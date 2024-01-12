25
  1. Greg Frost
    • 13 Years
    31 mins ago

    So City Brentford DGW25, Foden Alvarez Haaland best three and do you consider Toney?

    1. Boberella
      • 7 Years
      29 mins ago

      Foden KDB Haaland for me

      1. I Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Is this affordable along with Salah, Saka and Watkins?

    2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      28 mins ago

      Haaland KDB Foden

    3. GoonerSteve
      • 14 Years
      26 mins ago

      Is Alvarez still a starter when KDB and Haaland fit?

    4. ZimZalabim
      • 7 Years
      25 mins ago

      Haaland, Foden, Ake/Dias

      If kdb looks unreal next couple then him second to Haaland and would have to decide between Foden and a def.

      Id skip Toney, would likely need to sell Watkins to get him in so probably not worth it

    5. Wild Card this!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      23 mins ago

      Haaland, KDB and Walker if all fit.

    6. CONNERS
      • 5 Years
      18 mins ago

      I'd be surprised if KDB plays both games in the DGW in the space of 4 days.

      1. Sharkytect
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        6 mins ago

        4 days is a pretty standard spacing between games and it's over a month away...

      2. RICICLE
        • 1 Year
        just now

        He simply won’t

    7. Rock n Grohl
      • 13 Years
      8 mins ago

      KDB Haaland Foden and Toney

    8. Mr. O'Connell
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      City DGWs invariably end up being SGWs

  2. henrysquire
    • 5 Years
    22 mins ago

    So I swapped Haaland for Darwin last minute and captained Big D. Hopefully it backfires so I learn my lesson.

    1. Fabreghastly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      I'm hoping he kills it, so best of luck 😉

  3. N00B
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    15 mins ago

    Who is the better cash cow?

    A) Emi Martinez > 4.0 gk (Altay - the United gk, Turner or Kelleher). The other gk is Areola.

    B) Schar > 4.0 def (Van Hecke, Mengi, Bell, Chris Richards). The others defenders are Gabriel, Doughty, Livramento* and Ait Nouri*.

  4. Salarrivederci
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    Come on Doughty!

    1. The Yam Bandit
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 mins ago

      Right there with you dawg. Need a big game!

    2. Over Midwicket
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Wrong forum for that kind of action mate

  5. El Presidente
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    Totally irrelevant match

    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Check the post above yours!

    2. Salarrivederci
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Every match in this GW matters.
      Have my starting XI represented in all of them.

    3. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Irrelevant to the people who all have the same team yes

  6. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Itchy fingers for the free Alvarez to Haaland switch for next GW. Hope he is fit and we get the news on time.

  7. brianutd-why always we? 20
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    My h2h opponent plays free hit and captains Haaland wtf

  8. Mr. O'Connell
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    Do those top 10k or top 100k EO stats ever get archived week by week? Would be interested to see them over a number of seasons.

    Something like median EO of top 10 most owned players, cumulative EO of top 10 owned etc.

  9. Royal5
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    This could be the last week to own Alvarez. Guess most WC’er sold already?

  10. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    just now

    Let ze gameweek 21 games begin...and go one for what will seem like forever!

  11. d1g2w3
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    just now

    Up 30K post hits. Honestly, I would take that right now. I just hope this gameweek isn't a washout

