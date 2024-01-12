With the deadline passed, Gameweek 21 kicks off with a 19:45 GMT meeting between Burnley and Luton Town, with team news now released for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

To the disappointment of some managers who are struggling to field 11 players, neither of the cheap defenders Charlie Taylor (£4.0m) or Jordan Beyer (£4.0m) are in Vincent Kompany’s squad. When asked for an update in yesterday’s press conference, he took advice from the club’s head of media by purposely saying nothing regarding injuries. Not the most helpful!

The third player to make way from Gameweek 20’s competitive defeat at Aston Villa is Sander Berge (£4.7m). He served his red card suspension in the FA Cup but isn’t even a substitute this time.

However, one player who has made the line-up is injury doubt Lyle Foster (£4.8m). Scorer in the reverse win over Luton, he hurt his foot last weekend but has been passed fit. In comes Hjalmar Ekdal (£3.9m), Ameen Al-Dakhil (£3.8m) and Josh Cullen (£5.0m).

Meanwhile, tonight’s clash is a big bottom-of-the-table encounter between 19th and 18th. The Hatters are without Issa Kabore (£4.0m) – on international duty with Burkina Faso – and the banned Jacob Brown (£4.9m).

Replacing the duo is Chiedozie Ogbene (£4.9m) and Jordan Clark (£4.8m).

GAMEWEEK 21 LINE-UPS

Burnley XI: Trafford; Vitinho, O’Shea, Al-Dakhil, Ekdal; Odobert, Brownhill, Cullen, Gudmundsson; Foster, Amdouni

Subs: Muric, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Cork, Benson, Zaroury, Bruun Larsen, Tresor, Rodriguez

Luton Town XI: Kaminski; Mengi, Osho, Bell; Ogbene, Lokonga, Barkley, Doughty; Townsend, Clark; Adebayo

Subs: Krul, Burke, Giles, Potts, Berry, Mpanzu, Chong, Woodrow, Morris