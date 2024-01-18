5
5 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 3 Years
    18 mins ago

    A bit different this article. How many have you owned this season?

    Open Controls
    1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Just Nunez and Bruno here. Held on with the latter to get his GW3 haul when most sold but got rid soon after, but fell for the usual Nunez trap. Although I got rid of him soon enough too

      Open Controls
    2. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      just now

      4: Chilwell Rashford Cash Mitoma (Wissa too)

      Chilwell was my replacement for Mings* GW2...

      Open Controls
  2. Tanglebrain
    • 14 Years
    17 mins ago

    What an excellent article.

    Open Controls
  3. asquishypotato
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    I started the season with Gabriel and stones, to move into Chilwell in time for his benchings and injury.

    Bought cash for that awful run. Didn’t even keep the price rises as I sold Porro over him (and then reverted the mistake later)

    Started with the Rashford X Bruno double, captaining Rashford at the start for his blanks!

    Bought James after his red card but before his latest injury.

    I’ve owned Darwin Nunez since week 8.

    And yet somehow I’m in the top 50k, so some other stuff must be going right!

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.