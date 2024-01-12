The best goalkeepers + defenders for AFCON Fantasy 2023

The delayed 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) gets underway on Saturday 13 January and there’s a Fantasy game to go with it.

It’s free to play and run by RealFevr, with the rules being very similar to Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

We’ve put together a ‘How to enter and play AFCON Fantasy 2023 ‘ guide to help you find your feet, with all the relevant details you’ll need to get started.

In this article, Fantasy Football Scout user TheFPLManual shares his thoughts on the best AFCON goalkeepers and defenders to consider.

BEST AFCON GOALKEEPERS

YASSINE BOUNOU (€5.5m) – MOROCCO

The Atlas Lions goalkeeper stood out for Morocco during the 2022 World Cup as he showcased his prowess by securing three clean sheets and conceding only five goals in six appearances. Recognized as a formidable shot-stopper, he returns to bolster Morocco’s defensive line.

Facing Group F rivals Tanzania, DR Congo and Zambia, Bounou emerges as a strong recommendation not only to ensure clean sheets but also to propel his team further in the tournament.

MOHAMED EL SHENAWY (€5.0m) – EGYPT

Since making his international debut in March 2018, the 35-year-old Al Ahly goalkeeper has made 52 caps for Egypt. In his last eight, El Shenawy has impressively secured six clean sheets, conceding only three goals for the Pharaohs.

With Egypt tipped as a top contender in the tournament, the experienced El Shenawy is expected to play a crucial role, with the Pharaohs relying on his expertise to make key saves for the team. Coming up against Group B rivals Mozambique, Ghana and Cape Verde, I’m backing El Shenawy to keep clean sheets.

BECHIR BEN SAID (€4.5m) – TUNISIA

Although not initially the first-choice goalkeeper for Tunisia during most of the AFCON qualifiers, Bechir Ben Said took over the reins from Aymen Dahman in late November 2023. Since then, he has impressed, securing four consecutive clean sheets in his last four games for the Carthage Eagles. This recent feat adds up to a remarkable total of nine clean sheets in his last nine appearances for Tunisia.

Priced at just €4.5m, the Tunisian goalie proves to be both affordable and reliable for Fantasy managers making him a trustworthy choice. As Tunisia prepares to face Group rivals Namibia, Mali and South Africa, Ben Said is likely to take charge in goal in my own AFCON Fantasy team.

BEST AFCON DEFENDERS

ACHRAF HAKIMI (€6.5m) – MOROCCO

In the previous AFCON 2021 campaign, Achraf Hakimi showcased his attacking prowess by scoring two goals, contributing one assist and maintaining two clean sheets in five appearances for the Atlas Lions. One compelling reason why Fantasy managers want Hakimi is his involvement in set-pieces, sharing duties with creative midfielders and taking direct free-kicks. The dynamic PSG wingback is in fine form, making him an essential defender to have in your Fantasy team.

HAMARI TRAORE (€5.0m) – MALI

Amassing four clean sheets during the AFCON qualifiers, Hamari Traore has proven his defensive prowess while adding a goal and two assists in his last five caps for Mali. Priced reasonably at €5.0m, the Mali captain stands out not only for his ability to secure clean sheets but also for his attacking potential. Hamari Traore emerges as a reliable Fantasy option among defenders making him a standout choice in Group E to keep an eye on.

MOHAMED ABDELMONEM (€4.5m) – EGYPT

Much like his Al Ahly team-mate El Shenawy in goal, Mohamed Abdelmonem plays a pivotal role in Egypt’s defence. The defender excels at both aerial and ground duels, providing crucial clearances, blocks and interceptions for the Pharaohs. Fantasy managers benefit significantly from these contributions as extra points are awarded for blocks, interceptions and duels, making Abdelmonem a magnet for bonus points. With these key features, even if Egypt concedes, Abdelmonem can secure close to a six-pointer for AFCON Fantasy managers. Fairly priced at €4.5m, Abdelmonem is an absolute bargain to have in your team.