  1. Ruinenlust
    • 6 Years
    44 mins ago

    When will Gabriel be awarded points for his second goal?

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      41 mins ago

      Right after March 1st

      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 3 Years
        33 mins ago

        https://www.premierleague.com/news/3110528?sf265064062=1

        1. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 6 Years
          just now

          See what you did there.

    2. McGurn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      36 mins ago

      Sunday 2am

  2. Ruinenlust
    • 6 Years
    33 mins ago

    This is ridiculous. The shot was clearly on target. It was an obvious goal straight away. This game is a farce

    1. Fitzy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      It was a header, but let's not split hairs.

  3. HellasLEAF
    • 14 Years
    13 mins ago

    Will be deciding between Foden and KDB right up until the deadline I reckon.

    It's the classic setup. Highflying City at home with what appears to be on paper the plum fixture of the lot. The temptation is thick.

    Anyone could start. Anyone.

    And anyone can haul.

  4. Little Frank
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    Really keen to bring KDB in this week but it would mean having to lose one of Saka or Richarlison (other mids are Foden, Palmer and Garnacho - could swap out Garnacho but that would mean taking a hit next week to bring Haaland back).

    So should I bring Kev in and if so, for who? Or is it whom?

