  1. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Sell them all! Sell them all!

    Open Controls
  2. Botman and Robben
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Sell

    Open Controls
  3. Kodap
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Final spot on my WC is the last midfielder, currently unsure and tossing between Jota, Richarlison, Garnacho & Neto.. any suggestions really appreciated?

    Areola
    Walker - Estup - Porro
    Saka - Gross - Foden - Palmer - (tbc)
    Watkins - Joao Pedro

    Dubravka - Doughty - Gomez - Haaland

    Open Controls
    1. Warby84
      • 8 Years
      27 mins ago

      Take a punt on Jota or Diaz..

      Open Controls
      1. Kodap
        • 6 Years
        13 mins ago

        Yeah I've been thinking about Jota but slightly concerned he played 90 yesterday, although saying that I shouldn't be concerned as their game isn't until next week

        Open Controls
        1. Aster
          • 2 Years
          9 mins ago

          Jota.

          His 90 minutes mean very little, because his next match is 11 days away.

          Open Controls
          1. Kodap
            • 6 Years
            7 mins ago

            Yeah agreed, didn't realise that when writing the original comment. I don't trust Richarlison so been trying to find an alternative, if I stick Jota in it still leaves me with £5.4m in the bank.

            Open Controls
            1. Aster
              • 2 Years
              3 mins ago

              Well, I already have Richarlison, going back three GWs. I am now torn between Jota and Gross.
              Jota has a much higher ceiling, but Gross is also enticing, for his fixtures.

              Open Controls
              1. Kodap
                • 6 Years
                just now

                I have had Gross for the last 3 weeks anyway, been unlucky not to haul in a few of those but glad I grabbed him before this run of fixtures.

                Open Controls
    2. Baines on Toast...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      16 mins ago

      Fellow WCer - not think Solanke is a season keeper based on form?

      Open Controls
      1. Kodap
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Hi there fellow WC'er, honestly probably yes.. but someone had to go so I could bring Haaland back in, mainly so I don't have to book that transfer in later on & Joao Pedro/Brighton's fixtures are way better.

        Open Controls
    3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Richarlison out of those. Im considering Eze.

      Gomez won't get many games.
      Robbo and Tsimikas both fit soon

      Open Controls
  4. Warby84
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    I think the fact I have Trippier and Konsa on the bench it’s time to sell Trent for Pervis, will move Trippier on to Trent when he’s confirmed back, as it could be much longer than 3 weeks..

    Open Controls
  5. Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    54 mins ago

    Cash expected to start this weekend after his game winning goal in the last game for Villa?

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I doubt it

      Open Controls
  6. Aster
    • 2 Years
    50 mins ago

    Gross or Jota?

    Open Controls
  7. Warby84
    • 8 Years
    49 mins ago

    Time for Darwin to bang in all the Liverpool goals after everyone sells him..

    Open Controls
    1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Considering keeping him on WC.

      Open Controls
  8. Atimis
    • 7 Years
    48 mins ago

    Would you sacrifices Watkins to have Haaland, Salah and TAA? Just would mean rotating Estu/Bailey/Archer in the last XI spot each week.

    Open Controls
    1. Atimis
      • 7 Years
      29 mins ago

      Rotating Estu/Bailey/Archer if I bring Foden in mid, could go Gross over him to have 6.0 fwd instead of Archer.

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      If/when the time comes that I have to choose between Trent & Watkins, I think I'll go Trent. But the decision may be easier when the DGW/BGW situation is clearer. Don't see anything wrong with starting Estupiñan and/or Bailey every week

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Could keep TAA and Salah this week and just sell Son, maybe add Lamptey to Estu for free as well. The tricky part is Haaland in requiring a hit next week...

        Open Controls
  9. Trovsmash
    • 10 Years
    48 mins ago

    Want to hold Trent & Salah, the team is in dire straights!

    Areola
    Porro TAA* Saliba
    Son* Saka Bowen* Palmer
    Archer Alvarez Watkins
    Salah* Kabore* Lascelles Dubravka

    A. Son, Kabore & Lascelles -> Garnacho, Estupnian & Doughty -8 (which means Watkins to Halaand next GW)
    B. Son, Bowen, LAscelles -> Garnacho, Gross & Estupnian -8 (Which means Alvarez to Halaand next GW).

    Open Controls
    1. Aster
      • 2 Years
      34 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Trovsmash
      • 10 Years
      25 mins ago

      Forgot to mention, 1ft 2.7itb

      Open Controls
    3. We Go Again
      • 9 Years
      25 mins ago

      I'd do B because I think Watkins is a season keeper, and Alvarez might face minutes risk with KDB back

      Open Controls
    4. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 7 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  10. The Mighty Whites
    • 8 Years
    44 mins ago

    2FT, £7.6 ITB, thoughts?

    Areola - Dubravka
    Porro - Gabriel - Walker - Konsa - Kilman
    Salah - Son - Saka - Gordon - Palmer
    Watkins - Alvarez - Archer

    Salah & Son to Foden & Richarlison?

    Open Controls
    1. Aster
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      To Foden and Gross, or Foden and Jota.

      Open Controls
      1. The Mighty Whites
        • 8 Years
        10 mins ago

        Why not Richarlison?

        Open Controls
        1. Aster
          • 2 Years
          just now

          I have regretted getting Richa three gameweeks ago. He just lacks an edge, and usually get subbed off around the 60th minute. Doubt Werner's arrival might make him even more lethal.

