65
65 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    This might be worth revisiting as people look for a new midfielder to replace Salah

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/08/29/fpl-new-signings-is-mohammed-kudus-a-good-buy-at-6-5m/

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Did you write it?

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        It's not one of my joints as Spike Lee would say.

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Mine joints are sometimes rusty!

          Open Controls
          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            Happens to the best of us!

            Open Controls
  2. Ask Yourself
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Start one in each please x

    1) Porro (BRE)
    2) Estupinan (lut)

    A) Odegaard (nfo)
    B) Haaland (BUR) - assuming the news is he gets a few minutes from the bench as expected

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      1A

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      2A

      Open Controls
    3. Over Midwicket
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      44 mins ago

      Both.

      Open Controls
  3. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Hmmm after reading the above maybe I need to get Estupinan in this week instead of KDB, Jota etc.

    Are people playing 4 at the back with Estupinan ... If not then who are they benching out of Trent, Porro and Gabriel?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      I’m playing four at the back with Estupenguin. My issue is whether to play Haaland for his cameo or Doug Luiz for his 90mins.

      Open Controls
      1. STONEROSES
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Less a Knights move and more of a emperor’s to bring in Estupenguin!

        Open Controls
    2. the dom 1
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Thinking a -4 hit to get Estupinan in myself now too ???

      Open Controls
    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Yeah.

      I think Estu or Pedro in might be the transfer of choice by Tuesday.

      Open Controls
    4. Over Midwicket
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      44 mins ago

      I don't have Porro and life is good, especially with Maddo back.

      Open Controls
  4. Gazzpfc
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    4 yellow flags what to do???

    Areola
    Trent Gabriel Porro
    Ricarlison Bowen Palmer Saka
    Watkins Solanke Alvarez

    Dubravka Trippier Gordon Taylor.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Place Reg Grundies on head, raise arms above head and wave, dance in small circles whilst emitting a high-pitched squeal!

      Open Controls
    2. Robin31redbreast
        50 mins ago

        Make some bunting?

        Open Controls
    3. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Which of these choices would you go for?

      A. Salah > Jota
      B. Salah > Foden
      C. Salah > Richarlison
      D. Hold Salah and hope he finds a way to be fit for the DGW

      1. Lascelles > Estupinan (-4 if make a transfer above)
      2. Hold and play a Villa or Chelsea defender this GW

      Open Controls
      1. Over Midwicket
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        39 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      2. Cojones of Destiny
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        i’d go C

        Open Controls
    4. STONEROSES
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      How many DGW players we targeting for GW25?
      I’m looking at around 6 (TAA, Darwin, KDB, Haaland, Foden & Toney).

      [will use 1FT to move out one of Palmer Porro & the 2 liv who blank in GW26]

      Open Controls
      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 7 Years
        49 mins ago

        Without hits 5

        Open Controls
      2. Over Midwicket
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        47 mins ago

        4 or 5

        Open Controls
      3. Nate(U)dog(ie)
        • 3 Years
        35 mins ago

        I have 5 currently (if Liverpool double) but will be swapping one City out to facilitate Haaland, 6 I'd say

        Open Controls
      4. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        I think I can get 5 for free, 6 for -4. Definitely want to attack it as much as possible even if I end up fielding 10 or so in 26 & WCing out of it in 27. Have Trent & Foden, probably getting Jota this week; delaying KDB/Haaland for now, maybe picking up Darwin in 24

        Open Controls
    5. Over Midwicket
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      55 mins ago

      Any ideas for this week? Save FT? Or get in KDB(C) somehow?

      Areola.
      TAA. Estu. Gabriel.
      Palmer. Jota. Rich(C). Phil.
      Ollie. Solanke. Toney.

      Neto. Doughty. Neto. Gusto. 10.3mil ITB. 1 Ft.

      Thanks all.

      Open Controls
    6. Our Tiny Windows
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      52 mins ago

      Is KDB price rises making anyone else feel FOMO?

      Open Controls
      1. Over Midwicket
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        42 mins ago

        Yeah. Might be forced to get him now before he's 11mil or something

        Open Controls
      2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
        • 3 Years
        37 mins ago

        It's annoying but he's already risen like 4 times in the last 2 weeks I think? It's done already so you're not getting it back. Not sure how the lock works (if he was locked for one week or until deadline) but I'm holding off for now

        Open Controls
        1. _Freddo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          23 mins ago

          Is it a flex to say I got all 4 price rises?

          Open Controls
          1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
            • 3 Years
            11 mins ago

            If it means you got him in for his haul then by all means go ahead!

            Open Controls
            1. _Freddo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              6 mins ago

              I’m only messing but yeah I did, going all in this week with the C, like last week I just don’t see a stand out option for it.

              Open Controls
              1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
                • 3 Years
                2 mins ago

                Good luck! Well worth the shot, Foden or Toney for me but I'm flipping between the two so much that I don't have much hope that I'll get it right

                Open Controls
      3. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Not really. I'm not convinced on his fitness & think most are moving too early. Not bothered about locking him in at under 10.5 for the long haul or anything like that since I don't expect to keep him when Salah/Son are back as I think he'll be treated very carefully especially when UCL resumes

        Open Controls
    7. It’s A Joke
      • 13 Years
      46 mins ago

      Toney or Watkins?

