is back.

        Open Controls
    5. Men in green tights
      • 5 Years
      47 mins ago

      I'm using it now to freshen up my back line and bench .
      Quite lucky as regarding all the injuries . So far my team has 8 changes made to it and money in the bank to bring in Haaland or Salah or Son when required too many good options ATM.

      Open Controls
    6. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      46 mins ago

      Not enough info to take advantage of doubles and blanks with WC this GW imo

      Open Controls
    7. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      46 mins ago

      I'll be using the WC to restructure back to having expensive playing assets when they return to the game. Just needed 2FT and a hit this week to set up for the next few game weeks. Hopefully enough time for a couple of injured players to recover too over that period.

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        just now

        As always, it's team-dependent. I scored 105 last week and only have Salah as a non-player this, so I've no reason to.

        Open Controls
    8. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      28 mins ago

      The issue is that normally when people post WC teams in weeks I’m not playing mine, I feel jealous / worried. The ones I’ve seen this week just show me how poor / uncertain a lot of the options are and make me glad I’m not wildcarding this week!

      Open Controls
    9. Salarrivederci
      • 7 Years
      25 mins ago

      Played mine yesterday.
      Bit of a gamble. Hope to get lucky with the R4 / R5 of the FA cup making BGW29 easy enough to manage OR for Fulham or Middlesbrough to go through in Carabao. If one happens I'll FH in the hard one to manage and just field in the other one.

      But I'm in the same boat. Hope to make a +5 point gain in every GW pre GW25 due to WC now.

      Open Controls
  11. HurriKane
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Is it risky to move for Estupinan tonight before pressers?

    By the way things are going de zerbi may come out and say Estu had a knock in training

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      I did it cause I couldn't afford the price rise which didn't happen in the end but if you can afford then I would wait til Friday

      Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      There won’t be a Brighton press conference pre deadline as Monday 22 Jan before they play

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        just now

        I'm leaving it to last minute. My one remaining Liverpool player might get broken tonight.

        Open Controls
  12. Viper
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    How does this rough plan look?

    Areola Dubravka

    Porro Gabriel Taylor(?) Lascellas (!) TAA(!)

    Salah (!) Son (!) Saka Palmer Richarlison

    Watkins Solanke Semenyo (!)

    Gw21: Son & TAA -> Estupinian & Foden. If Taylor is fit I'll squeeze out 11(2Fts).

    Gw22: Semenyo -> Haaland.

    Keep Salah for now

    Open Controls
    1. Brimble82
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Solid

      Open Controls
  13. bootsmanus
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Off-topic: when are the definitive dates and times of a gameweek schedule set? Looking to visit a match in GW27, but not really keen on a Friday or Monday match 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Funkyav
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      i think the tv companies promised to give 5 weeks notice for scheduling

      Open Controls
  14. Moxon
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Who are you captaining this week?

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Palmer

      Open Controls
    2. Gegenpress
      • 7 Years
      57 mins ago

      Estupinan

      Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      57 mins ago

      Foden

      Open Controls
    4. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      50 mins ago

      Saka

      Open Controls
    5. The Ejiptian King
      • 5 Years
      48 mins ago

      i do not know !

      Open Controls
    6. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      48 mins ago

      Bussed on Palmer

      Open Controls
    7. Men in green tights
      • 5 Years
      46 mins ago

      Pedro

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Darwin's time to shine?????

        Open Controls
  15. Atimis
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Thoughts on the options below?

    1) Play Taylor if fit, bench TAA and Bailey, sell both Salah and Son

    2) Sell one of Salah/Son, play Bailey, sell TAA/Lamptey for Estu

    3) Take a hit to get rid of Salah, Son and TAA/Lamptey, bench Bailey

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      47 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      40 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
    3. Atimis
      • 7 Years
      26 mins ago

      Cheers guys, sounds optimal

      Open Controls
  16. hueycho
    • 4 Years
    56 mins ago

    i can see timo floppina at spurs again, he is so shite

    Open Controls
    1. CheesyGonzalez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      53 mins ago

      I think he'll actually do ok for Spurs, fits the style of play perfectly and hasn't got pressure on him like he did at Chelsea.

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        37 mins ago

        I don't see him being an fpl asset, but he might enable Richarlison to get a goal or two.

        Open Controls
        1. Andy_Social
          • 11 Years
          just now

          or take minutes off Richarlison!

          Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        29 mins ago

        Agree with this. From a football perspective, he has the qualities to fit into Angeball. He will likely get a lot of chances under this system as well

        Open Controls
  17. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    54 mins ago

    Curious to hear folks opinions on the options below

    Option A
    21: Salah to Rich
    22: Alvarez to Haaland

    Option B
    21: TAA and Son to Estupinan and Rich (-4)
    22: Alvarez to Haaland

    Option C
    21: Son to Rich
    22: salah and Alvarez to Eze and Haaland (-4)

    1FT 1.2ITB
    Areola
    Porro Gabriel Saliba
    Saka Palmer Gordon Salah*
    Solanke Watkins Alvarez
    (Dubravka Taylor* TAA* Son*)

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      39 mins ago

      I like to play the probabilities of potential BGW/DGWs, in which case I can see carrying Son as a bit of a hindrance both in terms of the blank & a budgetary constraint on Pool/City doublers - which rules out A for me. Like keeping one of Trent/Salah but with Trent the more likely to feature v BUR I think I prefer C. Expect Estupiñan will outscore an Arsenal defender over 22-3 but with Olise out the Arse double up looks fine for this week

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        25 mins ago

        Yeah option A is the easy move to afford Haaland without taking a hit but have to carry Son until 23. B/C allows more info on doubles/ blanks and AFCON progression but committing to a hit.

        Open Controls
    2. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      35 mins ago

      B.

      Open Controls
  18. Shark Team
    • 6 Years
    44 mins ago

    Start Konsa or Bowen?

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      26 mins ago

      Bowen - either he starts or he misses out completely

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      21 mins ago

      Bowen

      Open Controls
  19. G Banger
    • 5 Years
    43 mins ago

    2FT and 0.1ITB

    Areola / Dubravka
    Gabriel, Udogie, Gusto / Taylor / Braithwaite
    Salah*, Saka, Son*, Palmer, Hwang*
    Haaland*, Watkins, Solanke

    Which would you do:
    a) Son + Hwang => Foden + Gross
    b) Salah + Son + Hwang => Foden + Gross + MID (-4)
    c) Other (please suggest :))

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  20. Qaiss
    • 8 Years
    40 mins ago

    Pressers and leaks still to come, but what are peoples thoughts about Haaland featuring this weekend?

    Still haven’t heard much about him training with the first team yet..

    Open Controls
    1. Men in green tights
      • 5 Years
      35 mins ago

      To be honest who would you risk to take out of the front 3 ,. I'm on Pedro , Solanke and Watkins so quite happy and fixtures look good too so for me it's a case of wait and see when he starts a game .

      Open Controls
      1. Qaiss
        • 8 Years
        33 mins ago

        I’d happily take out Alvarez, who has been a frustrating own since GW6. Can’t wait to get rid tbh

        Open Controls
        1. Stimps
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Just had a dream he scored and got 3 baps

          Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      35 mins ago

      He has been training with the first team since last week. No-show against Huddersfield leans towards a spot on the bench against Newcastle at best imo

      Open Controls
      1. Qaiss
        • 8 Years
        21 mins ago

        Quite a big game for them, would have thought it’s a start or no-show for Haaland

        Open Controls
        1. Qaiss
          • 8 Years
          19 mins ago

          Was surprised at him not on the bench for Huddersfield though yeah

          Open Controls
        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          17 mins ago

          It'll be over 5 weeks since he played his last game. Don't see why he can't come off the bench regardless of magnitude of the game.

          Open Controls
    3. Men in green tights
      • 5 Years
      34 mins ago

      Think he has a quote a few training sessions

      Open Controls
    4. _Freddo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      20 mins ago

      If it sounds like he’s available, I’ll be bringing him in for Solanke, if not, I’ll do it next week.

      Open Controls
    5. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Happy to play Alvarez this GW and swap him to Haaland next

      Open Controls
  21. Modest Bob
    • 5 Years
    27 mins ago

    Hmm noticed I have 4 players injured for this gw. Hoping I don't have the dreaded letter 'k' after my OR as i will surely drop down the rankings. I have a friend who has 'm' after his. He doesn't try though.

    Bob

    Open Controls
  22. Saka Rice
    • 9 Years
    21 mins ago

    No scares of rotation with Estupinan? Not sure if to go for him or Gabriel.

    Open Controls
  23. Big W
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    Best pick? I don't like the Foden pick
    A) Jota
    B) Diaz
    C) Gross

    Open Controls
    1. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Gross

      Open Controls
  24. Nespinha
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    1FT

    Areola
    Porro, Gabriel, Estupinan
    Son**, Bowen**, Saka, Richarlison
    Watkins, Solanke, Nkunku
    (subs - dubravka, colwill, konsa, adingra)

    Thinking (-4) Son + Bowen - - Foden + Gross, thoughts?

    Open Controls
  25. Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Already did Salah, Son - > Palmer, Gross with 2 FT

    Bowen -> who for a hit...

    A) Jota
    B) Diaz
    C) Foden
    D) Richarlison
    E) Odegaard (have Saka)

    Open Controls
    1. Big W
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Jota/Diaz I'd wait to see tonight who starts

      Open Controls

