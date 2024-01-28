Three all-Premier League clashes played out in the FA Cup on Saturday, with replays avoided in each case.

Fulham v Newcastle United, Everton v Luton Town and Sheffield United v Brighton and Hove Albion were the games in question, with the visitors the victors in each case.

The Fantasy implications are discussed in this Scout Notes article.

TRIPPIER INJURY LATEST

Kieran Trippier (£6.7m) made an injury-enforced exit at Craven Cottage on Saturday evening, although boss Eddie Howe said after the match that it wasn’t a new issue.

A recurring groin niggle was to blame.

“We hope he’s [OK]. He’s had a groin problem sort of grumbling away for a while. “Today he just said he was a bit fatigued at the end. Fingers crossed it’s nothing serious and no new injury.” – Eddie Howe

There was more positivity from the player himself after full-time.

“I’m fine, I’ve been managing a groin problem but it’s nothing serious, nothing at all. Just precaution really but I’m feeling fine, feeling all right and I’ll be fine for the next game.” – Kieran Trippier

Newcastle were also without Jamaal Lascelles (£4.1m) and Miguel Almiron (£6.2m) because of a tight calf and illness respectively.

Almiron has been strongly linked with a move to Saudi Arabia in the last few days, so the return to fitness of Jacob Murphy (£4.8m) is worth noting – especially if the Magpies sell Almiron and fail to recruit another right winger.

It could be that Anthony Gordon (£6.1m) switches flanks when Harvey Barnes (£6.2m) returns to action soon but it’s a situation to monitor over the coming week, considering Murphy’s price.

The returning Murphy made his first start since October in west London, seeing one big chance saved and another effort ruled out for offside.

It was a Magpies performance that was short on attacking fluidity against a mostly second-string Fulham but a second clean sheet in three competitive matches arrived for the reunited first-choice back four. There are green shoots that the defence is starting to recover some form but Martin Dubravka (£4.2m) did have to make one excellent low stop and Fulham’s lack of cutting edge was a big help.

GAMEWEEK 29 FIXTURE CONFIRMED

Fulham’s exit from the FA Cup means that there are now two Premier League fixtures already confirmed as going ahead in Blank Gameweek 29.

The Cottagers’ clash with Tottenham Hotspur follows Burnley v Brentford in getting the green light to go ahead.

We’ll have more analysis on the implications for Gameweek 29 after the FA Cup fourth-round matches and fifth-round draw on Sunday.

JOAO PENDRO

A Joao Pedro (£5.4m) hat-trick helped Brighton to a 5-2 win over Sheffield United.

Two of Pedro’s goals came from the spot, meaning that he’s now hit double figures for penalties this season in all competitions.

Ten of his 18 Brighton goals have arrived from 12 yards.

While you can’t know when or how many penalty awards will arrive, the fact that Brighton are ranked second for possession and first for touches of the ball in 2023/24 is a boon: more time on the ball, more chance of being clobbered.

He’s an attractive proposition with Brighton’s upcoming favourable fixture run but the Seagulls do have plenty of competition in attack, with Ansu Fati (£6.4m) also now back in training.

Pedro has actually been playing in a left-wing/inside-forward role of late, so it’ll be interesting to see what happens when Kaoru Mitoma (£6.4m) returns from the Asian Cup.

“I consider Joao Pedro a big potential player and my expectations for Joao are bigger than he is showing. “He is playing very well and he is scoring a lot of goals but I think he can reach another higher level and I push for it because I am working for Brighton but I am working for my players to improve them and for them to be better.” – Roberto De Zerbi

ESTUPINAN AT WING-BACK

One notable tactical tweak from Roberto De Zerbi against the Blades was to bring the fit-again Igor Julio (£4.3m) back into the side at centre-half and move Pervis Estupinan (£5.1m) further forward to wing-back.

That’s exactly where Fantasy managers want to see him operating as open-play attacking returns are likelier to arrive.

There wasn’t a goal or assist at Bramall Lane this time but he took up some excellent positions, and was still involved on set plays.

Above: Pervis Estupinan’s touch heatmap against Sheffield United, via Whoscored

ARCHER BACK IN THE STARTING XI

Cameron Archer (£4.4m) returned to the Sheffield United starting XI on Saturday but did little to suggest he warrants keeping his place.

The good news is that both he and Ben Brereton Diaz (£5.0m) started, so there is room in the team for both of them.

Brereton Diaz was again stationed on the left, with Archer – at least, in the first half – getting a chance through the middle.

The bad news is that he didn’t do much of note, failing to register a shot and even agitating the home support with his tunnel vision and perceived lack of effort. A shortage of service isn’t his fault but he isn’t helping himself at present.

There was an inglorious debut for new Blades goalkeeper Ivo Grbic, who shipped five on his bow. Most of the goals weren’t down to his handling but Danny Welbeck‘s (£5.7m) soft fifth would have disappointed him.

ANOTHER BLANK FOR DCL, ANOTHER ASSIST FOR DOUGHTY

Everton, like Sheffield United, can ‘concentrate on the league’ now after being dumped out of the cup by fellow strugglers Luton.

Sean Dyche, partly out of necessity, went with two strikers up front, but goalscoring is again an issue with Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.8m) on the mother of all droughts and the goals of the injured Abdoulaye Doucoure (£5.5m) sorely missed from midfield.

Even the Toffees’ goal, scored by Jack Harrison (£5.5m), owed much to woeful goalkeeping from Tim Krul (£4.4m).

The well-rested Fulham regulars will fancy their chances, especially of a clean sheet, when the Toffees come to town on Tuesday.

“They had moments. I don’t think it looked like they had played lots together, which they have not. Dom played well again, I thought, he hasn’t nicked his goal but I thought he played well. In the second half, I thought there was a little more power and edge to it but they are two strikers who are not used to playing as a two together – I always get the question: ‘Why aren’t you playing two upfront?’ It is not that easy, you need two players who can combine and play together and learn how to play together. That is in its infancy.” Sean Dyche on his decision to air Dominic Calvert–Lewin with Beto

Luton meanwhile go from strength to strength.

There was yet another assist for Alfie Doughty (£4.5m), who provided the corner that Vitalii Mykolenko (£4.6m) turned into his own goal.

Doughty then almost claimed a second assist for Carlton Morris (£5.0m), while it was also from the wing–back’s corner that substitute Cauley Woodrow (£4.3m) scrambled home a late winner.

Manager Rob Edwards confirmed later that Doughty was taken off to preserve him for Gameweek 22.