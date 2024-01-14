539
  1. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    51 mins ago

    VDV confirmed cramp was the reason for his substitution

    1. Zenith UK
      • 7 Years
      24 mins ago

      You saw him mouth it when he hit the deck first time as well

    2. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      24 mins ago

      Thanks Franklin Columbo

  2. Derbz87
    • 9 Years
    50 mins ago

    Everyone get crystal balls for Christmas or something? All this talk of double this and that, Egypt crashing out of Afcon after not even 1 game.

    1. Zenith UK
      • 7 Years
      23 mins ago

      Well the doubles are based on FA Cup/Carabao fixtures, no?

      It doesn't look good that they're losing to bottom of the group in GW1, there is some slight satire included FYI. Surprised you didn't get that having been on the internet for at least 9 years 😉

      1. Derbz87
        • 9 Years
        19 mins ago

        They've not been confirmed when yet regards the doubles. City Brentford took ages to get rearranged.

        Re afcon 16 out of 24 teams get of the groups by the way, Egypt won't be 1 of the 8 eliminated.

        1. Zenith UK
          • 7 Years
          6 mins ago

          I think statistically, based on Ben Crellin's calculations that's when the most logical gap for the games to be played are (given all cup competitions).

          Agreed, I've already posted on this previously because my plan was (initially) to hold Salah for GW21 because ALL group stage games and 6/8 Ro16 games are completed prior to GW22 deadline (plus the 7th of the 8 Ro16 games will be at half time by GW22 deadline). If Egypt finish first they will play on 29th Jan - day before GW22 DL. If they finish second they will play on 28th Jan - two days before GW22 DL. If they finish third they will play either 27th - THREE days before GW22 DL or 29 Jan - day before GW22 DL.

          So even if they go through, their chances of finishing first are now slightly lower and it means they could face any of the following;
          2nd in group - Morocco / DR Congo*
          3rd in group - Algeria* / Burkina Faso / Senegal* / Cameroon

          * = Most likely to face based on their likelihood to finish in relevant place in the group stages.

          1. Zenith UK
            • 7 Years
            5 mins ago

            AND ignore all this, in the time I typed it, Salah scores a 97' pen.

  3. Sergeant Slaughter
    • 12 Years
    48 mins ago

    No Rashford assist?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      47 mins ago

      He lost the ball...

    2. Joelinton Travel Tavern
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      47 mins ago

      For the first goal? It was an udog tackle

  4. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    46 mins ago

    Huge miss by Salah- 4 minutes to go

    1. Debauchy
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      Sell

      1. FPL Blow-In
        • 11 Years
        13 mins ago

        😆

  5. wulfrunian
    • 7 Years
    45 mins ago

    Would you sell Isak or Alvarez for Haaland?

    1. Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      Wait for GW23

    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      If we know Haaland starts then Alvarez

    3. FPL Blow-In
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      I wouldn’t sell Isak if I owned

    4. wulfrunian
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      cheers

  6. The Mandalorian
    • 11 Years
    44 mins ago

    Salah owners who are clutching a pearl necklace

    The top two teams in each group and the four best-ranked third-placed teams will advance to the last 16. The bottom teams and the two worst-ranked third-placed teams in each group will be eliminated from the tournament.

    https://www.aljazeera.com/sports/2024/1/7/caf-africa-cup-of-nations-2023-all-you-need-to-know-nigeria-ghana-morocco-egypt-ivory-coast-senegal-cameroon

    1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 13 Years
      14 mins ago

      Yep, no chance Egypt go out with their group

      Open Controls
    2. Zenith UK
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Finishing third puts them up against 1st place which is most likely any of the following; Algeria* / Burkina Faso / Senegal* / Cameroon. Also means they play as early as 72 hours prior to the GW22 deadline, so tons of intel to gain between now and next PL GW.

  7. Ze_Austin
    • 5 Years
    41 mins ago

    Salah pen?

    1. Wild Rover
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      Looks like it

    2. threeputt
      • 14 Years
      3 mins ago

      I'd sell it on ebay

      1. Ze_Austin
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Quite costly

    3. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Don't wanna see that

  8. FATHERLESS SON
    • 7 Years
    40 mins ago

    Important decision to be made re Salah, Son and Haaland on WC!

    1. Debauchy
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      No need to panic and indeed no WC needed

      1. FATHERLESS SON
        • 7 Years
        just now

        You reckon, wanna get some differentials in

  9. Debauchy
    • 10 Years
    39 mins ago

    Gotta love Porro , non stop build up of points and a haul is just around the corner

    1. FATHERLESS SON
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Yeah man, him and Moreno saved my season today

    2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 13 Years
      8 mins ago

      To be fair, he just played in one of the easiest fixtures of the season

      1. HashAttack
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        In the weakest Spurs squad we will see all season

      2. Debauchy
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        Ok , I was talking about the last 10 though

    3. Derbz87
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Very good, getting expensive though. I'd baulk at 6m if a non-owner due to lack of CS and cheaper similar options

  10. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    36 mins ago

    Salah equaliser
    All clear to sell him for KDB again!

