  1. I am 42
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    anyone punting on JWP?

  2. Ibralicious
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    What to do:

    A) Nothing and hope Bowen/Taylor show up
    B) Bowen —> Foden (-4)

    Cheers!

    Turner
    Trippier - Porro - Saliba
    Saka - Bowen** - Gross - Palmer
    Watkins - Solanke - Alvarez

    (Sanchez**) - (Taylor* - TAA** - Anderson**) £7.5 ITB

    Cheers!

    1. Disco Stu
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I think one of the two should show up

  3. Disco Stu
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    Would you take Foden over Jota or Gross this week to avoid having to use a transfer to bring him in for the DGW?

    1. Gazza2000
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Yes

  4. Kane Train
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    Please help ??

    A) TAA > Estupinan -4
    B) Lascelles > Estupinan -4, Keep Trent.
    C) Field Bell v Burnley, keep Trent.

    1. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      just now

      C

  5. Atimis
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Which sounds better?

    TAA Salah on bench
    -4 to get Haaland next week

    Or

    Salah on bench
    Haaland for free next week but most likely -4 to get TAA back

    1. Jon Snow
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      2nd one

      1. Atimis
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Just TAA may play next week

  6. Gazza2000
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    Would you start Archer or sell him for Toney or Alvarez if this means a hit to get this player out for Haaland next week?

  7. Jon Snow
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    A) G2G? (for a -4)
    B) -8 to go Gordon >>> KdB?

    Bubravka, Leno
    TAA*, Estupinan, Konsa, Porro, Baldock
    Saka, Gordon, Bowen*, Palmer, Foden
    Watkins, Solanke, Archer,

  8. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Updated transfer plan.

    Going Rich allows funds for Haaland straight swap

    21: Salah to Rich
    22: Alvarez to Haaland or Son to Foden (if Haaland is still out)

    Palmer (c) over Saka

    Wonder if Son to Foden (-4) and bench Gordon this GW is worth it

    1FT 1.2ITB
    Areola
    Porro Gabriel Saliba
    Saka Palmer Gordon Salah*
    Solanke Watkins Alvarez
    (Dubravka Taylor* TAA* Son*)

  9. Forcella Boys
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Is this worth -4 ?

    Gordon, Salah, Son out

    Palmer Richarlison Jota in ?

    1. jonnybhoy
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I'd say so yeah

  10. jonnybhoy
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    What to do here? Got 1 FT

    Areola
    Estupinan Porro Gabriel Colwill
    Palmer Gordon Saka (C) Son**
    Watkins Solanke

    Leno Salah Kabore Mubama

    A) Son to Foden
    B) Son to Richarlison
    C) Son to Gross
    D) A/B/C plus a -4 to have a bench player

    Leaning towards B

  11. Viper
    • 13 Years
    1 min ago

    Next week I plan on doing Semenyo -> Haaland.

    If you could only field 10 this week, would you do Semenyo -> Pedro (or any forward) for a -4? I would likely then sell that forward for Haaland next week. I'd only be down 2 points if they blank. Alternatively would I be better off dealing with a long term problem for -4 such as Lascellas -> Doughty instead?

  12. Abusive_Sgt_Daelrhos
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    just now

    What should I do here lads, got 2FT, 1.1 ITB-

    Dubravka,Turner
    Walker,Gabriel,Porro,Mengi,Senesi
    Salah*, Son*, Foden, Saka, Palmer
    Solanke,Watkins,Alvarez

  13. Bishopool
    • 12 Years
    just now

    What would u do?

    Areola (Turner)
    Porro Gusto Estupi (Brantwhite, TAA*)
    Saka Rich Foden Bowen* (Salah*)
    Alvarez Watkins Pedro

    a) Salah -> Palmer
    b) Bowen -> Palmer
    Bench who?
    1) if A, Bowen (if B, Salah)
    2) Alvarez
    3) Rich
    4) Pedro

