The final match of the day is Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur, which gets underway at Old Trafford at 16:30 GMT.

Ange Postecoglou makes five changes from the side that beat Bournemouth in their last Premier League outing.

Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven start at the back, while Timo Werner is straight into the starting XI after joining on loan from RB Leipzig. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Oliver Skipp also feature in midfield.

That sees Emerson Royal, Ben Davies, Pape Sarr, Giovani Lo Celso and Son Heung-min drop out.

Elsewhere, new signing Radu Dragusin is named on the bench but Dejan Kulusevski is absent through illness.

As for United, they make just one alteration from Gameweek 20, with Rasmus Hojlund replacing Antony, who is on the bench.

Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro are also among the substitutes but Luke Shaw is not fully match fit and misses out.

GAMEWEEK 21 LINE-UPS

Manchester United XI: Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Evans, Dalot, Mainoo, Eriksen, Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford, Hojlund

Subs: Bayindir, Martinez, Casemiro, Antony, Heaton, Pellistri, McTominay, Kambwala, Forson

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Johnson, Werner, Richarlison

Subs: Forster, Austin, Dorrington, Royal, Dragusin, Donley, Santiago, Gil