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      29 mins ago

      24 minute man??

    2. Qaiss
      • 8 Years
      27 mins ago

      Salah could be back for the Chelsea game even if they get knocked out in the R16

  11. Steamboat Willy Boly
    • 7 Years
    36 mins ago

    Can't wait to get rid of Watkins. I'm sure he's still a good asset, but it's so boring owning him. I feel nothing. And tbf, he's not actually that good an asset

    1. Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      34 mins ago

      Okay, so who do you want instead?

      1. FATHERLESS SON
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Toney I’m thinking

        1. Ze_Austin
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Worse fixtures, nothing in terms of form yet because he hasn't played. Watkins is having the kind of season Toney is known for anyway

          1. Ze_Austin
            • 5 Years
            just now

            I have Watkins Toney Solanke on WC21, fwiw

    2. Derbz87
      • 9 Years
      34 mins ago

      He's not a pet goat. I feel nothing owning him either

    3. Qaiss
      • 8 Years
      30 mins ago

      Troll post, 3rd highest scorer in the game

      1. Zenith UK
        • 7 Years
        20 mins ago

        Hardly a troll post, the guy is just Mr Consistent. Only three double-digit hauls all season. He just ticks over nicely. OP said "...he's still a good asset, but it's so boring owning him", he's not wrong, he is boring to own.

        Three double-digit returns, and only four games this season does he have more than one attacking return. People are slandering Saka (myself included) for the exact same reason, they want more explosivity from a 9M player, not a trickle of points, but ultimately the game is about getting that constant trickle.

        1. Fellaini's Fro
          • 10 Years
          13 mins ago

          Harry Kane last season.

          The only thing that made it not boring owning Kane is people kept selling him

          1. Qaiss
            • 8 Years
            5 mins ago

            Kane last season, I barely owned him. Every week I thought I did alright and then he would kill my gameweek rank

            Watkins is the same. Pick him and leave him in your team. Done

        2. Qaiss
          • 8 Years
          9 mins ago

          It’s not FPL’s fault that the other options aren’t doing much. This post is pointless, because he won’t sell Watkins until GW29/30, like the rest of us.. and that’s because their fixtures are so good until April

  12. Steamboat Willy Boly
    • 7 Years
    31 mins ago

    I want to feel alive. At least Darwin owners have that

    1. noissimbus
      • 1 Year
      23 mins ago

      So you're just announcing your decision to swap Watkins for Darwin in a weird way. Ok!

      1. Steamboat Willy Boly
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Haha exactly!

  13. HashAttack
    • 6 Years
    28 mins ago

    For gw23, play A) Watkins (shu) or B) Solanke (NFO)

    Plan is to sell the other one for Haaland (if available)

    1. Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      I'd adjust the plan

      1. HashAttack
        • 6 Years
        8 mins ago

        The plan is to have Haaland for dgw25, I could wait until after gw23

        1. Ze_Austin
          • 5 Years
          7 mins ago

          Yeah. Maybe use the spare FT to switch to 3-4-3 in GW24

          1. HashAttack
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            I've got Pedro as my 3rd forward - want / need to keep him whereas Watkins and Solanke need to go in order to afford my triple MCI & LIV

    2. The 12th Man
      • 10 Years
      18 mins ago

      Keep both

    3. RoyaleBlue
      • 12 Years
      16 mins ago

      Prefer the home fixture, and value in solanke

      1. RoyaleBlue
        • 12 Years
        8 mins ago

        ooo, pens too

      2. HashAttack
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Thanks - looks the more likely to go up and get me that extra 0.1m

  14. Gazzpfc
    • 7 Years
    22 mins ago

    Average week

    35 4 left Areola Gabriel Saka c Solanke

    Best performers

    Palmer 10
    Ricarlison 8
    Gordon 7
    Porro 6

    Could be worse I guess

    1. Debauchy
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      Decent

    2. HelmutCool
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Could be much worse.
      Got 30p, 4 to go with Saka(c)
      Does not help I got TAA and Haaland in the bench. Being patient with transfers...

  15. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    KDB already at 50% on fpl stats, 10% ownership rising fast?

  16. Atimis
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Next GW is in ages but Watkins to Haaland -4 (if he’s to start) or just save otherwise?

    Martinez/Turner
    TAA/Porro/Estu/Gab/Taylor
    Salah/Saka/Foden/Palmer/Bailey
    Watkins/Solanke/Alvarez