      Full Backs or Central Defenders?

      Open Controls
      1. _Freddo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        20 mins ago

        Both.

        Open Controls
      2. Over Midwicket
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        19 mins ago

        Toney by a mile

        Open Controls
    8. Letsgo!
      • 7 Years
      31 mins ago

      Olise to jota or eze for free?

      Open Controls
      1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
        • 3 Years
        17 mins ago

        Not for me, Olise could return on Tuesday and has good fixtures ahead, Ayew is back too so Palace are more or less back to full strength (except for Doucoure)

        Open Controls
        1. Letsgo!
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          I dont thibk olise is returning on tues and quite sure even so he wont start straight. So i will still wanna do olise to jota actually

          Open Controls
    9. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      27 mins ago

      https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1751562316439544110

      Spurs beaten to the punch by Brentford for Nusa

      Open Controls
      1. THFC4LIFE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        11 mins ago

        Spending the Toney money already

        Open Controls
    10. Flynny
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      Who is the best cheap mid to get for son? Wanted to save ft, but if gabriel out I'm down to 10

      Happy to bench this player when needed - so price a part of the equation. Thanks

      A...Garnacho
      B...Neto
      C....Eze
      D....Gordon
      E....Douglas luiz

      Open Controls
      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        Gordon or Neto.

        Open Controls
        1. Flynny
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Bit put off gordon due to his high ownership

          Open Controls
    11. Yozzer
      • 6 Years
      25 mins ago

      Getting sick of owning Gordon. He's useless away so thinking of getting rid as I need to rely on players who can do something at any time

      My Mid is Gordon, Bowen, Saka , Palmer , Garnacho

      I can get any player 7.2 or below for Gordon. Anyone worth it ?

      Open Controls
      1. Rhodes your boat
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Richarlison or b.silva would be my picks at that price point

        Open Controls
    12. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 10 Years
      25 mins ago

      Toney, Watkins + Joao Pedro or Solanke?

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        19 mins ago

        With Luton and Palace up next, are Brighton the best immediate punt for futures?

        I've got Gross already.

        Would you go short term with Pedro over Watkins, Solanke or Alvarez?

        Or Estu?

        I've got 2 FTs so don't mind a short term play.

        Thanks

        Open Controls
        1. Count of Monte Hristo
          • 10 Years
          3 mins ago

          I have Estupiñian already. Pedro could be the play with the fixtures. I have had Watkins all season and not selling with his nice fixtures to come. Solanke over Alvarez all day. Don’t like Alvarez from what I have seen of him lately and will be selling for Toney/Pedro next.

          Open Controls
      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        18 mins ago

        Maybe the last 2 with fixtures.

        Reply fail above...

        Wouldn't mind a view tho.

        Open Controls
        1. Count of Monte Hristo
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          Gross + Estu or Pedro will work well for you.

          Open Controls
      3. Over Midwicket
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        6 mins ago

        Honestly Toney, Solanke, Joao Pedro is the ultimate frontline. Cheap, pens, focal points of their teams

        Open Controls
      4. Rhodes your boat
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Would punt in Joao Pedro over solanke

        Open Controls
        1. Rhodes your boat
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Although Watkins is frustrating me

          Open Controls
    13. Rhodes your boat
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      Gordon to jota worth a -4?

      Made the early move to bowen last week, would have likely got jota otherwise

      Open Controls
      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        I would hold off and get Jota in for free. (h) to Chelsea not a fixture to jump on.

        Open Controls
        1. Rhodes your boat
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Thanks yeah not a fan on hots usually team just seems a mess

          Areola
          Porro saliba gomez
          Saka Bowen foden Palmer Gordon
          Watkins solanke

          dubravla colwill archer Al dakhil

          Open Controls
    14. El Presidente
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      Foden/KDB/Bilva

      vs

      Saka/Martinelli/Odegaard

      =====================================================

      Burnley(H) Brentford(A) Everton(H) Chelsea(H) Brentford(H)

      vs

      Nott'm Forest(A) Liverpool(H) West Ham(A) Burnley(A)

      Open Controls
    15. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      Is Gordon an easy hold or better going for Kudus/Neto/Hwang in the weeks to come?

      Open Controls
    16. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      Thoughts on Isak after this gameweek fixtures look good.

      Open Controls
    17. fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      11 mins ago

      Trippier, TAA, Pau, Gabriel, Lamptey.

      Am I going to get 3 defenders out this week?

      Open Controls
    18. Von Lipwig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      A) Saliba to Estu (have Gab and I'm concerned everyone has Estu)
      B) Saka to KDB (have Foden and Alvarez)
      C) Alvarez to Haaland
      D) Stick and make a double transfer next week

      Open Controls
      1. KunDogan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        C If Big H fit, D If not

        Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.