          Open Controls
          1. Aster
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Even less lethal

            Open Controls
  11. RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    40 mins ago

    New Community Article a couple of hours ago:
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/01/11/ffs-head-to-head-leagues-gameweek-20-round-up/

    Open Controls
  12. Kodap
    • 6 Years
    37 mins ago

    On WC here and trying to plan ahead for potential doubles, anything you would swap here? Have £5.4m in the bank for any future moves to bring back Salah/Taa.

    Areola
    Walker - Estup - Porro
    Saka - Gross - Foden - Palmer - Jota
    Watkins - Joao Pedro

    Dubravka - Doughty - Gomez - Haaland

    Open Controls
  13. Heiro
    • 14 Years
    31 mins ago

    Hi all,
    Need some help if possible.
    1FT

    Raya
    Taylor Cash Porro Colwill
    Richarl Saka Palmer
    Watkins Solanke Archer

    Trent Salah Hee Chan

    Do I gamble that I can field 3 defenders and move Hwang to a Mid, or do I go safe and move Cash to Estupinan?

    Open Controls
  14. Drizzle
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    30 mins ago

    Feels like I'm the only one who wants to sell both TAA and Salah. Doesn't feel right to bench so much money in the hope of returns that are not clear at all.

    Leno
    Porro White Mitchell
    Saka Palmer Gordon Bowen*
    Darwin Watkins Solanke
    (Turner Salah* TAA* Taylor*)

    2 Ft. My thinking is sell TAA to Estupinan and Salah to Gross/Foden. Keep Bowen to see what happens.

    Bring in Haaland for Solanke next week which means I keep Darwin for Liverpool DGW cover, and I have an easy route back to either Salah or TAA for the DGW - but not both. Is this a sound plan?

    Open Controls
    1. Kodap
      • 6 Years
      just now

      The issue is who do you get though, for example I sold Son and Salah last week and I'm on WC now, you can't physically spend that money unless you go bold on someone like KDB & you're gonna want those players back in. I've got Haaland on the bench in my WC because I don't want to book a transfer in for a weeks time.

      Open Controls
  15. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 7 Years
    30 mins ago

    Bench order correct? Also, no clue who I should captain. Any suggestions?

    Areola
    Porro Esupinan Gabriel
    Saka Foden Palner Gross
    Watkins Alvarez Solanke

    Dubravka Taylor Cash Salah*

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Everything looks alright mate

      Golden perhaps?

      Open Controls
  16. Jam0sh
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    29 mins ago

    Any news on fitness of Zinchenko? Stick or twist.

    Open Controls
  17. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 7 Years
    28 mins ago

    Mad to drop Watkins on WC?

    Open Controls
    1. Kodap
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      I'd say so yes.

      Open Controls
    2. Kodap
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Look at their fixtures and his form & the highest current scoring fwd in the game, he's stick all season for me.

      Open Controls
      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Yeah I know mate, but I'm starting to like the idea of
        Haaland Solanke Pedro

        Pedro + 3M allows a v strong team going forward

        Open Controls
  18. The Red Devil
    • 8 Years
    27 mins ago

    Priced out of Estu & Richa
    so, whether

    A- Estu + Gross
    or
    B-Doughty + Richarlison

    will be for a hit

    Open Controls
    1. Jam0sh
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      19 mins ago

      Probably A

      Open Controls
    2. Heiro
      • 14 Years
      19 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    4. saata
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  19. Heiro
    • 14 Years
    26 mins ago

    Do we think Cash or Turner start?

    Open Controls
    1. saata
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Turner - yes, Cash - no

      Open Controls
  20. simong1
    • 5 Years
    25 mins ago

    Who would you prioritise bringing in first? Estupinan or Porro?

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      Estupinan

      Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      Porro

      Open Controls
    3. saata
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Estupian

      Open Controls
  21. Flynny
    • 8 Years
    24 mins ago

    Hi. Anything for a hit here?

    I have exact money for archer to haaland eventually. So upgrading cash to estu for example for a hit means a hit to get haaland too..

    Maybe trent to estu and bench cash / taylor who may not play - 4?

    ...thanks

    Areola (dubravka)
    Porro gabriel cash (trent taylor)
    Saka richarlison foden palmer (son)
    Watkins solanke archer

    Open Controls
  22. saata
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    19 mins ago

    If you have bench to cover, I would even start Bowen rather than sell

    Open Controls
  23. Pep Roulette
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    Gross or Palmer?

    Open Controls
    1. saata
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      Palmer

      Open Controls
    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Palmer

      Open Controls
  24. Kodap
    • 6 Years
    15 mins ago

    £5.4m in the bank on my WC, any changes here or looking g2g?

    Areola
    Walker - Estup - Porro
    Saka - Gross - Foden - Palmer - Jota
    Watkins - Joao Pedro

    Dubravka - Doughty - Gomez - Haaland

    Open Controls
  25. Steavn8k
      15 mins ago

      Who's the captain choice this week? Initially been on Palmer, but after tuesday, not so sure anymore..

      Open Controls
      1. saata
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        It's going to be one of those weeks that the captaincy choice will be pretty spread. I am going with Saka personally..

        saata
        1. Steavn8k
            just now

            True. Fixture wise Saka would also be an obvious choice.

            Open Controls
      2. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        1st on bench for Bowen?
        A) Archer WHU H
        B) Branthwaite AVL H

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          A

          Open Controls
        2. saata
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          A

          Open Controls
      3. Heiro
        • 14 Years
        2 mins ago

        Are people planning to keep Solanke and Watkins when the time comes to get Haaland in?

        Not sure if I should save for Archer to Haaland or just take one of the above out.

        Open Controls
      4. CheesyZoot
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Play Trippier or Archer?

        Open Controls

